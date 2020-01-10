International Women’s Day Quotes, Memes, and Messages
Celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with these empowering quotes and images.
International Women’s Day 2020 is an annual global holiday on Sunday, March 8, that celebrates amazing women all around the world. There are plenty of meaningful ways to embrace the day: You might consider shopping at woman-owned businesses, sending International Women’s Day flowers to some of your female role models, or just being in total awe of the women in your life and around the world.
However you celebrate, why not send some happy Women’s Day quotes or sayings to your favorite female mentors or post some International Women's Day captions of your own? Tag your best friend in a funny Women’s Day post or meme, or send sweet Women’s Day wishes over text to your mom and sister. Need more ideas on how to celebrate International Women's Day? Keep reading for 14 quotes, memes, and messages perfect for March 8. Also be sure to check out the International Women's Day hashtags on social media, like #InternationalWomensDay, #IWD2020, #WomensDay, #SeeHer, and #EachforEqual.
Happy Women’s Day quotes
Is there a better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than by sharing the quotes of incredible women? Send these quotes as a way to say Happy Women’s Day to the amazing women in your life.
“Where there is a woman, there is magic.” – Ntozake Shange
“The most important thing one woman can do for another is to illuminate and expand her sense of actual possibilities.” – Adrienne Rich
“I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life.” – Maya Angelou
“Well-behaved women rarely make history.” – Laurel Thatcher Ulright
“Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” – Hillary Rodham Clinton
Funny International Women’s Day Memes
Between working, raising children, cleaning the house, and running the world, women definitely deserve to take a moment to laugh! We put together some of our favorite empowering and funny Women’s Day images to share with the ladies in your life for a good laugh.
Women’s Day Wishes
The quickest way to wish your best friend, mentor, mom or any other special woman in your life a happy International Women’s Day? A Women’s Day message via text, of course. Whether you opt for a funny or earnest Women’s Day message, whoever is on the receiving end will surely be pleased to know you’re thinking of them on International Women’s Day. From emojis to text art, here are five ways to send happy Women's Day wishes to your friends and family by text.
- Happy International Women’s Day!
- Reminder: Women run the world!
- I’ll be by your side #EachforEqual
- This Women’s Day, let’s keep fighting #LikeaGirl!
- Don’t forget to strike the #EachforEqual pose today! #proudfemale