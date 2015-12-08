6 Valentine’s Day Wreaths You’ll Fall in Love With
DIY Floral Hearts
Add a variety of monochromatic faux flowers to a heart-shaped grapevine wreath form to create lush Valentine’s Day decor. For extra oomph, use a variety of blooms—garden roses and orchids work well—and create two or three wreaths to hang in a cluster on your wall or door.
Idea and photo by Design Improvised. Get the full tutorial here.
Watercolored Coffee Filter Wreath
Thanks to their absorbent nature, coffee filters take on a unique ombre effect when dipped in watercolors. Brush bunched up filters with a red or pink hue to suit the holiday’s traditional colors.
Idea and photo by Place of My Taste. Get the full tutorial here.
Heart-Shaped Pom-Pom Wreath
If you can’t find a heart-shaped wreath form—or just don’t have time to visit the store—this tutorial will teach you how to make your own from a wire hanger. Tie on red, white, and pink pom-poms to complete the look.
Idea and photo by Fynes Designs. Get the full tutorial here.
Rosette Valentine Wreath
Each rosette—made by folding patterned cardstock into an accordion and then gluing the ends together—has a handful of hearts cut out along the edges. To save time, you can skip this step. The heart embellishments in the center of each rosette ensure the wreath still looks festive.
Idea and photo by Create and Babble. Get the full tutorial here.
Glittered Heart Wreath
No wreath form? No problem. Cut a square shape out of a cardboard box, add a festive ribbon for hanging, and use a glue gun to attach glittered hearts (or use foam stickers instead). With a few extra steps, it’s easy to turn this wreath into a hanging picture frame.
Idea and photo by Brown Sugar Toast. Get the full tutorial here.
Gumdrop Valentine’s Day Wreath
Kids will love to help with this one. Simply skewer red, white, and pink gumdrops with toothpicks and then attach each one to a white Styrofoam wreath form. It takes some patience to fill the whole thing, but the results are sweet.
Idea and photo by Sweet and Lovely Crafts. Get the full tutorial here.