5 Life-Changing Appliances From Amazon You Never Knew You Needed
From a deluxe breakfast machine to an at-home professional jewelry cleaner—Amazon is a treasure trove of silly-yet-seriously-amazing appliances.
At first glance, these appliances don't look like something you'd need in your life. Who needs a coffee machine that also toasts bread and cooks sausage? It's certainly not a necessity, but try cooking breakfast for a family of five using a single appliance, and you'll suddenly realize its life-changing potential.
Related: Amazon's 10 Most Clever Products of All Time—From Genius Cleaning Supplies to Hair Tools
The same goes for an at-home jewelry cleaner or a dishwasher small enough to fit on the kitchen counter in an apartment. Whether you're looking for a unique wedding present or an appliance that will make your morning routine a little easier, you'll find it on this list.
1
Professional Jewelry Cleaning Machine
Wish your bling shined a little brighter? Skip the trip to the jeweler and order this at-home professional jewelry cleaning machine instead. It gets baubles gleaming and cleans rings, silver bracelets, and even eyeglasses using ultrasonic waves.
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
2
Deluxe Breakfast Machine
The solution to hectic mornings: this all-in-one breakfast machine. The top griddle cooks eggs and bacon while the toaster does its thing and the coffee maker brews a fresh pot. It looks a little silly, sure, but when you can make a delicious breakfast for the entire family without dirtying a single pan, you'll be so glad to have this machine sitting on your kitchen counter.
To buy: $70; amazon.com.
3
Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Another speedy breakfast solution: this brilliant sandwich maker. Add eggs, English muffins, cheese, and any other ingredients you want in your sandwich, and the machine does the rest for you. Plus, reviewers say the non-stick coating makes it very easy to clean.
To buy: $24; amazon.com.
4
A Small Tabletop Dishwasher
If you don’t have a dishwasher, we have the solution: a tiny tabletop dishwasher than fits right on your kitchen counter. Just 22-by-20 inches, this machine won’t take up much room in a small apartment, yet it can clean up to six place settings at a time.
To buy: $245; amazon.com.
5
Indoor S’mores Maker
You don’t need to go camping to enjoy ooey-gooey s’mores—this indoor s’mores maker replaces the traditional campfire, and it turns on with the flick of a switch.
To buy: $27; amazon.com.