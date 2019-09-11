Velvet Pumpkins Are Officially the Newest Fall Trend Your Home Is Missing

Image zoom amazon.com

Forget carving and painting pumpkins this season—velvet pumpkins are all you need to welcome fall into your home.

If you haven’t seen them all over Instagram and Pinterest yet, velvet pumpkins have been trending lately as the new “it” fall decorations and centerpieces for this year. The plush ornaments have been tagged on Instagram close to 11 thousand times, and while they’ve been slowly popping up at big name retailers like Michael’s, you’ll have an easier time finding them all over Amazon Handmade—the retail giant’s artisan store that sells handcrafted goods.

"For autumn inspired décor, I love velvet pumpkins which display nicely on the kitchen window sill or make a stunning centerpiece," Katie Harnetiaux, global leader of Amazon Handmade, told Real Simple.

The pumpkins featured on Amazon Handmade's fall storefront are created by Michelle Rutta, under her shop Your Heart’s Content. Rutta makes the pumpkins in tons of different colors, including pretty neutrals like ivory, gray, and taupe; autumnal shades like rust, gold, and olive; and even bright hues like pink, purple, and blue. The pumpkins also come in two different sizes—regular and large—and you can purchase them individually for just $9, or as sets that range in price from $25 to $32. Rutta also offers the option to create your own set of four pumpkins using colors of your choice.

"Right now bold primaries are at the forefront: rusty reds, deep olive greens, and burnt oranges," Harnetiaux said. "And with the resurgence of velvet as a texture, these pumpkins compliment and elevate any home design aesthetic."

Rutta’s home studio is based in Wisconsin, and the pumpkins take between six to 10 days to create, so you can expect delivery in about two weeks (though shoppers have commented they often arrive faster than expected). As supply and demand is growing, Rutta told Real Simple that Your Heart’s Content is "feverishly producing and shipping." Prime Shipping isn’t available for Handmade products, so there is also a small shipping fee (about $5 to $8) on every order. Customers who have shopped the pumpkins from Your Heart’s Content tend to leave raving five-star reviews, calling them gorgeous and well-made.

“These handmade pumpkins are the cutest little things ever! Who knew pudgy little pumpkins could have so much personality!? They are a tad bit smaller than I was expecting (although the measurements were included) but 100 times cuter,” one shopper wrote about the pink collection. “The velvet is high quality, the craftsmanship top notch, and the colors gorgeous. They are plump pumpkin perfection, and my new favorite fall decor. Bravo!”

Whichever arrangement of velvet pumpkins you decide on will not only make the perfect centerpiece for autumn events and holidays like Thanksgiving, but will also wow any guest in your home. However, you’ll want to shop them quick—according to Rutta’s Etsy shop, tons of people already have the pumpkins in their carts, so order yours now before October and November sneak up on you!