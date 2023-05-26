Home Quick! These Stylish Home Decor Picks From Amazon Are Up to 48% Off for Memorial Day Including colorful throw pillows, rustic-inspired tablecloths, practical storage ottomans, and more. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 26, 2023 09:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez With a new season comes the urge to revamp your home. New cheery furnishings and colorful accessories can pump new energy into your place and give it a more welcoming feel. And Memorial Day is a good time to take advantage of discounts on quality furniture and decor. We spent hours digging through Amazon's thousands of deals on home decor and accents to spruce up your living spaces and found 14 bargains too good to pass up. Equal parts functional and stylish, these pieces will transform your home without putting a massive dent in your bank account. Take a look at the handpicked deals that will help you breathe new life into your space, and don't forget to check out Amazon's full list of special offers. Amazon Aoruisen Round Throw Pillow A new plush pillow arrangement will make your couch feel like new again, even if you've had it for years. These decorative pillows aren't just pretty to look at. They can also be used to deliver comfort during your reality TV marathons. To buy: From $15 with coupon (was $23); amazon.com. Amazon Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat Stepping out of the shower and onto ice-cold tile is a nightmare scenario. This highly absorbent microfiber bath rug will save your floor and your feet. The best-seller comes in nine different sizes and 11 charming colorways. To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon Amazon Basics Upholstered Tufted Storage Ottoman If you're short on space or simply just prefer not to see clutter, then a storage ottoman will be your best friend. No one will guess that this modern footstool doubles as a chic place to stash extra blankets, magazines, books, electronics, and so much more. To buy: $72 (was $117); amazon.com. Amazon Sakringt Cordless Rechargeable Table Lamp This set of contemporary, cordless LED lamps work as accent decor, minimalist desk lighting, ambient accessories, and more. They feature a sleek anodized finish, three color temperatures, and between eight and 40 hours of light when fully charged. To buy: $60 (was $80); amazon.com. Amazon Umbra Trigg Geometric Hanging Planter An easy way to add a little character to your home is with gorgeous greenery. Whether you're an avid green thumb or prefer the company of charming faux plants, this fun, geometric planter will only take up vertical space while enlivening the room. To buy: $25 (was $31); amazon.com. Amazon Amoystone Teal Agate Bookends Add color and flair to your bookshelves will help from these stunning, jewel-toned agate bookends. They're shoppable in teal, black, natural, and pink and come in four sizes. They also make lovely standalone decorative pieces around your home. To buy: $29 (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon Yaheetech Accent Chair Accent chairs are a fabulous addition to just about any room in your house. Bring a personal touch to your home office, living room, or sitting room with a velvet accent chair that all of your guests will want to sink into. To buy: $66 with coupon (was $93); amazon.com. Amazon HBCY Creations Round Mirror If your entryway seems small and stuffy, a chic mirror can make the space feel more open and even brighter. This exquisite option from HBCY is available in matte black, gold, and silver finishes, as well as five sizes to fit your area perfectly. To buy: $60 (was $100); amazon.com. Amazon Tinsow Artificial Eucalyptus Stems These artificial eucalyptus stems are so versatile, you may want to buy them in bulk. The set includes five stems with about 25 leaves each that measure 15 inches tall. Create the floral arrangement of your dreams with them. To buy: $8 (was $12); amazon.com. Amazon Roomfitters Faux Marble Coffee Table Your coffee table is usually the center of your living space, so updating it can easily make your living room look instantly refreshed. The two-tiered design gives you more opportunity to decorate with books and accessories or festive holiday decor. To buy: $99 (was $189); amazon.com. Amazon Oubonun Rustic Tablecloth You don't need to swap out your dinner table when you can simply switch out your tablecloths and introduce a whole new vibe into the room. Adorned with a premium zigzag design and tassels on the edges, this pick is simple yet timeless—and it's machine washable. To buy: $17 with coupon (was $33); amazon.com. Amazon DII Handmade Placemat Set Add to the rustic charm of your dining room with this set of handcrafted placemats. They're made of recycled cotton, and thanks to their handmade quality, each piece is one-of-a-kind. Spills are easy to handle since this set is also machine washable. To buy: $22 with coupon (was $42); amazon.com. Amazon Creative Co-Op Farmhouse Embossed Stripe Ceramic Pitcher It's the season of outdoor parties, and this sturdy stoneware ceramic pitcher was meant to be showcased, whether you'll be using it to refill everyone's glasses with homemade iced tea or you opt to make it the centerpiece of the tablescape with a fresh handful of vibrant blooms. To buy: $22 (was $35); amazon.com. Amazon Le Tauci Ceramic Spoon Rest Set Add some practicality and color to your kitchen with this set of spoon rests. The stackable design will save you precious countertop space. Plus, the set of four ensures you don't have to worry about cross-contamination while cooking up your delicious dishes. To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Surprise! This Popular Dyson Vacuum Is $100 Off During Amazon’s Massive Memorial Day Sale Shop Deals on Mattresses for Every Type of Sleeper This Memorial Day Weekend, Starting at Just $584 I Only Wear Pink Polish, and This $9 Shade Stays Shiny and Chip-Free for Over a Week