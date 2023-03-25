Amazon Just Released Tons of Nifty New Home Items You’ll Want on Hand This Spring—Starting at $10

Spring is all about purging the old to make space for the new, and that statement has never rang more true than when it comes to your home. Decor, gadgets, and cleaning essentials are all a part of that sphere. So if you’ve been looking for new home items that’ll make life a little simpler, keep reading, because there are some genius options on this list.

Organizing and cleaning your space comes easy when you have the right tools—well, in this case, the right baskets, power scrubbers, and storage containers. And there’s more where those came from… they just so happen to be hiding in Amazon’s Hot New Releases hub. All of these picks are brand new to the site, but have all the makings of your next go-to.

Plus, you’ll find products from top names you already know, like Black+Decker, Honey-Can-Do, and StorageWorks starting at $10. Oh, and another surprise: Several of these picks are also on sale, and some even have a double discount—up to 80 percent off.

Nifty New Spring Home Items on Amazon

No matter what room you’re tidying, you simply can’t go without enlisting a organizing bin. Good thing there are so many great options here! This clear plastic organizer set is ideal for your refrigerator, allowing you to see what’s in stock and prevent perfectly good food from being forgotten. It comes in a set of 16 for $30.

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

However, if you want a more decorative option, opt for these wicker baskets instead. They’re stylish with a hand-woven design and are crafted with six dividers to create pockets to store office supplies or coffee bar essentials. Another idea? Place the basket on the entryway console table; it’ll act as decor while stashing your keys and AirPods for easy access when dashing out the door.

Amazon

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

As for cleaning, why not let someone (or something) else do the hard work? This spin scrubber tool is battery-powered and starts the cleaning process with the push of a button. It comes with four attachments, including a flat and corner brush as well as a sponge and scouring pad. The electric scrubber is waterproof, making it ideal to clean your shower and kitchen sink, and it has a runtime of about 120 minutes. Bonus: It’s on sale and has a hidden 30 percent off coupon.

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

And anyone who suffers from allergies needs to check out this newly released air purifier that already has tons of five-star ratings. With a three-part filtration system that includes a HEPA filter, this pick will trap small debris like pollen and dust. The air purifier is also designed to suck up odors from strong-smelling foods or pet accidents. Scoop it up while it’s 80 percent off right now.

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $200); amazon.com.

There are more nifty new home finds to browse on Amazon. Scroll through the list below for some stellar picks before heading to the Hot New Releases section for even more options.

Amazon

To buy: $33; amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $23 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $12 with coupon (was $13); amazon.com.