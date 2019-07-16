It’s Your Last Chance to Get Amazon's Popular Home Security Camera for Only $70 Today

Image zoom amazon.com

Home security is super important—from going to sleep to traveling for a few days, you always want to have peace of mind and make sure you and your loved ones are as safe as possible. If you haven’t invested in a security camera for your home yet, you might want to consider doing so, especially with this major Amazon Prime Day deal: The wireless smart home camera Blink XT2 is only $70 today.

The camera, from Amazon brand Blink Home Security, is an updated version of the first Blink Security Camera (which is also on sale, for $50) that was only functional for indoor use. The Blink XT2, on the other hand, can be used both indoors and outdoors. The camera has been a Prime Day best-seller since the event began yesterday, with tons of people purchasing it more often than other products on sale. It features two-way audio for speaking to visitors and has customizable motion detection so you choose the areas of your home to receive activity alerts from. The device is also completely wireless, with a guaranteed two-year battery life, and it runs on two AA lithium batteries, which means you won’t need to special order any fancy batteries to replace them. And, like nearly all Amazon devices, it works with Alexa, so you can easily arm or disarm the camera through any Alexa-enabled devices you already have in your home.

Setup for the Blink XT2 camera is incredibly easy: Just download the free Blink app on your phone or tablet and create an account, plug in and sync the camera’s module to your WiFi, insert batteries, and sync the camera. Right now, you can buy up to five cameras for just $249, and an add-on camera for as low as $60. You’ll want to hurry and add it to your cart while it’s still available, though—we’re anticipating the Blink XT2 Camera will go out of stock before Prime Day is officially over.

To buy: from $60 (was from $90); amazon.com.