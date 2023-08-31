Home Cleaning These Popular Bottle Cleaning Brushes Are Down to Just $1 Apiece Ahead of Labor Day Grab the set—which has nearly 16,000 perfect ratings—for just $8. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Water bottles are one of those items that are easy to forget to clean. You just keep refilling it until you realize one day that it hasn’t been washed in weeks. Part of the reason is that cleaning bottles is no easy task—unless you have the appropriate tools. Do yourself a favor and pick up this Holikme pack of eight bottle brushes on sale at Amazon this Labor Day weekend. At just $8 right now for the whole set, they’re only $1 apiece. The popular set has earned nearly 16,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and there are brushes for every type of bottle. The bundle includes a 15-inch long-handle brush, a sponge brush, a 14-inch sports bottle brush, a spout cleaner, and four straw cleaners ranging from 7.9 to 12.5 inches long. All the brushes are made of food-grade, BPA-free materials that are safe to use in your drinkware. Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $8 Use the 14-inch brush for sports bottles with a 1.2-inch or larger diameter, like a Hydro Flask, and grab the 15-inch brush for drinkware with narrow necks, such as a S’well bottle or a wine decanter. One shopper commented that they appreciate that the 14-inch brush can “tackle stubborn stains” thanks to the “sturdy” stainless steel handle and hard bristles. The softer sponge, on the other hand, is useful for “avoiding scratching clear containers.” Say Goodbye to Smelly Fridges With This Refrigerator Deodorizer That’s on Sale at Amazon One especially tricky and easily forgotten place is the mouthpiece of a water bottle, but that won’t be an issue with the spout cleaner. The tiny brush is just 4.3 inches long with the bristles taking up 2.1 inches of that space. And as a bonus, the brushes have a hole on the handle for hanging to ensure they dry quickly and don’t develop mold. “This set tackled challenges that standard brushes couldn't,” said one five-star reviewer. “Arriving well-packaged, the brushes fit perfectly into tight spaces, leaving everything from straws to small-mouthed openings spotless.” Another customer said that the brushes are able to clean “the tallest to the smallest cups, glasses, water bottles (reusable), tumblers, and straws.” Keep all your water bottles, mugs, and glasses sparkling with this eight-piece brush set that’s on sale for 39 percent off at Amazon. And shop even more drinkware brushes below. Kitchiny Silicone Bottle Brush Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 $8 Hiware Bottle Cleaning Brush Set Amazon Buy on Amazon Mr.Siga Long-Handle Bottle Brush Two-Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $13 Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 $10 Design Set of 10 Straw Brushes Amazon Buy on Amazon OXO Good Grips Bottle Brush Amazon Buy on Amazon Feenm Water Bottle Cleaning Brush Amazon Buy on Amazon Alink 16-Inch Long Bottle Brush Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $8 $7 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Collapsible Food Storage Containers—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life The 80 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year Amazon’s Labor Day Weekend Sale Has Tons of Outdoor Furniture on Sale—Up to 52% Off