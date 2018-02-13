Valentine’s Day Poems and Romantic Poems About Love

Image zoom Guido Mieth/Getty Images

There’s nothing sweeter than giving or getting a love poem from your Valentine on February 14th, but sometimes it can be hard to find the right words. If you want to spread the love with a Valentine’s Day poem this year, don’t worry—you don’t have to come up with the ideas all on your own. This year, let these famous love poems inspire your sweet message to your loved ones.

In This Article:

Love Poems for Her

[i carry your heart with me(i carry it in]

by e. e. Cummings

i carry your heart with me(i carry it in

my heart) i am never without it(anywhere

i go you go,my dear;and whatever is done

by only me is your doing,my darling)

i fear

no fate(for you are my fate,my sweet)i want

no world(for beautiful you are my world,my true)

and it’s you are whatever a moon has always meant

and whatever a sun will always sing is you

here is the deepest secret nobody knows

(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud

and the sky of the sky of a tree called life;which grows

higher than soul can hope or mind can hide)

and this is the wonder that's keeping the stars apart

i carry your heart(i carry it in my heart)

Children Running Through

by Rumi, Translation by Coleman Barks with John Moyne

I used to be shy.

You made me sing.

I used to refuse thing at table.

Now I shout for more wine.

In somber dignity,

I used to sit on my mat and pray.

Now children run through

and make faces at me.

One Hundred Love Sonnets: XVII

by Pablo Neruda, Translated by Mark Eisner

I don’t love you as if you were a rose of salt, topaz,

or arrow of carnations that propagate fire:

I love you as one loves certain obscure things,

secretly, between the shadow and the soul.

I love you as the plant that doesn’t bloom but carries

the light of those flowers, hidden, within itself,

and thanks to your love the tight aroma that arose

from the earth lives dimly in my body.

I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where,

I love you directly without problems or pride:

I love you like this because I don’t know any other way to love,

except in this form in which I am not nor are you,

so close that your hand upon my chest is mine,

so close that your eyes close with my dreams.

Love Poems for Him

weight

by nayyirah waheed

he was so beautiful

because

when he held her

he was not concerned with ‘being a man.’

'being a man’

had nothing to do with this.

these flowers pouring from his chest.

— weight

Short Love Poems

you

by Alexandra Elle

you are like the springtime to me.

the more you love, the

more you bloom.

the warmer it gets, the more

beautiful you become.

untitled

by nayyirah waheed

she asked ‘you are in love

what does love look like’

to which i replied

‘like everything i've ever lost

come back to me.’

Sad Love Poems

He would not stay for me, and who can wonder

by A. E. Housman

He would not stay for me, and who can wonder?

He would not stay for me to stand and gaze.

I shook his hand, and tore my heart in sunder,

And went with half my life about my ways.

Never give all the heart

by W. B. Yeats

Never give all the heart, for love

Will hardly seem worth thinking of

To passionate women if it seem

Certain, and they never dream

That it fades out from kiss to kiss;

For everything that’s lovely is

But a brief, dreamy, kind delight.

O never give the heart outright,

For they, for all smooth lips can say,

Have given their hearts up to the play.

And who could play it well enough

If deaf and dumb and blind with love?

He that made this knows all the cost,

For he gave all his heart and lost.

Love's Philosophy

by Percy Bysshe Shelley

The fountains mingle with the river

And the rivers with the ocean,

The winds of heaven mix for ever

With a sweet emotion;

Nothing in the world is single,

All things by a law divine

In one another’s being mingle—

Why not I with thine?

See the mountains kiss high heaven,

And the waves clasp one another;

No sister-flower would be forgiven

If it disdain’d its brother;

And the sunlight clasps the earth,

And the moonbeams kiss the sea

What are all these kissings worth,

If thou kiss not me?

Funny Love Poems

Valentine

by Carol Ann Duffy

Not a red rose or a satin heart.

I give you an onion.

It is a moon wrapped in brown paper.

It promises light like the careful undressing of love.

Here.

It will blind you with tears

like a lover.

It will make your reflection

a wobbling photo of grief.

I am trying to be truthful.

Not a cute card or a kissogram.

I give you an onion.

Its fierce kiss will stay on your lips,

possessive and faithful

as we are,

for as long as we are.

Take it.

Its platinum loops shrink to a wedding ring,

if you like.

Lethal.

Its scent will cling to your fingers,

cling to your knife.