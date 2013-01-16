55 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend or Husband
Ah, Valentine’s Day—a celebration of love, affection, and appreciation... and gifts, of course.
Whether you plan to enjoy a romantic dinner for two or a cozy night at home, it’s always nice to spend quality time with your partner and create lasting memories. And if you’re looking to spoil your sweetheart this February 14, we’ve got you covered with some great Valentine gifts for him. Real Simple’s editors have searched high and low for the best gift ideas for men that are functional, luxurious, and personal, and the list we’ve created truly has it all. Find the greatest gifts for any type of man—from the snazzy dresser or frequent traveler to the beer connoisseur.
Whether he’s an astute businessman who spends most of his days brokering deals in the office, an enthusiastic foodie with an insatiable appetite (no pun intended) for the coolest new snack crazes, a trend-driven designer with a penchant for home décor, or a kid at heart, these choices are certain to satisfy even the most particular man.
Looking for a gift that serves a dual purpose? Perhaps a set of palm reading coasters will strike his fancy. Is your spouse a golfer? Let him practice his swing with an indoor putting green. Does your partner love to prepare home-cooked meals? Add a brand new Shun knife to his kitchenware collection. Elevate your man’s sock and underwear drawer with some high-quality items–it may not seem like a super fun gift but trust us, he’ll be thanking you for the upgrade. And, for those men in your life who are a bit more traditional, we’ve rounded up some classics: a whimsical tie with a modern twist, a luxe shaving kit, and a practical, yet stylish magnetic bottle opener. So, go ahead and peruse our handpicked list of Valentine’s Day gifts for him to spark some cute ideas for every personality type.
Shopping for your Valentine has never been this easy–as long as you weren't hoping to pick up some of those Valentine's Day candy hearts.
L.L. Bean Slippers
It’s no surprise why 4 million of these slippers have been sold over the last five years. Made with superior sheepskin and lined with warm fleece, L.L. Bean offers some of the best and most durable slipper options. He’ll wear these all throughout winter and will have them for years to come, too.
To buy: $89; llbean.com.
Valentine's Day Underwear
If you're going to get into the Valentine's Day spirit, you may as well go all out by gifting him a pair of heart-adored underwear. Tommy John is known for it's comfortable, breathable fabric and convenient contour patch that men love, so he'll probably end up wearing this lovable pattern even after February 14 is long gone.
To buy: $32; tommyjohn.com.
Breda Visser Watch
Breda's square-faced Visser watch has a bit of a retro vibe but capitalizes on modern styles to bring a vintage look up to modern speed. The 35mm face features rounded corners and a blue backdrop to delicate gold hands, and a stitch-less leather strap. If brown isn't part of your guy's daily color palette, the Visser watch also comes in rose gold with a black leather strap.
To buy: $90; bespokepost.com.
Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Kitchen appliances should be additive to his daily routine as well as his home decor. This Stagg Pour-Over Kettle not only ups his coffee game by allowing for precise temperature control (which can hold for up to 60 minutes!), but the stainless steel smart kettle also adds a classy and sleek touch to his counter tops.
To buy: $149; bespokepost.com.
Beef Jerky Bouquet
In this comical–yet tasty–twist on the quintessential Valentine's Day gesture, The Manly Man Company is giving you the chance to gift your boyfriend or husband a beef jerky bouquet of either flowers or roses. In addition to your meaty flower preference, you can choose whether your man's bouquet comes in a beer mug, a glass pint glass, or a black steel pint glass. For the perfect pairing, why not pick up a case of your guy's favorite brew and have yourselves a little beer and jerky tasting?
To buy: From $49; manlymanco.com.
Men's Sweater Fleece Jacket
Athlesiure has been a booming trend for women, but if your guy is a little slower to step up his workout style, gift him something cozy and functional for Valentine's Day that you know he'll look good working out in. Champion's line for Target, C9, is the perfect place to introduce him to the athleisure lifestyle, with trendy styles that hit at a very manageable price point. Go ahead and replace his ratty college hoodie with this fitted sweater-fleece jacket. The lightweight layer contributes warmth without any bulk, has thumb holes to keep his sleeves comfortably in place, and features convenient zip pockets for easy phone and wallet storage. If he's cold during his walk to and from the gym, you can add on the line's tech fleece pants and sweater-knit gloves.
To buy: $40; target.com.
Bombas Socks
These may be some of the most comfortable socks invented and there’s a few reasons for that. Bombas uses lightweight fine Gauge cotton, stay-up technology, and intuitive stitching designs to produce a truly all-star sock. Not only that—Bombas donates one pair of socks for every pair purchased. This purchase will make you both feel good for more reasons than one.
