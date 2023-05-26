Quick! These Stylish Home Decor Picks From Amazon Are Up to 48% Off for Memorial Day

With a new season comes the urge to revamp your home. New cheery furnishings and colorful accessories can pump new energy into your place and give it a more welcoming feel. And Memorial Day is a good time to take advantage of discounts on quality furniture and decor.

We spent hours digging through Amazon's thousands of deals on home decor and accents to spruce up your living spaces and found 14 bargains too good to pass up. Equal parts functional and stylish, these pieces will transform your home without putting a massive dent in your bank account.

Take a look at the handpicked deals that will help you breathe new life into your space, and don't forget to check out Amazon's full list of special offers.

Amazon

Aoruisen Round Throw Pillow

A new plush pillow arrangement will make your couch feel like new again, even if you've had it for years. These decorative pillows aren't just pretty to look at. They can also be used to deliver comfort during your reality TV marathons.

To buy: From $15 with coupon (was $23); amazon.com.

Amazon

Olanly Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat

Stepping out of the shower and onto ice-cold tile is a nightmare scenario. This highly absorbent microfiber bath rug will save your floor and your feet. The best-seller comes in nine different sizes and 11 charming colorways.

To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

Amazon Basics Upholstered Tufted Storage Ottoman

If you're short on space or simply just prefer not to see clutter, then a storage ottoman will be your best friend. No one will guess that this modern footstool doubles as a chic place to stash extra blankets, magazines, books, electronics, and so much more.

To buy: $72 (was $117); amazon.com.

Amazon

Sakringt Cordless Rechargeable Table Lamp

This set of contemporary, cordless LED lamps work as accent decor, minimalist desk lighting, ambient accessories, and more. They feature a sleek anodized finish, three color temperatures, and between eight and 40 hours of light when fully charged.

To buy: $60 (was $80); amazon.com.

Amazon

Umbra Trigg Geometric Hanging Planter

An easy way to add a little character to your home is with gorgeous greenery. Whether you're an avid green thumb or prefer the company of charming faux plants, this fun, geometric planter will only take up vertical space while enlivening the room.

To buy: $25 (was $31); amazon.com.

Amazon

Amoystone Teal Agate Bookends

Add color and flair to your bookshelves will help from these stunning, jewel-toned agate bookends. They're shoppable in teal, black, natural, and pink and come in four sizes. They also make lovely standalone decorative pieces around your home.

To buy: $29 (was $36); amazon.com.

Amazon

Yaheetech Accent Chair

Accent chairs are a fabulous addition to just about any room in your house. Bring a personal touch to your home office, living room, or sitting room with a velvet accent chair that all of your guests will want to sink into.

To buy: $66 with coupon (was $93); amazon.com.

Amazon

HBCY Creations Round Mirror

If your entryway seems small and stuffy, a chic mirror can make the space feel more open and even brighter. This exquisite option from HBCY is available in matte black, gold, and silver finishes, as well as five sizes to fit your area perfectly.

To buy: $60 (was $100); amazon.com.

Amazon

Tinsow Artificial Eucalyptus Stems

These artificial eucalyptus stems are so versatile, you may want to buy them in bulk. The set includes five stems with about 25 leaves each that measure 15 inches tall. Create the floral arrangement of your dreams with them.

To buy: $8 (was $12); amazon.com.

Amazon

Roomfitters Faux Marble Coffee Table

Your coffee table is usually the center of your living space, so updating it can easily make your living room look instantly refreshed. The two-tiered design gives you more opportunity to decorate with books and accessories or festive holiday decor.

To buy: $99 (was $189); amazon.com.

Amazon

Oubonun Rustic Tablecloth

You don't need to swap out your dinner table when you can simply switch out your tablecloths and introduce a whole new vibe into the room. Adorned with a premium zigzag design and tassels on the edges, this pick is simple yet timeless—and it's machine washable.

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $33); amazon.com.

Amazon

DII Handmade Placemat Set

Add to the rustic charm of your dining room with this set of handcrafted placemats. They're made of recycled cotton, and thanks to their handmade quality, each piece is one-of-a-kind. Spills are easy to handle since this set is also machine washable.

To buy: $22 with coupon (was $42); amazon.com.

Amazon

Creative Co-Op Farmhouse Embossed Stripe Ceramic Pitcher

It's the season of outdoor parties, and this sturdy stoneware ceramic pitcher was meant to be showcased, whether you'll be using it to refill everyone's glasses with homemade iced tea or you opt to make it the centerpiece of the tablescape with a fresh handful of vibrant blooms.

To buy: $22 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon

Le Tauci Ceramic Spoon Rest Set

Add some practicality and color to your kitchen with this set of spoon rests. The stackable design will save you precious countertop space. Plus, the set of four ensures you don't have to worry about cross-contamination while cooking up your delicious dishes.

To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com.