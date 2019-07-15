The 5 Best Prime Day Home Deals—Including the Instant Pot and a Cooling Mattress
You’ll want to add everything to your cart.
Amazon Prime Day is under two weeks away, which means the early-bird deals have already started. The retail giant has been slashing price tags left and right, giving Prime Members access to exclusive discounts you can’t get anywhere else. Tons of home essentials are included in the lead-up deals, including mattresses, kitchen appliances, organization must-haves, cleaning supplies, and furniture.
We know it can be a little overwhelming to navigate the retail giant on Prime Day, so we’re scouting out the best Amazon Home deals for you to shop. We’re excited to see so many products from popular brands on sale, from Classic Brands mattresses (which Amazon shoppers rave about) to iRobot’s Roomba vacuums (one of the top five best-selling robot vacuums on Amazon, by the way). Not to mention, Amazon has also knocked down prices on its devices and smart home favorites—you can grab a Fire TV Stick for just $15 (originally $40) right now.
Below, we rounded up our five favorite Amazon Home deals at the moment, but you can check out way more home essentials on sale here. Just don’t forget: You won’t be able to shop Prime Day sales unless you’re a Prime Member, so you can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not one already.
1
Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress
This mattress from Classic Brands is made out of ventilated, gel-infused memory foam that will keep you cool and provide ultra comfy support while you sleep. Over 2,300 users have left it raving five-star reviews, saying it’s “as comfortable as a Tempurpedic” and that they “no longer wake up sweaty.” The best part? You can snag it in a Queen size for just over $200 off right now.
To buy: $299 (was $502); amazon.com.
2
Echo Show
If there’s ever a good time to purchase an Amazon Device, it’s right now. While there are so many great options to choose from, the Echo Show is definitely a stand out: It’s $70 off, has over 3,000 five-star reviews, and you can literally do anything with it, from turning off your lights to watching something while you cook. We’re sold.
To buy: $160 (was $230); amazon.com.
3
Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6 Quart
Ah, the Instant Pot: an Amazon customer and all-around kitchen favorite. Four different versions are currently the top four best-selling electric pressure cookers, including this Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is nearly 60 percent off. Over 4,000 customers have left it five-star reviews—including one customer who loved it so much they claimed it’s their “best friend, and would marry it and grow old with it” if they could.
To buy: $56 (was $130); amazon.com.
4
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum
It’s time to put your traditional vacuuming days behind you. Amazon shoppers swear by this iRobot Roomba vacuum that will do all the work for you with just the touch of a button. It’s capable of picking up small and large debris, has sensors that detect where it needs to work harder, plus works on both carpets and hardwood floors. It’s $145 off right now, and even customers who didn’t purchase it at this low sale price say it’s “worth every penny.”
To buy: $229 (was $375); amazon.com.
5
Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera
Amazon’s newest home security camera made it to its best-sellers list while it was just available for preorder back in May. Now, the camera has hundreds of five-star reviews, and you can snag two for just $100, which is what the price of what one would usually cost. It’s super easy to install (under half an hour), and customers love that it makes them feel safe.
To buy: $70 (was $100); amazon.com