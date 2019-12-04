Amazon Sold 25 Million Products During Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and These Were the Most Popular   

Image zoom Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, and we’re guessing shoppers like you headed to Amazon to get some of the best deals on the Internet. There’s no denying Amazon’s discounts were huge this year—the retailer is calling Cyber Monday 2019 the single biggest shopping day in company history. In fact, 25 million home products were sold on Amazon just on Cyber Monday (we’re not quite sure how Amazon’s servers didn’t crash earlier with those numbers).

The online shopping giant offered discounts across every category on its site this year, with some of the best deals on cult-favorite products, including the Instant Pot, Roomba robot vacuums, the Furbo Dog Camera, and more. Customers also purchased a record-breaking number of Amazon devices this year, making the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K top the charts as the two best-selling products globally.

While savvy shoppers were eager to snap up these deals all throughout the Turkey Five (aka the five discounted shopping days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday), you can still get your hands on these coveted items. Some are even still available at amazing sale prices!

While Amazon may have sold the most home items out of any category, the top products also include personal care items, great toy options for the kiddos in your life, and even the 23andMe DNA test. Along with these products, you can shop 14 more of Amazon’s best-selling items from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 below.

1. Echo Dot

To buy: $22 (was $50); amazon.com.

2. iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum

To buy: $200 (was $300); amazon.com.

3. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

To buy: $50; amazon.com.

4. Amazon Smart Plug

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

5. Instant Pot Duo80 8 Quart

To buy: $99 (was $140); amazon.com.

6. Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

To buy: $60 (was $80); amazon.com.

7. Furbo Dog Camera

To buy: $169 (was $249); amazon.com.

8. Wemo Mini Smart Plug

To buy: $28 (was $35); amazon.com.

9. 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test

To buy: $129 (was $199); amazon.com.

10. Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set

To buy: $8 (was $16); amazon.com.

11. L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

To buy: $12 for two (was $20); amazon.com.

12 L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise

To buy: $72 (was $90); amazon.com.

13. Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Cookie Creations

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

14. LEGO City Ambulance Helicopter 60179 Building Kit

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

15. Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition

To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com.

16. LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle

To buy: $130; amazon.com.

17. Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures

To buy: $13; amazon.com.