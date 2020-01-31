I Shop Amazon for a Living—and These Are the Best Valentine's Day Gifts You Should Get Yourself
They’re all $45 and under.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and while many think of it as a day just for couples, I’m here to tell you that you don’t need a partner to celebrate the holiday. Gather up a group of friends, spend time with your family, indulge in a little me time, or whatever makes you happy—and most certainly, treat yourself to something special!
As a shopping editor, it’s my job to comb Amazon for the absolute best finds (fans of the retailer should also check out these beauty products and wintertime must-haves), and that’s exactly what you’ll find here. These $45-and-under goodies are the perfect way to show yourself some love this Valentine’s Day—though they make great gifts for girlfriends, daughters, mothers, and anyone else you want to celebrate with.
And since they all come with free two-day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), you can start your shopping now or wait until the last-minute, and still get the present of your choice in time for the special day.
1
Spa Day Self-Care Gift Kit
As its name implies, this package comes with everything you need for an evening of relaxation and self-care at home, including a soy candle, lavender bath salts, and rose bath bombs. No expensive trip to the spa necessary!
To buy: $38; amazon.com.
2
Honest Beauty Eyeshadow Palette
A new addition to your beauty bag, like this versatile palette, may be just the thing you need to feel pampered and glam this Valentine’s Day.
To buy: $17 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.
3
Seattle Chocolate Dark Chocolate Trio Gift Set
These gourmet truffle bars taste much more decadent than your typical candy bar and are sure to delight any foodie or chocolate lover.
To buy: $22; amazon.com.
4
Aitbags Multi-Pocket Crossbody Shoulder Bag and Clutch
Practical and pretty, this convertible bag can be used in your purse as a clutch to house essentials or worn on its own in a variety of ways.
To buy: $18 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.
5
Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Ballia Slipper
Homebodies or anyone who appreciates cozy, comfy pieces will love these plush slippers from Ugg’s less expensive sister line.
To buy: $30 (was $50); amazon.com.
6
Golden State Fruit 12 Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a batch of festive, chocolate-drizzled strawberries delivered straight to your door.
To buy: $37; amazon.com.
7
Voluspa Roses Macaron Trio Gift Set
Candle collectors will love this trio of rose-inspired scents (Rose Petal Ice Cream, Rose-Colored Glasses, and Rose Otto) in vessels that are pretty enough to repurpose as containers for jewelry and other odds and ends.
To buy: $45; amazon.com.
8
Benchmark Bouquets Light Pink Roses and White Lilies
Get your romantic fix with a big bouquet of fresh flowers, like this fragrant combination of roses and lilies, or choose your favorite from the retailer’s fresh-cut flowers shop.
To buy: $41; amazon.com.
9
Costa Farms Live Hoya Heart Succulent Plant
Plant ladies, this unique little beauty is for you! The heart-shaped succulent even comes in its own adorable ceramic pot.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
10
Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Nail Polish Set
Give yourself a gorgeous mani whenever you want with this set of polishes in elegant pinks, purples, and mauves.
To buy: $28; amazon.com.
11
W&P Portable Ceramic Mug
This dishwasher-safe, commuter-friendly mug beautifully marries form and function, ensuring your daily cup of coffee or tea feels like a true treat no matter where you’re enjoying it.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.