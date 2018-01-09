USPS’s New Stamp Celebrates the Year of the Dog

If you’re looking for a festive way to send your family Lunar New Year cards, look no further than your local post office. The U.S. Postal Service will release its newest commemorative stamp, the Year of the Dog Forever stamp, on Thursday, January 11.

The stamp features an illustrated arrangement of lucky bamboo, a lozenge-shaped piece of red paper featuring the Chinese character “Fu” for good fortune, an cut-paper design of a dog, and the Chinese character for “dog.”

The stamp was collaboratively designed by Ethel Kessler, art director; Kam Mak, a Hong Kong-born, Brooklyn-based illustrator; Clarence Lee, a cut-paper artist; and Lau Bun, a calligrapher.

This is the 11th Celebrating Lunar New Year stamp the postal service has released. The series began in 2008 with the Year of the Rat. All stamps in the current series emphasize holiday traditions. They will release their last commemorative stamp in the series in 2019, with the Year of the Boar. According to the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, the USPS has been releasing Chinese Lunar New Year stamps since 1992, and the first series featured the traditional animal signs of the years.

Lunar New Year begins on Friday, February 16, and follows with fifteen days of celebration.