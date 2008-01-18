Wedding Planning Worksheets
Wedding Budget Worksheet
- It’s easy to lose track of what you’re spending when the cash is flowing out fast and furiously. But this worksheet can make money matters much easier to manage. It’s got every detail covered, complete with columns to list your budgeted amount, your vendor’s estimate, and what you actually spent.
- This list also provides suggested percentages to help you allot your money wisely. (For example, your reception expenditures should total about 50% of your overall budget; music and photographs, about 10% each.)
- Open the Wedding Budget Worksheet.
Wedding Guest List Worksheet
This simple, binder-friendly chart will make your guest list a whole lot easier to manage, with all the crucial information available at a glance.
Open the Wedding Guest List Worksheet.
Wedding Party Contact Sheet
Bridesmaids, groomsmen, flower girls, ring bearers…
There are quite a few players involved in this production. This simple worksheet will cut down on confusion for your photographer, wedding planner, bandleader, videographer, florist...and for you!
Print it, fill it out and make (lots) of copies―you'll be surprised how often they'll come in handy.
Open the Wedding Party Contact Sheet.
Wedding Vendor Contact Sheet
This worksheet has spots for all the people you'll call (and call and call), from the dressmaker to the deejay, as you plan the big bash. Click the link below to open the list, then fill it in, print it, and keep it close―for the next time you reach for your phone.
Open the Wedding Vendor Contact Sheet.