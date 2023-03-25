Home Organizing Amazon Just Released Tons of Nifty New Home Items You’ll Want on Hand This Spring—Starting at $10 Shop power scrubbers, organizing bins, and air purifiers all up to 80 percent off. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 25, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Spring is all about purging the old to make space for the new, and that statement has never rang more true than when it comes to your home. Decor, gadgets, and cleaning essentials are all a part of that sphere. So if you’ve been looking for new home items that’ll make life a little simpler, keep reading, because there are some genius options on this list. Organizing and cleaning your space comes easy when you have the right tools—well, in this case, the right baskets, power scrubbers, and storage containers. And there’s more where those came from… they just so happen to be hiding in Amazon’s Hot New Releases hub. All of these picks are brand new to the site, but have all the makings of your next go-to. Plus, you’ll find products from top names you already know, like Black+Decker, Honey-Can-Do, and StorageWorks starting at $10. Oh, and another surprise: Several of these picks are also on sale, and some even have a double discount—up to 80 percent off. Nifty New Spring Home Items on Amazon Munfix Refrigerator Organizer Bin Set, $30 ToLife HEPA Air Purifier, $38 with coupon (was $200) Honey-Can-Do Folding Wing Clothes Drying Rack, $33 StorageWorks Small Wicker Basket Organizer Pack, $27 Kitsure Shower Caddy Pack, $34 (was $40) Kibaga Bathroom Organizer Jars, $10 Wwoaa Electric Spin Scrubber, $28 with coupon (was $43) Black+Decker Electric Bug Zapper, $23 with coupon (was $30) Kegdan Clear Under-Sink Organizer Set, $26 with coupon (was $30) Eleanra Retractable Gap Dust Cleaner, $12 with coupon (was $13) Amazon Just Dropped Deals Up to 52% on These Genius Laundry Room Organizers Right Under Our Noses No matter what room you’re tidying, you simply can’t go without enlisting a organizing bin. Good thing there are so many great options here! This clear plastic organizer set is ideal for your refrigerator, allowing you to see what’s in stock and prevent perfectly good food from being forgotten. It comes in a set of 16 for $30. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. However, if you want a more decorative option, opt for these wicker baskets instead. They’re stylish with a hand-woven design and are crafted with six dividers to create pockets to store office supplies or coffee bar essentials. Another idea? Place the basket on the entryway console table; it’ll act as decor while stashing your keys and AirPods for easy access when dashing out the door. Amazon To buy: $27; amazon.com. As for cleaning, why not let someone (or something) else do the hard work? This spin scrubber tool is battery-powered and starts the cleaning process with the push of a button. It comes with four attachments, including a flat and corner brush as well as a sponge and scouring pad. The electric scrubber is waterproof, making it ideal to clean your shower and kitchen sink, and it has a runtime of about 120 minutes. Bonus: It’s on sale and has a hidden 30 percent off coupon. Amazon To buy: $28 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com. And anyone who suffers from allergies needs to check out this newly released air purifier that already has tons of five-star ratings. With a three-part filtration system that includes a HEPA filter, this pick will trap small debris like pollen and dust. The air purifier is also designed to suck up odors from strong-smelling foods or pet accidents. Scoop it up while it’s 80 percent off right now. Amazon To buy: $38 with coupon (was $200); amazon.com. There are more nifty new home finds to browse on Amazon. Scroll through the list below for some stellar picks before heading to the Hot New Releases section for even more options. Amazon To buy: $33; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $10; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $23 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $26 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $12 with coupon (was $13); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products There Are Over 20,000 Casual Dresses on Amazon, but These Are the Prettiest Under $50 These ‘Hotel-Quality’ Pillows Feel Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud,’ According to Shoppers—and They’re $10 Apiece I Tried The Best-Selling, TikTok-Viral e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, and It Totally Lives Up to the Hype