Amazon Just Launched a Ton of Early Black Friday Deals—Including Dyson Vacuums for 40% Off
Shoppers can expect new and epic Amazon deals every day this month.
Black Friday may still be weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from launching this massive sale.
You can start your Black Friday shopping early this year thanks to Amazon’s new “Happy HoliDeals” sale, which includes tons of deals—and new ones launching around the clock over the next month. With big discounts on electronics, smart home gadgets, home and kitchen items, beauty and fashion, and much more, it’s the perfect time to get what you need—for gifting, prepping your home for Christmas visitors, and more—before the holiday madness begins.
You can expect big discounts—we’re talking up to 70 percent off—fashion items (November 1 to 3), toys (November 8 to 10), and home (November 15 to 17) with even more markdowns across departments launching every day. And while most of the sales are open to all shoppers, only Prime members will gain access to the retailer’s “Deal of the Day” and its free, two-day shipping. Non-members, don’t fret—anyone can score these perks by signing up for a free 30-day trial.
Ready to beat the rush and begin saving now? Browse Amazon’s Happy HoliDeals sale, or shop our curated list of the best deals right here (FYI, this post will be updated with new sales as they launch).
1
23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test Kit
This best-selling kit and popular Christmas present, which you can gift or use right out of the box, provides you with a detailed report of your health predispositions, carrier status, ancestry composition, and more.
To buy: $99 (was $199); amazon.com.
2
AmazonBasics Velvet Clothes Hangers 100-Pack
Overhaul and refine the look of your closet with this seriously affordable set of 100 velvet hangers, which come in ivory, gray, and black.
To buy: $31 (was $40); amazon.com.
3
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon’s wildly popular streaming media player, which has earned over 37,000 five-star reviews, is currently marked down to under $40 and comes with everything you need to enjoy all the biggest entertainment and streaming platforms on the market right now.
To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.
4
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
For a limited time, you can snag this powerful, self-adjusting Dyson vacuum for under $300—that’s an impressive 40 percent off its usual price tag.
To buy: $299 (was $500); amazon.com.
5
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Hot Air Brush
Amazon shoppers rave about this fast and easy-to-use one-step hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon that provides salon-worthy blowouts at home.
To buy: $39 (was $60); amazon.com.
6
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)
Snag Apple’s top-rated Apple Watch, which provides fitness tracking, entertainment streaming, and much more, for under $190 for a limited time.
To buy: $189 (was $199); amazon.com.
7
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This marked-down stick vacuum converts into a handheld cleaner with just a few adjustments and works across hardwood, tile, carpet, upholstered furniture, and more, making it one of the most versatile tools on the market.
To buy: $299 (was $499); amazon.com.
8
Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny Jeans
Stock your wardrobe with this flattering and versatile pair of Levi’s skinny jeans, which come in short and long lengths, in one (or several!) of its 22 washes, and you’ll have the perfect pair of pants to wear with everything.
To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com.
9
Instant Pot Duo60 Programmable Pressure Cooker
The renowned Instant Pot is currently on sale for just under $80, making now an excellent time to finally invest in the dynamic kitchen appliance that combines seven tools in one.
To buy: $80 (was $100); amazon.com.
10
400-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set
With 23 colors and prints to choose from, there’s bound to be at least a set or two of these top-rated sheets that will go with your decor and make your bed feel brand new.
To buy: $37 (was $70); amazon.com.
11
Casper Sleep Foam Mattress
This rare sale knocked over $190 off Casper’s award-winning foam mattress, which boasts four layers of cushy foam and breathable foam to keep you cool and comfy at night.
To buy: $804 (was $995); amazon.com.
12
iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
If you can’t afford to hire extra cleaning help, this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, which works daily to keep your hardwood, carpet, and tile flooring pristine, is the next best thing.
To buy: $329 (was $400); amazon.com.