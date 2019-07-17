Shhhh! There Are Still Major Amazon Device Deals You Can Shop Right Now—Including 50% Off Echo Devices

Image zoom amazon.com

Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year, a.k.a. Prime Day, may have officially wrapped up last night, but that hasn’t stopped the retailer from featuring a ton of ongoing sales on its devices—you just have to know where to look!

Shoppers can already still score big savings on Amazon’s popular devices, smart home gadgets, and Alexa-compatible products—though these post-Prime Day deals won’t be around much longer. Amazon’s Echos and Fire TV sticks are just a few of the top-rated products that are still marked down and haven’t sold out yet.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are also great times to score discounts on these electronics, Prime Day is officially the best time of the year to save on Amazon devices. But you’ll have to move fast—most of these sales won’t be around much longer, meaning you’ll have to wait months to see these savings again (if they’re offered at all!). And if you’re not already a Prime member, don’t panic! You can still score these discounts and complimentary shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial. Check out the full list here, or shop our curated selection of the best Amazon devices on sale with more detailed product information below.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 Device Deals

Echo Show 5, $90 (buy two, save $30); amazon.com

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa, $25 (was $50); amazon.com

Echo (2nd Generation), $70 (was $100); amazon.com

Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera, $120 (buy two, save $40); amazon.com

Echo Dot Kits Edition, $70 (buy two, save $30); amazon.com

Gosund Smart Plug Four-Pack, $23 (was $34); amazon.com

Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite, $80 (was $120); amazon.com

Echo Show 5

Amazon’s latest Echo, which launched this spring, is already marked down with this special $30 discount when you purchase two. The voice-controlled smart display is Amazon’s sleekest and cheapest Echo Show yet, and comes with tons of new features and privacy controls like its built-in camera shutter and customizable screen.

To buy: $90 (buy two, save $30); amazon.com.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Shoppers can still save on this popular Amazon product—while supplies last. Get the retailer’s top-rated media streaming stick to take your home entertainment and streaming game to the next level.

To buy: $35 (was $40); amazon.com.

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa

Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speaker is now 50 percent off and marked down to just $25 ahead of Prime Day. Set this up anywhere in your home and you’ll be able to make hands-free calls, stream music, ask Alexa questions, control your other smart home products, and much more.

To buy: $25 (was $50); amazon.com.

Echo (2nd Generation)

The Echo smart speaker is currently 30 percent off, but that’s not all. For a limited time, shoppers can save $80 when they buy two. The hands-free speaker makes it easy to stream entertainment, make calls, set timers, ask Alexa questions, and doubles as a hub for your other smart home gadgets.

To buy: $70 (was $100); amazon.com.