To buy: $65; bombas.com.
STATE Nevin’s Backpack
So a briefcase isn’t really his style? For the rugged guy with a fashionable side, here’s a home for his laptop and lunch while he rides to work or a place to stash his carry-on travel essentials when he’s on the go. With a mixture of leather and wool panels, the bag is a big step up from the sporty pack he’s probably had for years. But he won’t have to sacrifice style for utility with this pick—inside he’ll find a padded laptop sleeve, multiple organizers, a key clip, an iPad pocket, a front stash, and two side pockets.
To buy: $95; statebags.com.
Air Plant Hanging Jellyfish Set
Love the look of this trio, but worried his lack of gardening skills renders this gift impossible? Good news: Air plants are notoriously easy to care for—they require only a bit of sunlight and a misting a few times per week, which means he can dip his toes into the art of horticulture. For an artful addition to his office or den, hang the plants, which come tucked inside three alfonse sea urchins, in a cluster using the included hanging materials. This unique trio not only looks great but also serves as an instant conversation starter.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Americana Deluxe Wallet
For the guy who loves his slim cut chinos, here’s a compact wallet that won’t add bulk to his pockets. At just 2.25 inches by 2.75 inches, it’s small but still mighty enough for all of his needs, thanks to a double pocket design that means he can carry cash, cards, and even an extra key in one centralized spot. One side is constructed of soft brown Italian lambskin leather, while the other is a durable canvas blend in red, white, and blue. Double stitching and elasticity ensure he’ll have a handsome place to stash his cash for many years to come.
To Buy: $60; ahalife.com.
That’s All Mug––Luckiest Guy
There’s nothing wrong with reminding him what a good pair you two are—and, in particular, how grateful he should be to have you as his partner. This cheeky 16-ounce mug (another bonus: That’s two servings to help him wake up in the morning) will serve as a daily reminder he’s pretty darn lucky to have you. And when he gets to the end, he’ll find a secret message (“That’s All.”) printed inside. Despite the comical text, the muted white color means this piece can blend right into any kitchen (and your existing mug collection).
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
Goo Goo Cluster Supreme
You could stop at the convenience store on the way home from work for a last-minute sweet treat for your Valentine—or, you could show just how thoughtful you are by ordering some specialty candy ahead of time. These insanely delicious milk chocolate, caramel, marshmallow nougat, and pecan clusters originated in Nashville more than 70 years ago. The original version (still available for purchase) was made with peanuts, but the Supreme means you get a pecan upgrade. Each box, complete with a charming vintage design, comes with 12 1.75-ounce goodies. (Here’s to hoping he shares!)
To buy: $20 for 12; amazon.com.
Bartender Kit
Does he love to craft specialty cocktails for friends? Or perhaps he likes to enjoy an old fashioned after a long day? Add a fully-equipped mixology kit to his bar so the cocktails can keep coming. This 10-piece bartending kit will allow him to create any cocktail recipe, and it will spruce up his bar's decor.
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
Scratch Map
Maybe you met while backpacking through Europe… or OK, maybe you just like to dream about the trips you want to take in the future? Let this gift, a scratch off map of the world, serve as a way to document the travels you’ve already taken together—and inspire future adventures. Bonus points for the gifter who has the forethought to have the poster framed before it’s presented on Valentine’s Day (just remember to choose a frame without the glass). Available in two sizes: standard (23 inches high and 32 inches wide) or large (33 inches high and 47 inches wide).
To buy: From $26; uncommongoods.com.
Shun Knife
If he loves spending time in the kitchen cooking up new dishes, he’ll be very excited about a new knife from Shun. Handcrafted in Japan, this stainless steel cleaver is ideal for chopping, slicing, and dicing. You can even have it monogrammed so he feels like a professional 5-star chef.
To buy: From $130; williams-sonoma.com.
Plaid Flannel Neck/Back Aromatherapy Wrap
With everything he does on the job, at home, and beyond, your partner works hard. So he deserves some R&R on Valentine’s Day (and after, too). This year, your Valentine gift for him should be this cozy aromatherapy wrap to make sure he takes time to throw up his feet and relax every once and a while. Inside, the 100-percent cotton flannel wrap holds 12 fragrant herbs (peppermint, spearmint, rosemary, lemon grass, and more) and flax that warms in the microwave in just three minutes to deliver the ultimate in relaxation.
To buy: $100; ahalife.com.
