These Are the Best-Selling Kitchen Towels on Amazon—and a Pack of 6 Is Only $9

Whether you’re drying dishes or quickly tidying up your kitchen, you can’t quite get the job done without a kitchen towel that’s up to the task. Sometimes it’s tricky to find towels that hold up well after continuous use and properly absorb water and spills, but Amazon shoppers say they’ve found the ultimate dishcloths in this set that’s on sale in select colors for just $9 with a double discount.

The Homaxy dishcloths come as a set of six, and each one is made from 100 percent cotton with a waffle weave. The purpose of the weave used on the towels is to create a “highly breathable and super absorbent” towel that can take in water quickly and dry just as fast for continued use, according to the brand. And Amazon shoppers clearly agree that the towels live up to the hype, because they are the best-selling dishcloths in Amazon’s Kitchen Accessories and Dishcloths and Dish Towels categories with nearly 10,700 perfect ratings and almost 1,300 five-star reviews.

Amazon

To buy: $9 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.



“These are amazing,” wrote one five-star reviewer. They said the towels are “good quality, absorbent, and soft,” and added, “When they dry, they fluff back up and look like new.” Another shopper said the gray dishcloths are “just the right size” and confirmed they “love the color and waffle texture.”

The kitchen towels are currently on sale for just $1.50 apiece in gray, but they’re also available for slightly more in 13 other colors. No matter which color you choose, there are plenty of additional unique features. Every towel has a loop to create an easy way to hang it to dry, and the brand says the towels are designed to “soften with every washing” in order to avoid damaging anything you dry. But Homaxy does note that it’s important to wash your towels in cold water, dry on a low heat setting, and remember to avoid using bleach or fabric softener in order to allow your towels to continue to absorb quickly.

“They are absorbent, scrub dishes easily, dry fast, and the color doesn't run,” wrote a shopper who called out the towels as “the best dishcloths [they’ve] ever used.”

While they’re on sale for just $1.50 apiece, pick up a gray set of Homaxy ultra-absorbent dishcloths and turn drying dishes and cleaning up kitchen spills into a quick task.