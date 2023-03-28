If you’re scratching your head trying to figure out how to organize your home this spring, look no further for a simple solution. In fact, there are so many products out there that deliver space-saving features while other picks are designed to keep your space tidy. Another great detail? Many actually create extra storage space by using unclaimed areas via a tiered shelf design or a slim build, just to name a few. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, even better because you can save up to 50 percent on all these nifty space-saving essentials.

These functional home-organizing pieces on Amazon start at just $11 and can be used to declutter many different spots in your home. If you’re needing a place to store winter clothes, bathroom products, or kitchen items (like this best-selling cabinet organizer shelf), you’ll find it here in this hidden Just for Prime section on Amazon.

Best Prime Member-Only Organization Deals

Budding Joy Large Storage Bins

Switching out last season’s clothes with your spring wardrobe has never been easier than with these best-selling storage bins. Perfect for stowing away in your closet or under your bed, these soft and durable organizers are easy to maneuver and come in five different sizes to fit any space. These spacious and decorative bins have more than 20,300 five-star ratings, and are designed to store heavy coats as well as bulky blankets, so you can break out your lighter linens and flowy dresses.



To buy: $23 with coupon (was $45); amazon.com.

Songmics Cabinet Organizer Shelf Set

Kitchen cabinets can get messy fast with so many dishes, utensils, and canned goods to store. That’s where the Songmics cabinet organizer shelf comes in to help. This Amazon best-seller maximizes all of your cupboard space with its compact, yet sturdy build. The two wooden shelves rest on metal legs that can overlap stack, holding up to 33 pounds each. You can store extra mugs, bowls, or spices with its multi-functional design. Plus, the shelves are available in four different colors to best match your home’s aesthetic.

To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com.

ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins Pack

A universal storage container is an essential home organizational piece, but it can be hard to come by. Enter: These ClearSpace plastic bins. This pack is perfect for placing your cleaning supplies, toiletries, and pet items into thanks to its deep 7-inch capacity..These 12-inch clear containers are made with shatter-resistant plastic to withstand bumps like a pro. They can be easily cleaned with just soap and water, and are safe to hold food. This pick comes as a set of four, but it’s also available in packs of two, six, and eight.

To buy: $50 (was $60); amazon.com.

Aozita Apothecary Jar Set

For those smaller toiletries and bathroom essentials, go with this apothecary jar set. The set comes with six clear canisters and is at its lowest price in 30 days. Shoppers love the set’s clean and functional design and use it to hold cotton swabs, pads, hair ties and more. Plus, each 10-ounce canister comes with pre-printed labels, delivering a clean aesthetic.

To buy: $12 (was $15); amazon.com.

Aojezor Bathroom Storage Corner Cabinet

Say goodbye to bulky items lying around your bathroom with this best-selling storage cabinet. This space-saving storage piece is designed to fit into tight areas and keeps your bathroom stocked with necessities via three moveable shelves. Made with durable plastic, this enclosed waterproof cabinet keeps essentials dry and has slots in the door to circulate airflow. The sleek organizer also features a nifty top shelf that can easily hold a cell phone. or decor.

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Spacekeeper Under-Sink Organizer

Add order to your kitchen or bathroom with the Spacekeeper under-the-sink cabinet. Built to store multiple items at once, the storage rack lets you easily access supplies all the way in the back with its two-tier sliding drawers. It comes with four removable dividers and cups that can clip to the cabinet’s sides to fully maximize the space. This versatile storage organizer can hold anything from cleaning supplies under the sink to food containers in the pantry. Plus, shoppers who love the organizer even use it in their laundry rooms, living rooms, and bedrooms.

To buy: $21 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Songmics Fabric Storage Cubes

Dependable closet storage cubes are a great re-organizing tool that can look great in your space while seriously saving some room. This organizer set is made with a fabric exterior and has a cardboard base that securely holds clothes, toys, or books. The storage cubes feature a handle on both sides to easily pick up and smoothly slide in and out of your closet, cabinet, or table. And when you’re done, you can fold them flat to put away.

To buy: $19 (was $30); amazon.com.

Kadolina Hanging Shower Caddy

Keep all of your bath products tidy with the popular Kadolina shower caddy. This over-the-head shower hanger is a stylish and useful way to keep your shampoo, face wash, and soap all in one place. Its metal design prevents rust from forming and the non-slip attachment keeps the rack in place. Plus, the shower caddy comes with four additional hooks to hang scrubbers, rags, and razors to optimize even more space.

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Ginissey Fridge Storage Container Set

The refrigerator space is sacred for many home cooks—that’s why utilizing every nook and cranny is essential. The best way? Food organization. These clear refrigerator containers can be stacked and stored to hold a variety of vegetables, fruits, and beverages. These lightweight bins come as a set of seven with small, medium, and large food containers. The largest option features a built-in handle and even has a drain hole that lets you wash vegetables right in the bin.

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $41); amazon.com.

Vanten Kitchen Sink Organizer

Finally, this caddy for your kitchen essentials has more than 1,600 five-star ratings and has a double discount. The countertop sink holder organizes your sponges, dish soap, and steel scrubbers in one little rack. It has a simple design that separates your cleaning tools from dirty water and dishes. This holder is made from stainless steel and comes with an optional drip tray to capture any leaking soap or water from your hanging items.

To buy: $15 with coupon (was $19); amazon.com.