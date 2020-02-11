5 St. Patrick’s Day Snacks Better Than a Pot of Gold
These homemade St. Patrick’s Day snacks are sure to make your little ones’ holiday—and give you a few tasty treats, too.
The best way to get in the Irish spirit on March 17 is to munch on St. Patrick’s Day snacks all day long. (Irish desserts work too.) We came up with five fun St. Patrick’s Day snacks for kids and adults alike, including a spicy Chex Mix and a rainbow puppy chow. Though you can whip up healthy St. Patrick’s Day snacks (healthy green-colored snacks include kale chips or an herb-y yogurt dip), we prefer more traditional St. Patrick’s Day party food and treats—you know, the sweet-and-salty stuff you can’t put down. Plus, we know no kid or adult can say no to our best green snack idea: Shamrock Rice Krispies Treats.
Kids will be scrambling for second servings of these tasty St. Patrick’s Day treats between exchanging the traditional St. Patrick’s Day pinch. Adults may prefer a classic Irish coffee recipe or whiskey drink, but even they won’t be able to resist a sweet green snack on March 17 (or whatever day the big festivities occur).
1
DIY Shamrock Shake
Our homemade take on the St. Patrick’s Day-themed treat from McDonald’s maintains the famous green color and minty flavor of the tasty favorite, but without the food coloring and corn syrup. It’s a St. Patrick’s Day snack everyone can feel good about.
Get the Recipe: DIY Shamrock Shake
2
St. Patrick’s Day Snack Mix
This golden snack mix is exactly what we wish to find at the end of the rainbow. Use your favorite crunchy corn or rice-based cereal and whatever nuts your kids like—just be sure the mixture totals six cups.
Get the Recipe: Pot of Gold Chex Mix
3
St. Patrick’s Day Rice Krispies Treats
The secret to our Shamrock Rice Krispies treats is using more marshmallow than you expect. It keeps them tender and chewy even after a couple of days so you can make this snack ahead of St. Paddy’s Day itself. To make these green treats extra festive, lightly coat a cookie cutter with a little nonstick spray before punching out shapes. Hot tip: Use this same method for other holiday-themed Rice Krispies treats throughout the year.
Get the Recipe: Shamrock Rice Krispies Treats
4
Puppy Chow for St. Patrick’s Day
How do you bait a leprechaun? With Leprechaun Chow, of course! You know this St. Patrick’s Day snack is good when the ingredient list includes Lucky Charms, peanut butter, powdered sugar, and chocolate. A few fun mix-ins make it even more magical for kids and adults alike.
Get the Recipe: St. Patrick’s Day Puppy Chow
5
Mini Irish Soda Bread
What’s better than a traditional Irish soda bread slathered with plenty of salted butter? These mini Irish soda breads you can serve year round. Reminiscent of a scone, these little biscuits are just as good warm right out of the oven as they are cooled with a dollop of jam. Either way, do right and serve with a proper cup of tea.
Get the Recipe: Mini Irish Soda Bread