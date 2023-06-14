Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This $35 One-Piece Is the 'Most Flattering' Swimsuit They've Ever Worn

It’s trendy yet full coverage.

By
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Amazon one-piece bathing suit tout
Looking for a cute bathing suit that doesn’t show too much skin? It can be a struggle, since there are usually plenty of trendy two-pieces, but stylish one-pieces can be harder to find. You won’t have that problem with this Holipick suit from Amazon, though. Not only is it fashionable, but shoppers also say that it provides just the right amount of coverage. Shop it for just $35 at Amazon. 


The suit has a one-shoulder keyhole design and flattering ruching on the front. With the adjustable back strap and removable padding, the bathing suit can fit exactly to your preference to make sure you’ll be comfy all day long. And it’s fully lined, so there’s no need to worry about it being see-through. You could even style the one-piece with flowy pants, a relaxed coverup, or a maxi skirt. 

The nylon and spandex fabric blend is just stretchy enough to not feel restricting even when swimming. The swimsuit is available in sizes XXS to 20-plus to fit most body shapes and sizes, and it comes in 18 colors and prints. You’ll find solid hot pink, red, navy, dark green, orange, and more, along with floral, striped, leopard, and abstract patterns. The white suit would be perfect for a bachelorette beach trip, and the bright pink screams Barbiecore.

“The bathing suit provides full and modest coverage with a stylish twist,” one customer said. They continued, saying that the one-shoulder design is “flattering” and the suit “pairs really well with board shorts and denim cutoffs at the pool and beach.”

It can be difficult to find a one-piece that fits long torsos, but multiple shoppers say that this bathing suit works for them and isn’t too short in the waist. One five-star reviewer even said, “It is the comfiest swimsuit I have ever owned in my life,” and they added it’s one of the most-flattering styles, too. 

Snag the one-shoulder bathing suit now for only $35 so you can wear it all summer long.

