Here’s What Everyone’s Buying for Their Homes on Amazon Right Now

Inspire a spring refresh with these 9 customer favorites.
By Christie Calucchia
March 06, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Some people look forward to seeing the latest trends emerge from the runways of New York Fashion Week, while others readily await the results of awards shows to find out what films and TV series are worth watching. Here at Real Simple, we always have our eyes on Amazon's most-loved section: a page dedicated to top-rated products that shoppers are currently adding to their carts on repeat. And Amazon recently unveiled its latest batch of home products customers can't stop buying

It's a great place to find inspiration for your space and discover new products to make your home as functional and stylish as possible. The selects include everything from home decor and furniture to kitchen appliances. Some are obvious favorites, such as Instant Pot's perennially popular multipurpose pressure cooker, and others are from brands you might not have otherwise heard of, like this seagrass basket from a company called BlueMake.

With spring on the horizon, you'll find everything you need to refresh the spaces you use most. For instance, we spotted these faux leather pillow covers in a rich shade of cognac brown that are a low-lift way to upgrade your couch or bed. And if you're itching to brighten an area, this full-length mirror is just the thing. It'll reflect light and create the illusion of space—even if you're working with a small room or hallway.

You can check out the entire selection of customer-loved home goods on Amazon, or you can keep scrolling to shop our 9 must-have products.

Credit: amazon.com

$79 (was $100), amazon.com

It should come as no surprise that Instant Pot’s multipurpose pressure cooker ended up here. It has tens of thousands of fans on Amazon alone, and it’s a continuous best-seller. If you’re looking to make cooking at home easier, this is for you.

Credit: amazon.com

$40, amazon.com

This humidifier can infuse a room with moisture for up to 16 hours at a time. It’s a good size for bedrooms and home offices, and it even has a night-light to promote relaxation.

Credit: amazon.com

$22, amazon.com

A new set of pillow covers is a quick and affordable way to give a room a new look. These faux leather ones will make any set of 18-by-18-inch throw pillow inserts look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Credit: amazon.com

$17, amazon.com

We love using seagrass baskets for hidden storage that actually looks attractive. This one can hold throw blankets, toys, or anything else that needs a place to go. It would also make a lovely planter for an indoor plant.

Credit: amazon.com

$140 (was $170), amazon.com

For easy, tasty coffee at home, Amazon customers turn to Keurig’s single-serve coffee brewer. It takes less than a minute to make a fresh cup of hot or iced coffee. (Yep, there’s actually a special setting that can make iced coffee with the touch of a button.)

Credit: amazon.com

$24 (was $28); amazon.com

The weather is warming up, and that means it’s time to swap out heavy blankets with lightweight throws like this one. It comes in a variety of cheery colors and has a subtle herringbone design with fringed edges.

Credit: amazon.com

$70 (was $115), amazon.com

Amazon shoppers love Lodge’s Dutch ovens, and we don’t blame them. This 6-quart cast iron pot heats evenly and consistently, so you can broil, bake, roast, or sauté whatever you’re cooking. The best part? It’s nearly 40 percent off right now.

Credit: amazon.com

$130 (was $140), amazon.com

This full-length mirror is sleek and versatile, and it’s ideal for a bedroom, living room, or hallway. You can hang it on a wall, prop it up with a stand, or let it lean against a wall.

Credit: amazon.com

$270, amazon.com

If you think you need to spend thousands on a stylish, high-quality bed frame, think again. This metal and wood platform bed from Zinus is available on Amazon for less than $300, and it has earned top marks from thousands of shoppers.

