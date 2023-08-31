These Popular Bottle Cleaning Brushes Are Down to Just $1 Apiece Ahead of Labor Day

Grab the set—which has nearly 16,000 perfect ratings—for just $8.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Published on August 31, 2023

Labor Day Cleaning Gadget Deal -- Amazon Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Water bottles are one of those items that are easy to forget to clean. You just keep refilling it until you realize one day that it hasn’t been washed in weeks. Part of the reason is that cleaning bottles is no easy task—unless you have the appropriate tools. Do yourself a favor and pick up this Holikme pack of eight bottle brushes on sale at Amazon this Labor Day weekend. At just $8 right now for the whole set, they’re only $1 apiece.

The popular set has earned nearly 16,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and there are brushes for every type of bottle. The bundle includes a 15-inch long-handle brush, a sponge brush, a 14-inch sports bottle brush, a spout cleaner, and four straw cleaners ranging from 7.9 to 12.5 inches long. All the brushes are made of food-grade, BPA-free materials that are safe to use in your drinkware. 

Amazon Holikme 8-Pack Bottle Brush Cleaning Set

Amazon

Use the 14-inch brush for sports bottles with a 1.2-inch or larger diameter, like a Hydro Flask, and grab the 15-inch brush for drinkware with narrow necks, such as a S’well bottle or a wine decanter. One shopper commented that they appreciate that the 14-inch brush can “tackle stubborn stains” thanks to the “sturdy” stainless steel handle and hard bristles. The softer sponge, on the other hand, is useful for “avoiding scratching clear containers.” 

One especially tricky and easily forgotten place is the mouthpiece of a water bottle, but that won’t be an issue with the spout cleaner. The tiny brush is just 4.3 inches long with the bristles taking up 2.1 inches of that space. And as a bonus, the brushes have a hole on the handle for hanging to ensure they dry quickly and don’t develop mold.

“This set tackled challenges that standard brushes couldn't,” said one five-star reviewer. “Arriving well-packaged, the brushes fit perfectly into tight spaces, leaving everything from straws to small-mouthed openings spotless.” Another customer said that the brushes are able to clean “the tallest to the smallest cups, glasses, water bottles (reusable), tumblers, and straws.”

Keep all your water bottles, mugs, and glasses sparkling with this eight-piece brush set that’s on sale for 39 percent off at Amazon. And shop even more drinkware brushes below.

