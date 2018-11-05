5 Affordable IKEA Finds You Can Totally Give as Gifts
If your love for IKEA knows no bounds, consider making the Swedish furniture line your one-stop shop for any and all gifts.
True IKEA aficionados know their MALM from their HEMNES, can happily eat Swedish meatballs for every meal—and they likely don’t need an excuse to fit an IKEA run into a weekend. But for those seeking another reason to devote a lazy afternoon to perusing IKEA’s wares, consider making it a near-limitless source of gifts.
That’s right: All those IKEA purchases don’t need to be for the home or office. Many items scattered around the store can make great gifts, especially with the addition of a few personal touches, and of course they’re all affordable. For holiday shopping, graduation presents, house-warming gifts, and more, IKEA might have just the thing.
1
EMMAFRIDA Throw
This pretty gray and white throw is acrylic, making it easier to care for than other fabric options. And at almost six feet long, it’s long enough to share; consider gifting it at a bridal shower or as a housewarming gift for a young family.
To buy: $45; ikea.com.
2
PÄRLBAND Tealight Holder
At just $6 (plus the cost of a tealight), this gilt, structural item can perch prettily on a bookshelf, side table, or etagere—and cast some soothing light at the same time.
To buy: $6; ikea.com.
3
MYRHEDEN Frame
Pick up this $15 frame and fill it with photos and other mementos—concert tickets, dinner receipts, and the like. The recipient will love the personal touch, and the brass frame is pretty enough to be reused and updated as desired for years to come.
To buy: $15; ikea.com.
4
SNOFSA Table Clock
For any hard-to-shop-for maximalists, this luxe-looking clock has a tick-free quartz movement that can silently dress up a nightstand.
To buy: $13; ikea.com.
5
LURVIG Blanket
For the friend with a lot of fur-babies, this water-resistant blanket is durable enough to survive hours of puppy love, though still pretty enough to stay out in the open (protecting valued furniture, if needed).
To buy: $20; ikea.com.