This Brussels Sprout Pizza with Lemon and Pecorino will be the crowd-pleasing New Year's Eve snack that everyone devours. Frozen pizza dough and pre-shredded Brussels sprouts keep prep time short. This dish is equally tasty at room temperature, so it’s perfect for a party that lasts all night—or for post-midnight Round 2 snacking.

Get the Recipe: Brussels Sprout Pizza With Lemon and Pecorino