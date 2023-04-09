15 Under-$15 Clever Organizing Essentials on Amazon Guaranteed to Make Your Home Office Tidy

Some are even on sale.

By
Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 9, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Home Organizing Storage Essentials Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Focusing on the task at hand is a lot easier when you’re organized, which is why working at a tidy desk is crucial. If your home office is less than subpar, it’s time to reorganize the entire space. But there’s no reason why you have to spend a ton of money to do it—and these 15 under-$15 popular organizing picks are the proof. 

Amazon is filled with a treasure trove of products designed to make your home look and feel pristine. That also means it’s bursting with home office supplies like file folders, drawer dividers, and more to keep things orderly on a budget. While these essentials are functional and affordable, they don’t sacrifice on style; many come in fun colors, chic metals, and interesting details. Bonus: So many of these finds have clever features that make life that much easier starting at $8. 

Home Office Organizing Storage Essentials

Cleaning up your desk just might start with your writing utensils aka your pens, pencils, and erasers. If you use them daily, you’ll want them at arm’s reach, and this pen holder delivers the convenience in the most tidy fashion. It has three tiered sections: A tall cup to accommodate scissors and letter openers, a medium-section for your ballpoint pens, and a smaller slot for sticky notes and knick knacks. 

EDENMS Desk Pencil Pen Holder

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $13); amazon.com.

And if your drawers are a disaster, you’ll need these honeycomb dividers. Each pocket gives you enough room to store tape, paper clips, etc. and have a customizable design thanks to the snap buttons on the side that keep them together. The dividers come in tons of fun colors, including green and pink, and are just $13. 

Poeland Drawer Divider Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $13 (was $14); amazon.com.

But say you don’t have any drawers to begin with—this attachable option is your next best bet. The drawer has an adhesive design that securely sticks to the bottom of your desk via four durable tape strips. The plastic drawer has a slide-out design that lets you access everything in the back while staying out of sight.

COZYWELL Under Desk Drawer

Amazon

To buy: $12 with coupon (was $17); amazon.com.

Want to see what other under-$15 storage essentials you need for the home office? Browse the rest of the list below. 

YiePhiot Desktop Mail Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $14; amazon.com.

Post-it Pop-up Note Dispenser

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $14); amazon.com.

MEI YI TIAN 100pcs 28mm Gold Paper Clips Holder

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

DCA 14 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Tray

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $22); amazon.com.

STORi 4-Compartment Clear Plastic Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $16); amazon.com.

Sterilite Stackable Storage Drawer

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $19); amazon.com.

AhaStyle 3 Pack Cable Clips Holder

Amazon

To buy: $8; amazon.com.

DecoBros Desk Supplies Organizer Caddy

Amazon

To buy: $13 (was $20); amazon.com.

LALASTAR Lint Bin

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $17); amazon.com.

MONKISS 5-Pack Pastel Crates

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $19); amazon.com.

CAXXA 3 Slot Drawer Organizer with 4 Adjustable Dividers

Amazon

To buy: $13; amazon.com.

Simple Houseware White Magazine File Holder Organizer Box

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $17); amazon.com.

