21 Inspirational New Year Quotes and Captions for a Fresh Start to Your Year
Come New Year’s Eve, we’re all looking for a little inspiration for the year ahead (and some tasty New Year’s food, of course). These New Year quotes or caption ideas from celebrities, authors, beloved fictional characters, and other notables might have the power to give us that extra push we need in 2020. Make reading, sharing, and absorbing them one of your New Year’s Eve traditions, and you’ll have a bright outlook for the new year.
Some of these are funny New Year quotes, others are motivational, but all will get you thinking about what you want out of the coming year (and decade). Share them with friends and family, make them your mantra, post them as a caption, or just read and enjoy. If you’re feeling particularly encouraging—or you’re struggling to summarize your year with one pithy photo and caption—you can even post these New Year’s quotes on Instagram (or your social media of choice), either on New Year’s Eve or on the first day of 2020.
Halloween quotes and Christmas quotes put words to the holidays themselves, offering yet another way to celebrate. New Year’s quotes, on the other hand, are all about celebrating after the New Year’s Eve holiday: They’re about making the most of a new year, and all the new years to come, with or without New Year’s resolutions. Take a look at these inspirational New Year quotes, pick your favorite, and start the year with a fresh attitude.
“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”
“In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours.”
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”
“To the old, long life and treasure; to the young, all health and pleasure.”
“Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man.”
“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘It will be happier.’”
– Alfred, Lord Tennyson
“We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives…not looking for flaws, but for potential.”
“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.”
“You’ll never get bored when you try something new. There’s really no limit to what you can do.”
“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”
“Hey friend, don’t you dare forget, as you’re creating a new you, that there’s a whole lot about the old you that is worth keeping.”
“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.”
“New Year’s Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time.”
“People can say whatever they want about the sport of bodybuilding, but to get prepared to do a contest, or even to get into decent shape, it requires a certain amount of discipline, and it comes from taking a New Year’s resolution to a lifestyle.”
“I think it would be much more sensible if resolutions began generally on January the second.”
– Helen Fielding, Bridget Jones’s Diary