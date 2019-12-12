21 Inspirational New Year Quotes and Captions for a Fresh Start to Your Year

Come New Year’s Eve, we’re all looking for a little inspiration for the year ahead (and some tasty New Year’s food, of course). These New Year quotes or caption ideas from celebrities, authors, beloved fictional characters, and other notables might have the power to give us that extra push we need in 2020. Make reading, sharing, and absorbing them one of your New Year’s Eve traditions, and you’ll have a bright outlook for the new year.

Some of these are funny New Year quotes, others are motivational, but all will get you thinking about what you want out of the coming year (and decade). Share them with friends and family, make them your mantra, post them as a caption, or just read and enjoy. If you’re feeling particularly encouraging—or you’re struggling to summarize your year with one pithy photo and caption—you can even post these New Year’s quotes on Instagram (or your social media of choice), either on New Year’s Eve or on the first day of 2020.

Halloween quotes and Christmas quotes put words to the holidays themselves, offering yet another way to celebrate. New Year’s quotes, on the other hand, are all about celebrating after the New Year’s Eve holiday: They’re about making the most of a new year, and all the new years to come, with or without New Year’s resolutions. Take a look at these inspirational New Year quotes, pick your favorite, and start the year with a fresh attitude.