Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Cubes Are a 'Decluttering Essential'—and They're Less Than $3 Each
These days, there are a wealth of different organizers—whether you're searching for kitchen storage or merely looking for a few boxes to declutter the home office. And while you could certainly spend hours picking out all different kinds of organizers, there's one set that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by: the Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes Organizer.
The set of six cloth storage cubes are made from a sturdy, breathable fabric that's designed to be collapsible when they're not in use. Each cube is complete with a handle and can function as bins or drawers, should you want to stick them into a storage cube shelf. They're large enough to fit everything from books to toys to blankets, measuring in at 11 inches high and 10.5 inches long.
Place the storage cubes under the bed, on closet shelves, in deep drawers, and even in the pantry to help organize just about any mess. Choose from a number of colors, including black, red, and brown, with a set of six retailing for just $17 (that's less than $3 per cube!).
To buy: $17 (originally $20); amazon.com
Over 43,000 Amazon shoppers have given the storage cubes a five-star rating, with many noting that they are a "decluttering essential" and "great for so many things around the house." Another user was instantly won over by the set, writing that, "I use storage cubes for everything now."
"Love these," one five-star reviewer says. "I use them to organize what I call my 'basket of extras' in my linen cabinet which is basically my supply of extra soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. I organized everything neatly by type into these bins, then I used my label maker to label the bins and now my linen cabinet is super-organized and awesome! I also use them under the bathroom sink, in the guest room closet, and in the garage."
"Clutter be gone!" another customer says. "My son has more toys and books than he knows what to do with, and these came in super handy in an attempt to organize his room a bit better. I have a 6-cube storage shelf from Target that I was able to put three of these in to keep some of his small toys and display the books in the open ones. Anything to help lessen the clutter, or at least hide it, I'm a fan of."
If you're looking to snag some new organizers, shop the Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes Organizers for just $17 at Amazon.