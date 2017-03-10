These 65 Restaurants Will Be Open on Easter Sunday
Whether you’re dining out with family and friends to celebrate Easter or you’re not celebrating at all, here are restaurants open on Easter this year where you can eat your fill.
Easter is not a federal holiday in the United States, but it is still widely celebrated (think dyeing Easter eggs and picking up Easter flowers)—and it often coincides with Spring Break in some areas. Easter Sunday is April 21 this year; for people of certain faiths, it's a major religious holiday. For others, it's just another Sunday, but one where many restaurants (especially local ones) may be closed. Many restaurants choose to close to give employees an opportunity to celebrate the day with their families, which means only certain restaurants are open on Easter.
For people looking to dine out after a religious service and those who don't celebrate Easter but do want a nice meal at a restaurant, finding restaurants open on Easter Sunday can be surprisingly difficult. Some restaurants, like Chick-Fil-A, are closed every Sunday, but other restaurants that are typically open on Sundays are planning to close for the Christian holiday, including Chipotle, Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza, and Jason's Deli.
What will be open on Easter Sunday? Below is a list of chain restaurants that will have locations open and operating on Easter Sunday.
For the most part, all locations will be open during regular hours, but it's always best to call ahead and check with your local restaurant to confirm. Many restaurant chains have independently operated locations where the individual owners can determine whether they will be open on major holidays, even if the majority of chain locations will be open. To avoid any disappointment, always be sure to call to check before heading over.
Restaurants Open On Easter Sunday 2019
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, call your local restaurant for hours
Benihana, call your local restaurant for hours
BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, call your local restaurant for hours
Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits, regular hours at most locations
Bonefish Grill, call your local restaurant for hours
Boston Market, most locations open between 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Bravo! Cucina Italiana, call your local restaurant for hours
BRIO Tuscan Grille, call your local restaurant for hours
Buca di Beppo, call your local restaurant for hours
California Pizza Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hours
Captain D's Seafood, call your local restaurant for hours
Carrabba's Italian Grill, call your local restaurant for hours
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hours
Chili's Grill & Bar, call your local restaurant for hours
Chuck E. Cheese's, most locations open at 11 a.m. on Sundays, but call your local restaurant to confirm
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, regular hours at all locations
Denny's, open 24/7
Domino's Pizza, regular hours at most locations
Dot Coffee Shop, call your local restaurant for hours
Dunkin' (previously Dunkin' Donuts), call your local restaurant for hours
Eddie V's Seafood, all locations open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Einstein Bros. Bagels, corporate locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
El Pollo Loco, regular hours at most locations
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, call your local restaurant for hours
Friendly's Ice Cream, call your local restaurant for hours
Frisch's Big Boy, call your local restaurant for hours
Golden Corral, call your local restaurant for hours
Hard Rock Cafe, some locations will be open for breakfast, but all locations will be open for 11 a.m. for lunch
IHOP
Jack in the Box, call your local restaurant for hours
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, call your local restaurant for hours
Krystal, call your local restaurant for hours
Little Caesars Pizza, call your local restaurant for hours
LongHorn Steakhouse, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Maggiano's Little Italy, locations open at 10 a.m.
99 Restaurants, regular hours at most locations
Olive Garden, regular hours at all locations
On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, call your local restaurant for hours
Outback Steakhouse, call your local restaurant for hours
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, call your local restaurant for hours
Pappas Bar-B-Q, call your local restaurant for hours
Pappas Burger, call your local restaurant for hours
Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse, call your local restaurant for hours
Pappas Seafood House, call your local restaurant for hours
Pappasito's Cantina, call your local restaurant for hours
P.F. Chang's China Bistro, regular hours at all locations
Panera Bread, call your local restaurant for hours
Pizza Hut, call your local restaurant for hours
Qdoba Mexican Eats, call your local restaurant for hours
Romano's Macaroni Grill, all restaurants open at 9 a.m. for brunch
Ruby Tuesday, call your local restaurant for hours
Ruth's Chris Steak House, all locations will be open
Seasons 52, regular hours at all locations
Shake Shack
Sonic, call your local restaurant for hours
Starbucks, call your local restaurant for hours
Steak 'n Shake, call your local restaurant for hours
Texas Roadhouse, call your local restaurant for hours
TGI Friday's, call your local restaurant for hours
The Cheesecake Factory, regular hours at all locations
Uno Pizzeria & Grill, regular hours at all locations
Waffle House, open 24/7
Whataburger, open 24/7
White Castle, most locations open 24/7
Yia Yia Mary's, call your local restaurant for hours
- By Lauren Phillips
- By Liz Steelman