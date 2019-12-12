21 Inspirational New Year Quotes and Captions for a Fresh Start to Your Year

By Real Simple Editors
December 12, 2019
Getty Images

Come New Year’s Eve, we’re all looking for a little inspiration for the year ahead (and some tasty New Year’s food, of course). These New Year quotes or caption ideas from celebrities, authors, beloved fictional characters, and other notables might have the power to give us that extra push we need in 2020. Make reading, sharing, and absorbing them one of your New Year’s Eve traditions, and you’ll have a bright outlook for the new year.

Some of these are funny New Year quotes, others are motivational, but all will get you thinking about what you want out of the coming year (and decade). Share them with friends and family, make them your mantra, post them as a caption, or just read and enjoy. If you’re feeling particularly encouraging—or you’re struggling to summarize your year with one pithy photo and caption—you can even post these New Year’s quotes on Instagram (or your social media of choice), either on New Year’s Eve or on the first day of 2020.

Halloween quotes and Christmas quotes put words to the holidays themselves, offering yet another way to celebrate. New Year’s quotes, on the other hand, are all about celebrating after the New Year’s Eve holiday: They’re about making the most of a new year, and all the new years to come, with or without New Year’s resolutions. Take a look at these inspirational New Year quotes, pick your favorite, and start the year with a fresh attitude.

1 of 21

“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”

– Brad Paisley
2 of 21

“In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours.”

– Beyoncé

3 of 21

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

– C.S. Lewis
4 of 21

“To the old, long life and treasure; to the young, all health and pleasure.”

– Ben Jonson

5 of 21

“Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man.”

– Benjamin Franklin

6 of 21

“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘It will be happier.’”

– Alfred, Lord Tennyson

7 of 21

“We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives…not looking for flaws, but for potential.”

– Ellen Goodman

8 of 21

“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.”

– Edith Lovejoy Pierce

9 of 21

“You’ll never get bored when you try something new. There’s really no limit to what you can do.”

– Dr. Seuss
10 of 21

“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”

– Martin Luther King, Jr.

11 of 21

“Hey friend, don’t you dare forget, as you’re creating a new you, that there’s a whole lot about the old you that is worth keeping.”

– Toni Sorenson

12 of 21

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.”

– Maya Angelou
13 of 21

“New Year’s Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time.”

– James Agate

14 of 21

“People can say whatever they want about the sport of bodybuilding, but to get prepared to do a contest, or even to get into decent shape, it requires a certain amount of discipline, and it comes from taking a New Year’s resolution to a lifestyle.”

– John Cena

15 of 21

“I think it would be much more sensible if resolutions began generally on January the second.”

– Helen Fielding, Bridget Jones’s Diary

16 of 21

“May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions.”

– Joey Adams

17 of 21

“New Year’s Day: Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual.”

– Mark Twain

18 of 21

“My New Year’s resolution list usually starts with the desire to lose between 10 and 3,000 pounds.”

– Nia Vardalos
19 of 21

“Good resolutions are simply checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account.”

– Oscar Wilde

20 of 21

“There comes a day when you realize turning the page is the best feeling in the world, because you realize there is so much more to the book than the page you were stuck on.”

– Zayn Malik

21 of 21

“Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to.”

– Bill Vaughan
