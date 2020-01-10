International Women’s Day Quotes, Memes, and Messages

Is there a better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than by sharing the quotes of incredible women? Send these quotes as a way to say Happy Women’s Day to the amazing women in your life.





“Where there is a woman, there is magic.” – Ntozake Shange

“The most important thing one woman can do for another is to illuminate and expand her sense of actual possibilities.” – Adrienne Rich

“I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life.” – Maya Angelou

“Well-behaved women rarely make history.” – Laurel Thatcher Ulright

“Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” – Hillary Rodham Clinton