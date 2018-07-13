Score Up To 30% Off Our Early Prime Day Picks From Amazon's Exclusive Home Brands

Image zoom Give your traditional storage baskets a facelift. This double-duty side table also doubles as an organizational piece to hide magazines, remotes, or other knick knacks so it’s out of sight. To buy: $129; amazon.com. Amazon

Amazon Prime Day may not even be here yet, but there are already a slew of early deals to get the festivities started. Through July 15th, snag up to 25 percent off of select items from Amazon’s exclusive home collections: Rivet and Stone & Beam. And on Prime Day, there will be even more items on sale (and new launches) for 30 percent off. Here’s a peek at just a few items —from cozy bedding to furniture— that you can get on sale now before it’s game time.

Remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy Prime Day deals. If you haven't yet, sign up here for Amazon Prime, and enjoy a 30-day free trial. You can cancel at any time!