Enhance Your Work-From-Home Space With These Multifunctional Furniture Finds for Up to 65% Off at Amazon

Including nifty bookshelves, adjustable computer desks, and more.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple.
Published on August 3, 2023 04:00AM EDT

Clever Home Office Furniture Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

As vacations end and schools reopen, it’s likely your work-from-home space could be due for a much-needed revamp. If you’re looking to update your home office furniture, we’ve got you covered with a curated list of multifunctional pieces to save you space and money. The best part? You can score home deals up to 65 percent off. 

Amazon has a whole section dedicated to popular home office furniture, and within it, there are several picks that have clever features to upgrade your bedroom, office, or other work-from-home space. You can expect to find a range of nifty furniture pieces, including adjustable computer desks, rolling file cabinets, stackable storage cubes, and more. Plus, deals start at just $25. 

Home Office Furniture Deals at Amazon 

Lufeiya Computer Desk

Amazon Lufeiya Small Computer Desk White Writing Table

Amazon

If you’re living in a studio, apartment, or dorm, this space-saving computer desk is the perfect addition for your room. The sleek desk is made with a durable top that is water and stain resistant, and it comes with two sturdy legs that have nonslip protectants underneath to ensure your floors aren’t scratched. And the table comes with a built-in side hook and storage bag to hold your books, headphones, or other desk essentials. One shopper wrote how these features are “very handy to keep the desk clear of clutter.” Plus, the desk is available in three different colors and sizes for you to choose from. 

Furinno Luder Bookcase

Furinno Luder Bookcase

Amazon

The best-selling bookcase with more than 47,000 five-star ratings is currently on sale for up to 65 percent off. Shoppers say the popular piece is “perfect for small spaces” and “very versatile.” You can store all of your favorite reads, pens and pencils, plants, or other office decor. Place it vertically against the wall in a corner for extra space, or lay it down horizontally to use it as a table for extra storage. Choose from six different colors and 16 different cube sizes, and grab it while it’s marked down to $25. 

Homidec Cube Storage Organizer

Amazon HOMIDEC Cube Storage Organizer 16-Cube Storage Bookshelf

Amazon

This stackable cube unit is the perfect storage shelf or bookcase for your office supplies and decor. The popular find comes with 16 cubes that can be taken apart and easily brought back together with the adjustable connectors. Configure as many or as little of the cubes in your space as you want. And not only can the set be placed in your office space, but you also can use the cubes to store toiletries in your bathroom, cleaning items in your laundry room, or seasonal clothes that can’t fit in your closet. One shopper said it was “easy to snap together” at any height to organize their office closet. 

Continue scrolling through for even more home office finds on sale, or head on over to Amazon to view the full assortment.  

Devaise Mobile File Cabinet

Amazon DEVAISE Mobile File Cabinet, Rolling Printer Stand with 3 Drawers

Amazon

Futwobriva Adjustable Computer Desk

Amazon Fuwobriva Computer Desk Adjustable Home Office

Amazon

Smug Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair

Amazon SMUG Desk Chair, Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair High Back Computer Chair with Adjustable Headrest,Lumbar Support, Tilt Function,Swivel Rolling

Amazon

Apbats Five-Tier Book Rack Storage Shelf

Amazon APBATS 5 Tier Book Rack Storage Bookshelf, Removable Movable Unique Bookcase

Amazon

Furinno MultiPurpose Home Office Computer Desk

Amazon Furinno Econ Multipurpose Home Office Computer Writing Desk

Amazon

Yangming Home Office Chair

Amazon Yangming Home Office Chair, Mid-Back Armless Twill Fabric Adjustable Swivel Task Chair

Amazon

Amazon Basics Five-Tier Ladder

Amazon Basics Modern 5-Tier Ladder

Amazon
