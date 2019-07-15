The 5 Best Prime Day Home Deals—Including the Instant Pot and a Cooling Mattress

Amazon Prime Day is under two weeks away, which means the early-bird deals have already started. The retail giant has been slashing price tags left and right, giving Prime Members access to exclusive discounts you can’t get anywhere else. Tons of home essentials are included in the lead-up deals, including mattresses, kitchen appliances, organization must-haves, cleaning supplies, and furniture.

We know it can be a little overwhelming to navigate the retail giant on Prime Day, so we’re scouting out the best Amazon Home deals for you to shop. We’re excited to see so many products from popular brands on sale, from Classic Brands mattresses (which Amazon shoppers rave about) to iRobot’s Roomba vacuums (one of the top five best-selling robot vacuums on Amazon, by the way). Not to mention, Amazon has also knocked down prices on its devices and smart home favorites—you can grab a Fire TV Stick for just $15 (originally $40) right now.

Below, we rounded up our five favorite Amazon Home deals at the moment, but you can check out way more home essentials on sale here. Just don’t forget: You won’t be able to shop Prime Day sales unless you’re a Prime Member, so you can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not one already.