22 Personalized Gifts for Father’s Day
Ticket Stub Diary
You and dad never miss an opening night at the local theater—and you’ve got all the tickets to prove it. Stuff the tokens of your time together into this ticket stub diary’s clear sleeves—there’s even space in the margin to write any highlights from the event. He’ll love flipping through and remembering all the great times you had together. And don’t be surprised if he uses “filling the diary up” as an excuse to check out that new concert venue together.
To buy: $12; uncommongoods.com.
Personalized Record Doormat
He’s the grooviest guy you know, but the only “tracks” he wants in his house are those that come on vinyl. Salute his love of music (and cleanliness) with this record-inspired doormat. Personalize this Father's Day gift with your family name, as well as a clever album title, and he’ll always be reminded that he has a permanent spot on the top of your family’s charts.
To buy: $35; uncommongoods.com.
Photo Playing Cards
Whether he plays weekly poker with his old pals or sits down for regular rounds of go fish with his little ones, he’ll love shuffling and dealing out this deck. Featuring photos of his good luck charms (read: his family), this 52-card deck will comfort him even if his hand is less than perfect.
To buy: $20; shutterfly.com.
Monogrammed Steak Brand & Carving Board
Dad’s steaks are so good, you immediately know who cooked them—but that doesn’t mean he won’t love marking his signature steaks with his own monogrammed branding iron. It comes with a monogrammed carving board, too, so he can flaunt his gift even if steaks aren’t on the menu for the night.
To buy: $70; williams-sonoma.com.
Leather Pint Glass Cuffs
Whether Dad's drink of choice is a cold beer or a refreshing lemonade, it's sure to taste better when sipped out of a pint glass wrapped in a luxe leather cuff. Choose from five fonts and ten leather options, or make it completely one-of-a-kind by uploading your own logo or design.
To buy: From $24; toast.com.
Personalized Moleskine Notebook
Whether he’s doodling, capturing his fleeting thoughts, or just writing down directions to the grocery store, your dad is rarely without his signature notebook. Upgrade his flimsy, tattered wire-bound pad to a classic black Moleskine. Once he notices the foiled printed personalization on the cover, he’s sure to deem it his new favorite.
To buy: $23; store.moleskine.com.
The Commuter Three-Hand Date Luggage Leather Watch
If Dad’s taught you anything, it’s how to be a real class act. Honor this and all his other timeless lessons with this elegant timepiece. It’s high-quality leather band and no-frills face will match his stately sense of style. The best part? You can engrave the back with his name or a special note to create a Father's Day gift crafted just for him. (Note: “I love you so much, Dad!” fits perfectly on the back.)
To buy: $95; fossil.com.
Photo Sticker Singles
Removable vinyl photo stickers adhere to a variety of surfaces (walls, refrigerators, windows, and more) and can be removed without leaving a trace, so Dad can add, rearrange, and swap out pictures as quickly as the kids are growing.
To buy: $5 per sticker, stickeryou.com.
Personalized Leather Phone Case
This attractive soft leather bifold does double duty as a wallet and an iPhone case, so Dad can keep all of his necessities in one convenient place (goodbye, overstuffed pockets!). Add his monogram inside or out. Available for iPhone 5, 6, and SE.
To buy: $36, barvaleather.etsy.com.
Personalized Growler and Insulated Cooler
Tailgating, picnicking, or a day at the beach will be a whole lot more fun with this cool accessory by his side. A monogram-etched 64-ounce growler fits snugly inside a deep green cooler that’ll keep his brew cold for hours on end.
To buy: $32, amazon.com.
Monogrammed Zip Hoodie
Up Dad’s style game by personalizing a comfy zip hoodie he'll want to wear every weekend. You know this present will be put to use, while the customized touch makes it feel extra-special.
To buy: $78, jcrew.com.
What I Love About Dad Little Gift Book
For the Dad who insists he doesn’t want anything but some peace and quiet on Father’s Day, let this sweet book serve as a small token of appreciation. More than 100 pages feature fill-in-the-blank prompts (“I love that you taught me to appreciate…”), and it’s tiny enough to tuck in a nightstand drawer.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Custom Beer Labels
If you’re celebrating over drinks and barbecue fare, custom photo labels can help to personalize the event. Choose a photo of Dad and the kids (or his most-liked Instagram shot) and add text (may we suggest “World’s Greatest Dad!”), then stick them onto bottles of his favorite beer. The removable vinyl decals can be used over and over again.
To buy: From $10, evermine.com.
Personalized Collar Stays
Give something that’ll put a smile on Dad’s face, despite his early morning wake-up calls. Hand-stamped aluminum collar stays help his shirt stay crisp and tailored and will offer a special reminder of his family until he gets home. Add a phrase, name, or date up to 22 characters.
To buy: $20, tagyoureitjewelry.etsy.com.
New York Times Front Page Jigsaw Puzzle
Reprint The New York Times front page from the date Dad was born—in puzzle form. The whole family will love putting the pieces together to see what happened on that day in history (besides his birth, of course).
To buy: $45, nytimes.com.
Personalized Beach Family Art
This personalized print is sure to bring back fond memories of summers by the seashore. Customize each family member’s skin tone, hair color, and attire—and don’t forget to add the family pet.
To buy: From $85, uncommongoods.com.
Personalized Golf Balls
Looking for a gift that isn’t, er, par for the course? Dad will feel like a member of the PGA with a bag full of balls marked with his monogram or favorite saying.
To buy: From $10, golfgalaxy.com.
Ballpark Blueprints
Dad may think he knows the ins and outs of his favorite stadium, arena, or golf course, but these detailed prints really break it down. The hand-drawn “plans” include each park’s unique architectural details, like capacity, elevation, and more. Available in two sizes.
To buy: From $60 (unframed), ballparkblueprints.com.
Personalized Fishing Lure
With this lure on his line, he’ll always be thinking of his family—even when he’s gone fishin’. Customize the silver lure with up to 8 characters: just enough space for “Love you” or “Best Dad.”
To buy: $20, wyomingcreative.etsy.com.
Personalized Leather Catchall
For the dad who's always misplacing his keys, get him a personalized catchall so he'll always know where to find them. Crafted from luxe leather (the same type used to make baseball gloves), you know this piece will last forever.
To buy: $79, markandgraham.com.
Personalized Family Mugs
No one will accidentally swipe Dad's coffee mug when it's adorned with a personalized illustration and his name. Customize Dad's hair color, skin tone, and clothing preferences so it looks just like him.
To buy: $30; uncommongoods.com.
Personalized Ice Cream Spoon
Whether he's Pop Pop, Grandpa, Pa, or just dear 'ole Dad, make sure he gets the best scoop with a personalized ice cream spoon made just for him. You can also order one customized with his name or another moniker.
To buy: $18; milkandhoneyluxuries.etsy.com.