Amazon Revealed Its Most “Customer-Loved” Home Products That Are Taking Over Instagram
Most of these gorgeous finds—including bedding and organization must-haves—come in under $100.
While Amazon may already be your first stop for electronics and smart home gadgets, the retailer is proving to be a mecca of gorgeous home products that might just give your other go-to stores (we’re looking at you, Home Goods!) a run for its money.
Case in point: Amazon just revealed its “most loved” home and kitchen products, and the list includes 28 best-selling organization, decor, and kitchen items that start at only $20. No surprise here—well-known brands like Splendid and Jonathan Adler made the list in addition to Amazon’s in-house brands Stone and Beam and Rivet.
The list of its “most shopped” home products comes after the retailer also revealed its top 15 customer-favorite products, both of which make it much easier to shop the site’s massive departments that boast thousands of products. Curious to see what made the rankings? Browse the entire list of top-sellers in Amazon’s new “Most Loved on Instagram” storefront or shop them all right here.
1
Oggi 4-Piece Acrylic Canister Set with Airtight Lids
House everything from dry foods and snacks to craft supplies and even beauty items in these chic canisters. Pretty enough to display on countertops and shelves, you’ll find plenty of uses for these lightweight containers all over your home.
To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com.
2
Splendid Home Jersey Slub Sheet Set
These popular jersey sheets, which come in two colors and one pattern, have the feel of your favorite worn-in T-shirt, ensuring they’ll be the softest and coziest bedding in your linen closet.
To buy: $81; amazon.com.
3
Libbey Vibe Mini Glass Jars Set of 12
These multi-use, BPA-free jars are ideal for serving cocktails, storing spices and other dry ingredients, as well as crafting and decorating—it’s no wonder they’re so popular. Simple and timeless, you can keep them hidden in your cabinet or put them out on display.
To buy: $31; amazon.com.
4
LinenMe Navy Blue White Pillow Case
If you’ve never slept on linen bedding before, which is naturally hypoallergenic and light for hot sleepers, this soft and luxurious-feeling pillow case set is the way to go.
To buy: $56; amazon.com.
5
Clear Half-Gallon Glass Jar Set of Two
These wide, half -gallon glass jars will come in handy time and time again when it comes to storage, food prep, holiday decorating, and much more. Amazon reviewers love them for making homemade cold-brew coffee, housing markers and pens, growing plants, and displaying holiday decorations come Christmastime.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
6
Kidkraft Sling Bookshelf
Encourage little ones to read more with this set of canvas shelving designed to hold up to 30 books. The neutral piece will go with any kind of home decor and palette, plus its compact and small design makes it perfect for set up just about anywhere, giving kids easy access.
To buy: $40 (was $43); amazon.com.
7
Signature Design by Ashley Barstools
Upgrade the look of any room in an instant by adding these stylish mid-century-inspired stools into the mix. Their minimalistic design makes them easy to mix and match with other pieces you already own, while their rich faux leather upholstery instantly adds warmth to any space.
To buy: $101; amazon.com.
8
Nathan James Theo Five-Shelf Wood Ladder Bookcase
Give your most precious items a special place to be displayed with this gorgeous bookshelf that takes just a few minutes to install. Whether you set up one alone or line up several on one wall for a sleek and unified look, its metal frame and vintage-looking shelves will make even the most ordinary of items (books, frames, and other nicknacks) look stylish.
To buy: $130 (was $139); amazon.com.
9
Achla Designs Large Galvanized Steel Metal Oval tub
This basic bucket can be used to display flowers and plants, fruit and food, and other decor. Set it up on your dining room table with ice to keep drinks cold at your next party or with seasonal decorations—it will instantly add some of that rustic farmhouse style to your home.
To buy: $50 (was $65); amazon.com.
10
Handmade Open Storage Metal Bin with Canvas Lining
The absolute best storage bins and baskets are as stylish as they are practical, and we have a feeling that’s why Amazon shoppers love this modern metal basket.
To buy: $27; amazon.com.
11
Lipper International Bamboo Wood and Cork Expandable Three-Tier Shelf
It’ll be a breeze to find exactly what you’re looking for (spices, baking ingredients, makeup products, etc.) with this three-tier shelf, which makes it easy to display and find cabinet and pantry items.
To buy: $22; amazon.com.
