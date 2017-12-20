21 Easy New Year’s Eve Snack and App Ideas
Rosemary Pecans
It’s always fun to offer an upscale nibble in pretty bowls on the bar or counter at your party. These Rosemary Spiced Pecans are a delicious New Year's Eve appetizer that can be made up to a week ahead. They also make excellent hostess gifts to bring to a friend who’s hosting.
Get the recipe: Rosemary Pecans
Brussels Sprout Pizza With Lemon and Pecorino
This Brussels Sprout Pizza with Lemon and Pecorino will be the crowd-pleasing New Year's Eve snack that everyone devours. Frozen pizza dough and pre-shredded Brussels sprouts keep prep time short. This dish is equally tasty at room temperature, so it’s perfect for a party that lasts all night—or for post-midnight Round 2 snacking.
Get the Recipe: Brussels Sprout Pizza With Lemon and Pecorino
Creamy Feta and Cumin Dip With Winter Crudités
Creamy Feta and Cumin Dip With Winter Crudités are a modern and seasonal take on the standard veggies and dip situation. And with holiday decadence in full swing your friends will welcome a light bite. Even better? You can whip up this dip a few days ahead to save you from last minute party-prep stress. It’s also a perfectly portable New Year’s Eve appetizer to tote to a friend’s party.
Get the recipe: Creamy Feta and Cumin Dip With Winter Crudités
Sweet and Sour Squash Crostini With Gruyère
When it comes to New Year’s Eve hors d’oeuvres, you can't go wrong with fancy-yet-simple bites like these crostini. Sweet and Sour Squash Crostini with Gruyere combines roasted mashed butternut squash with melty gruyere cheese to pack a flavor punch. Pick up cubed squash, pre-toasted crostini and pre-shredded gruyere at your local market to make prep time a cinch. You can also make the mash a day or two ahead of the party and easily put this New Year's Eve appetizer together right before guests arrive.
Get the recipe: Sweet and Sour Squash Crostini With Gruyère
Shrimp With Spiced Cocktail Sauce
Shrimp Cocktail is a classic New Year’s Eve appetizer idea, so why not try this flavorful take? This recipe features a 5-minute homemade cocktail sauce that wows with cumin, ginger, and cilantro. Go easy on yourself by using frozen cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp (run it under cold water in a colander in the sink the day before your bash, then keep in the fridge till party time). New Year's Eve snacks, done!
Get the recipe: Shrimp With Spiced Cocktail Sauce
Parmesan-Scallion Pastry Pinwheels
When you think of appetizers for a New Year’s Eve party, one of the first things that probably comes to mind is classic puff pastry bites. These so-simple Parmesan Scallion Pastry Pinwheels are made with pre-made puff pastry from the freezer section of your supermarket. Assemble and pre-slice them to have at the ready in your freezer to bake off during your bash.
Get the recipe: Parmesan Scallion Pastry Pinwheels
Creamy Carrot Dip With Crudités
It’s always a great idea to offer a little something light and crunchy as a New Year's Eve party snack–especially for those who are kicking off their healthy eating resolutions early. This simple and savory Creamy Carrot Dip With Crudités is a beautiful and light New Year’s Eve appetizer idea.
Get the recipe: Creamy Carrot Dip With Crudités
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes With Creamy Dill Sauce
Bacon-wrapped everything is always a win when it comes to New Year’s Eve hors d’oeuvres. These Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes With Creamy Dill Sauce definitely won’t disappoint.
Get the recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes With Creamy Dill Sauce
Scallion Butter and Goat Cheese Crostini
So easy, so delicious. To change up the recipe on this New Year's Eve appetizer, use a variety of herbs in place of the scallions. Try chives, tarragon, or basil.
Get the recipe: Scallion Butter and Goat Cheese Crostini
Cheese Plate
A gorgeous cheese plate is a must-have appetizer for New Year’s Eve. It's so fun to plate and customize with various local cheeses. Here are some of our best tips for choosing and serving cheeses for your own beautiful cheeseboard.
Sesame Crab Cakes With Chili Mayo
Our Sesame Crab Cakes with Chili Mayo are a wonderful New Year’s Eve appetizer idea. They take just 20 minutes to put together and can be made up to a day ahead of your event. Just gently rewarm in the oven when it’s party time!
Get the recipe: Sesame Crab Cakes With Chili Mayo
Chickpea and Mint Crostini
A unique crostini topping with a bright Middle Eastern flair (think pomegranate seeds and mint) this so-easy Chickpea and Mint Crostini recipe will be the New Year’s Eve appetizer that has everyone going back for more.
Get the recipe: Chickpea and Mint Crostini
Bacon-Wrapped Apricots With Sage
Bacon wrapped dates are a classic New Year’s Eve appetizer, but these insanely delicious (and easy) Bacon Wrapped Apricots with Sage are next-level amazing.
Get the recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Apricots With Sage
Endive With Ricotta, Almonds, and Raisins
It’s always a good idea to offer gluten-free New Year’s Eve appetizer alternatives for guests, like Endive with Ricotta, Almonds, and Raisins. We love crunchy endive as a cracker alternative, and your guests will too.
Get the recipe: Endive With Ricotta, Almonds, and Raisins
Spicy Black Bean and Avocado Canapés
When it comes to New Year's Eve appetizers, Tex-mex nibbles are always a win. These Spicy Black Bean and Avocado Canapés are a recipe you can put together in a flash, with zero cooking! Now that's a win-win.
Get the recipe: Spicy Black Beans and Avocado Canapés
Smoked Salmon Triangles
Smoked salmon appetizers are an elegant New Year’s hors d’oeuvres for any fete, from cocktails to brunch parties. These Smoked Salmon Triangles take just minutes to put together and are delicious no matter what time your party starts…or ends!
Get the recipe: Smoked Salmon Triangles
Savory Herb Popcorn
Perfect for munching while watching the New Year’s Eve Ball drop, this Savory Herb Popcorn also makes a fun late-night party favor for guests to enjoy on the way home. Just scoop some into cute NYE-themed gift bags and tie with a bow.
Get the recipe: Savory Herb Popcorn
Cheddar and Pecan Mini Scones
New Year's Eve snacks, coming up! Bake the savory scones until golden, then split, spread with butter, and add prosciutto for a delicious mini-sandwich.
Get the recipe: Cheddar and Pecan Mini Scones
Creamy Eggplant and Feta Dip
Need a crowd-pleasing New Year’s Eve appetizer idea? Try this Creamy Eggplant and Feta Dip. It's an easy take on classic Middle Eastern babaghanoush, and is great for serving at your place, or bringing to a friend's party.
Get the recipe: Creamy Eggplant and Feta Dip
Green Olive Pizza Balls
When it comes to New Year’s Eve snacks, skip the frozen mini pizzas and serve these guest-worthy Green Olive Pizza Rolls instead. Premade pizza dough makes them a cinch to prepare—plus they’re equally delicious warm or at room temperature with marinara sauce for dipping.
Get the recipe: Green Olive Pizza Balls
Chocolate Pecan Fudge Balls
End your New Year’s Eve party on a sweet note! These Chocolate Pecan Fudge Balls are the perfect little treat for guests to enjoy at your party or to nibble as a favor on their ride home.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Pecan Fudge Balls