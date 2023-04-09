15 Under-$15 Clever Organizing Essentials on Amazon Guaranteed to Make Your Home Office Tidy

Focusing on the task at hand is a lot easier when you’re organized, which is why working at a tidy desk is crucial. If your home office is less than subpar, it’s time to reorganize the entire space. But there’s no reason why you have to spend a ton of money to do it—and these 15 under-$15 popular organizing picks are the proof.

Amazon is filled with a treasure trove of products designed to make your home look and feel pristine. That also means it’s bursting with home office supplies like file folders, drawer dividers, and more to keep things orderly on a budget. While these essentials are functional and affordable, they don’t sacrifice on style; many come in fun colors, chic metals, and interesting details. Bonus: So many of these finds have clever features that make life that much easier starting at $8.

Home Office Organizing Storage Essentials

Cleaning up your desk just might start with your writing utensils aka your pens, pencils, and erasers. If you use them daily, you’ll want them at arm’s reach, and this pen holder delivers the convenience in the most tidy fashion. It has three tiered sections: A tall cup to accommodate scissors and letter openers, a medium-section for your ballpoint pens, and a smaller slot for sticky notes and knick knacks.

And if your drawers are a disaster, you’ll need these honeycomb dividers. Each pocket gives you enough room to store tape, paper clips, etc. and have a customizable design thanks to the snap buttons on the side that keep them together. The dividers come in tons of fun colors, including green and pink, and are just $13.

But say you don’t have any drawers to begin with—this attachable option is your next best bet. The drawer has an adhesive design that securely sticks to the bottom of your desk via four durable tape strips. The plastic drawer has a slide-out design that lets you access everything in the back while staying out of sight.

Want to see what other under-$15 storage essentials you need for the home office? Browse the rest of the list below.

