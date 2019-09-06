Amazon Revealed Its Most “Customer-Loved” Home Products That Are Taking Over Instagram

Image zoom amazon.com

While Amazon may already be your first stop for electronics and smart home gadgets, the retailer is proving to be a mecca of gorgeous home products that might just give your other go-to stores (we’re looking at you, Home Goods!) a run for its money.

Case in point: Amazon just revealed its “most loved” home and kitchen products, and the list includes 28 best-selling organization, decor, and kitchen items that start at only $20. No surprise here—well-known brands like Splendid and Jonathan Adler made the list in addition to Amazon’s in-house brands Stone and Beam and Rivet.

The list of its “most shopped” home products comes after the retailer also revealed its top 15 customer-favorite products, both of which make it much easier to shop the site’s massive departments that boast thousands of products. Curious to see what made the rankings? Browse the entire list of top-sellers in Amazon’s new “Most Loved on Instagram” storefront or shop them all right here.