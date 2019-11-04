Amazon Just Launched a Ton of Early Black Friday Deals—Including Dyson Vacuums for 40% Off

Image zoom amazon.com

Black Friday may still be weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from launching this massive sale.

You can start your Black Friday shopping early this year thanks to Amazon’s new “Happy HoliDeals” sale, which includes tons of deals—and new ones launching around the clock over the next month. With big discounts on electronics, smart home gadgets, home and kitchen items, beauty and fashion, and much more, it’s the perfect time to get what you need—for gifting, prepping your home for Christmas visitors, and more—before the holiday madness begins.

You can expect big discounts—we’re talking up to 70 percent off—fashion items (November 1 to 3), toys (November 8 to 10), and home (November 15 to 17) with even more markdowns across departments launching every day. And while most of the sales are open to all shoppers, only Prime members will gain access to the retailer’s “Deal of the Day” and its free, two-day shipping. Non-members, don’t fret—anyone can score these perks by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

Ready to beat the rush and begin saving now? Browse Amazon’s Happy HoliDeals sale, or shop our curated list of the best deals right here (FYI, this post will be updated with new sales as they launch).