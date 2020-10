Instead of giving your loved ones a feast for the eyes, give them a proper feast. Cooks across the Middle East and Europe have been adding the subtly sweet and evocative flavor of roses to pastries, puddings, stews, and syrups for millennia—all to intoxicating effect. Now, by just adding two new tools to your pantry—rose water and rose tea—you can too. Both ingredients are easily found online or in the international aisle of most grocery stores. (Rose water is just the distilled essence of water and rose petals; if you're lucky enough to be gifted organic roses, you could even try making it yourself .) Need inspiration? We've got five simple recipes that are a perfectly sweet (and tasty) place to start.