15 Home, Fashion, and Beauty Deals Worth Buying From Amazon’s New Year Sale

Image zoom amazon.com

If you thought Amazon’s holiday deals were good, just wait until you see what discounts the retailer has in store for the new year. Amazon has marked down hundreds of health and wellness items as a part of its New Year New You deals drop, along with tons of home, fashion, and beauty products from popular brands. Basically, now is the best time to put all of those Amazon gift cards you got over the holidays to good use and start your new year on a high note.

RELATED: All of the After-Christmas Sales That Are Worth Shopping Today

Right now, you can save big on home appliances like the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum (which is miraculously marked down lower than its Black Friday price) and electronics, including this 50-inch Samsung TV for 30 percent off. Of course, plenty of Amazon devices are on sale, too, but this might be your last chance to stock up on the discounted smart speakers and doorbells before they return to their original prices.

And who could forget about Amazon’s fashion and beauty deals? If you’re quick, you can snag the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer hair tool for only $36 or a cute pair of Levi’s skinny jeans for 16 percent off. And if you feel like you need another vacation after all of your holiday travels and quality time with family, consider this the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a bit of self-care in the form of retail therapy.

There’s no telling how long these savings will last, so keep scrolling to shop the best new year deals available on Amazon right now. Whether you want to refresh your home decor, upgrade your electronics, or splurge on some beauty finds for yourself, Amazon’s sale selection has you covered.

Best New Year Home and Kitchen Deals

Best New Year Tech Deals

Best New Year Fashion and Beauty Deals