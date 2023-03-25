Amazon Just Released Tons of Nifty New Home Items You’ll Want on Hand This Spring—Starting at $10

Shop power scrubbers, organizing bins, and air purifiers all up to 80 percent off.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 25, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nifty New Spring Home Items on Amazon
Photo:

Amazon

Spring is all about purging the old to make space for the new, and that statement has never rang more true than when it comes to your home. Decor, gadgets, and cleaning essentials are all a part of that sphere. So if you’ve been looking for new home items that’ll make life a little simpler, keep reading, because there are some genius options on this list. 

Organizing and cleaning your space comes easy when you have the right tools—well, in this case, the right baskets, power scrubbers, and storage containers. And there’s more where those came from… they just so happen to be hiding in Amazon’s Hot New Releases hub. All of these picks are brand new to the site, but have all the makings of your next go-to. 

Plus, you’ll find products from top names you already know, like Black+Decker, Honey-Can-Do, and StorageWorks starting at $10. Oh, and another surprise: Several of these picks are also on sale, and some even have a double discount—up to 80 percent off. 

Nifty New Spring Home Items on Amazon

No matter what room you’re tidying, you simply can’t go without enlisting a organizing bin. Good thing there are so many great options here! This clear plastic organizer set is ideal for your refrigerator, allowing you to see what’s in stock and prevent perfectly good food from being forgotten. It comes in a set of 16 for $30. 

Munfix Set Of 16 Refrigerator Organizer Bins

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

However, if you want a more decorative option, opt for these wicker baskets instead. They’re stylish with a hand-woven design and are crafted with six dividers to create pockets to store office supplies or coffee bar essentials. Another idea? Place the basket on the entryway console table; it’ll act as decor while stashing your keys and AirPods for easy access when dashing out the door. 

StorageWorks Tea Bag Organizers

Amazon

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

As for cleaning, why not let someone (or something) else do the hard work? This spin scrubber tool is battery-powered and starts the cleaning process with the push of a button. It comes with four attachments, including a flat and corner brush as well as a sponge and scouring pad. The electric scrubber is waterproof, making it ideal to clean your shower and kitchen sink, and it has a runtime of about 120 minutes. Bonus: It’s on sale and has a hidden 30 percent off coupon.  

Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

And anyone who suffers from allergies needs to check out this newly released air purifier that already has tons of five-star ratings. With a three-part filtration system that includes a HEPA filter, this pick will trap small debris like pollen and dust. The air purifier is also designed to suck up odors from strong-smelling foods or pet accidents. Scoop it up while it’s 80 percent off right now. 

ToLife Air Purifiers for Bedroom Home

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $200); amazon.com.

There are more nifty new home finds to browse on Amazon. Scroll through the list below for some stellar picks before heading to the Hot New Releases section for even more options. 

Honey-Can-Do Heavy-Duty Multi-Position Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack

Amazon

To buy: $33; amazon.com

Kitsure Adhesive Shower Caddy

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com.

Beautiful Bathroom Organizer Jars

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

BLACK+DECKER Bug Zapper Electric Lantern

Amazon

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

2 SET, 2 Tier Bathroom Organizer with Dividers

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Retractable Gap Dust Cleaner with Extension Pole

Amazon

To buy: $12 with coupon (was $13); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Dresses tout
There Are Over 20,000 Casual Dresses on Amazon, but These Are the Prettiest Under $50
EIUE Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Tout
These ‘Hotel-Quality’ Pillows Feel Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud,’ According to Shoppers—and They’re $10 Apiece
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter TOUT
I Tried The Best-Selling, TikTok-Viral e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter, and It Totally Lives Up to the Hype
Related Articles
Best Amazon Saint Patrick's Day Sales 2023 Tout
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend
Storage and Organization Outlet Deals tout
This Hidden Amazon Section Is Filled With Storage and Organization Essentials—Up to 75% Off
Electric Spin Scrubber, kHelfer KH8W 2023 New Cordless Shower Scrubber
You Can Score Double Discounts on the Electric Spin Scrubber Amazon Shoppers Swear By
Laundry Room Organizer Deals Tout
Amazon Just Dropped Deals Up to 52% on These Genius Laundry Room Organizers Right Under Our Noses
Entryway Refresh Spring Decor Ideas Deals Tout
Give Your Entryway a Bright Refresh With These Spring Decor Deals on Amazon—Up to 73% Off
Germ Guardian Desktop Air Purifier for Home,
Seasonal Allergies? The Air Purifier That Provides a ‘Noticeable Difference Almost Immediately’ Is 52% Off
Spring Porch Decor Finds on Amazon
Revive Your Front Porch With These Stylish Spring Decor Finds Starting at $14 on Amazon
OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set tout
11 Smart Bathroom Cleaners to Get You Started on Spring Cleaning—Starting at $8
Elevated Spring Fashion Must-Haves
Amazon Has an Entire Section Filled With Elevated Fashion Must-Haves for Spring Starting at $10
Nifty Bathroom Gadgets on Amazon Tout
15 Genius Bathroom Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Refresh Your Space—Starting at $12
Dresses tout
There Are Over 20,000 Casual Dresses on Amazon, but These Are the Prettiest Under $50
Best-Selling Patio Furniture Finds on Amazon Tout
There Are So Many Spring Patio Furniture Pieces on Sale at Amazon Right Now—Up to 80% Off
Germ Guardian Air Purifier Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Gem’ of an Air Purifier Starts Working in ‘Minutes’ to Relieve Allergies
Sleep Awareness Amazon Deals
The 25 Best Amazon Deals Happening During Sleep Awareness Week 2023
Stylish Space-Saving Furniture Pieces TOUT
10 Popular Space-Saving Furniture Pieces to Revamp Your Guest Bedroom—Up to 71% Off
Hoover WindTunnel Whole House Rewind Corded Bagless Upright tout
The Hoover Vacuum With ‘Outstanding Suction Power’ Has This One Nifty Design Feature—and It’s on Sale