12
Big Joe Shredded Foam Bean Bag Chair
Amazon shoppers are bringing back the bean bag chair with this modern take, which comes in three versatile colors (desert rose, cobalt blue, and fog gray) and features extra comfy foam inside.
To buy: $75; amazon.com.
13
Rivet Dome-Shaped Table Lamp
Elegant and just a bit retro, this affordable lamp’s versatile, minimalist look makes it a truly great value—you’ll be able to use all over your home for years to come.
To buy: $59; amazon.com.
14
Stone & Beam Transitional Chunky Cable Knit Throw Blanket
No living room is complete without a chunky blanket to add a little texture and color. Plus, this one, which is inspired by the classic cable knit sweater, is the perfect thing to snuggle with during the colder months of the year.
To buy: $51 (was $60); amazon.com.
15
Sundale Outdoor and Indoor Adjustable Multiangle Floor Chair
These legless chairs are easy to store and can be transported just about anywhere. Set them up in your living room when entertaining big crowds or throw them in your trunk and whip them out at your next tailgate.
To buy: $43; amazon.com.
16
Black and White Bloomingville Ceramic Vase
There’s no need to change up your decor every season with classic pieces like this one. Offered in three sizes, you can set up one, two, or three anywhere in your home and swap out flowers, branches, or stems throughout the year.
To buy: $32; amazon.com.
17
Yamazaki Home Tosca Storage Basket
While it may be pricier than some other storage bins on the market, this high-end basket crafted from white steel and rustic wood is timeless and pretty enough to keep out in the open unlike other lower cost storage solutions, which tend to be an eyesore.
To buy: $129; amazon.com.
18
Stone & Beam Casual Wood Office Computer Desk
Stylish and functional, this desk has it all. You’ll love its rich oak finish, mid-century elements, and floating desk top as well the many drawers and extra storage hiding under the raised desktop.
To buy: $487; amazon.com.
19
Stone & Beam Modern Round Rattan Pendant Chandelier
These natural rattan pendant lights go with every style and color palette, plus it comes with everything you need for an easy and fast installation.
To buy: $100; amazon.com.
20
Stone & Beam Marin Leather Studded Sofa
Add some luxe leather to your living room in the form of this comfy sofa or Stone and Beam’s equally inviting Loveseats, chairs, recliners, and ottomans.
To buy: $2,499; amazon.com.
21
Stone & Beam Ferndale Rustic Console Table
Situate this pine piece by your entryway to create a welcoming space that feels warm and inviting. You’ll also love that it comes with plenty of storage to hide keys, bags, chargers, and other items you’ll want to keep handy.
To buy: $449; amazon.com.
22
Stone & Beam Industrial Round End Pedestal Table
Unlike most home and furniture sites that can take weeks to ship, nearly everything from Amazon’s Stone & Beam brand ships in just a couple of days, meaning you can makeover your space by adding sharp pieces like this industrial-inspired side table to your home by the end of the week.
To buy: $179; amazon.com.
23
Harbor House Anslee Duvet Cover Set
It’s pretty obvious why this elegant and cozy duvet set made the list. Treat yourself to this affordable set and your bedroom will feel instantly refreshed—no expensive furniture or renovations required.
To buy: $160; amazon.com.
24
Ink+Ivy Bree Knit Oblong Pillow Cover
Add a pop of pink to your couch or bed with this fun and affordable piece designed to jazz up a room without overpowering it.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
25
Now House by Jonathan Adler Josef Sideboard Buffet
While you could style this buffet in your dining room, we love it even more as an entertainment console for the living room. With three roomy drawers and four cabinets, you’ll have plenty of space to hide all those distracting cords, electronics, and more.
To buy: $798; amazon.com.
26
Rivet Sloane Mid-Century Modern Sofa
Everything from Rivet, including this chic mid-century modern couch, comes with free delivery (for Prime members), free returns, and a one-year warranty.
To buy: $847; amazon.com.
27
Stratton Home Decor Modern Farmhouse Basket Set
We have a feeling Joanna Gaines would love this set of hand-crafted and -painted baskets, which are equal parts rustic farmhouse and modern industrial.
To buy: $72; amazon.com.
28
Stone & Beam Leila Tufted Living Room Sofa Couch
While this gorgeous smoky teal shade would look gorgeous in any home, this beauty also comes in eight more stunning shades from elegant sandstone to striking navy.
To buy: $1,099; amazon.com.