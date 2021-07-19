"Clutter be gone!" another customer says. "My son has more toys and books than he knows what to do with, and these came in super handy in an attempt to organize his room a bit better. I have a 6-cube storage shelf from Target that I was able to put three of these in to keep some of his small toys and display the books in the open ones. Anything to help lessen the clutter, or at least hide it, I'm a fan of."