Le Specs Sunglasses
Stylish, durable, and functional, these Le Specs sunglasses will be perfect for him—and they won’t break the bank for you. The Australian-made shades will become his go-tos, and he’ll be rocking the Valentine's Day gift all year round.
To buy: $69; jcrew.com.
Sega Genesis Wireless Classic Game Console
If he's been eyeing the Nintendo Switch but it's a bit too pricey, make it up to him with another nostalgic game system: Sega Genesis. This version is wireless, so those hours with Sonic the Hedgehog will be a little more seamless than they used to be. (Plus, we bet he has a much larger TV to play on these days, too.) The console comes pre-loaded with 80 different games he’ll remember from days gone by. If he’s still hanging onto some of his favorites, those old cartridges will work just as well.
To buy: $80; target.com.
MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker
Does he need a little extra coaxing to get out of bed in the morning and then a latte with a double shot of espresso to actually stay awake at his desk before 10 a.m.? How about a travel mug that doesn’t just keep his morning jolt warm… it actually brews a quality espresso in transit. All your Valentine needs to do is fill the top with fresh grounds, the body with piping hot water, and then press the button to brew espresso straight into the included mini mug. Maybe dinner can be on him next time, thanks to all the money he’s saved by not frequenting the coffee shop next door.
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera
This is the best Valentine's gift for the man who doesn’t go anywhere—not even the beach—without his iPhone, lest he miss the perfect opportunity for an Instagram shot. Though the smartphone camera will generally suffice, this small but mighty gadget will take his photo skills up a notch. An array of special modes—party, landscape, macro, kids, and more—automatically adjust the camera’s settings to ensure it captures the best high-quality picture. Plus, he can enjoy his images right away, thanks to a built-in printer that works just like the Polaroid he used to own. The vintage look only adds to this camera’s appeal.
To buy: $120; amazon.com.
Snacks Every Month
For the guy in your life who wants to expand his options beyond the usual potato chips and pretzels, this convenient snack-of-the-month subscription may just cure his midnight snacking doldrums. Each month includes an assortment of five salty, sweet, chewy, and crunchy offerings. A rotating assortment of snacks (truffle popcorn, peppermint salt-water taffy, and Korean barbecue beef jerky, for example) is sent out on a monthly basis. Once you choose the frequency of your gift (three, six, or 12 months), you’ll receive an order confirmation that includes a welcome certificate to print and present to (or forward to) the lucky recipient.
To buy: $60 per month for three months; mouth.com.
Prince and the Revolution–Purple Rain
If 2018 left him feeling seriously blue, brighten his spirits with this blast from the past. This album, which includes some of standouts like “Purple Rain,” “I Would Die For You,” “When Doves Cry,” and “The Beautiful Ones,” features the original packaging from when it was first released during the summer of 1984. Pressed on 180-gram vinyl and mastered from the original analog tapes, the sound quality is top-notch, too. He might opt to display this true classic treasure in a prominent spot on his shelf, even if he doesn’t own a record player. (Just don’t be surprised when that’s the next thing he asks for!)
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
Vanilla Nougat Caramel Bar
Whether you’re looking for a little something extra to present with the Valentine's Day gift you got him or the two of you prefer small gestures over grand ones on February 14, this decadent chocolate bar is sure to hit the spot. The 3.5-ounce bar features layers of silky caramel salted with fleur de sel and nougat flavored with vanilla bean and studded with lightly toasted almonds, and is coated in rich, creamy 66 percent dark chocolate. The Wisconsin-based company also offers a coconut and salted caramel bar or a kitchen sink bar. Hopefully he’ll share. (Or maybe you should get one for yourself, too.)
To buy: $10; mouth.com.
North Face Touchscreen Gloves
Winter is in full swing, which means it’s time to break out all of the warmest accessories. He’ll love these gloves because they’re cozy, sleek, and are compatible with any touchscreen device. Being able to check your e-mail while also staying warm is what we'd consider a win.
To buy: $45; nordstrom.com.
How to Stay Alive in the Woods
So you can count on him to fix the WiFi when the signal dies or climb up on the ladder to change the light bulb up in that vaulted ceiling in your living room, but would he be able to survive in the wilderness? Two years of Boy Scouts probably won’t cut it. Give the guy who always wants to have all the answers a fun and instructional book that’ll teach him how to live life a little more like Bear Grylls. The 320-page tome includes practical advice for “roughing it,” including how to build a shelter, what kind of plants you can (and can’t) eat, how to signal for help, and more.
To buy: $11; amazon.com.
Bevel: The Essentials
This kit, which is full of hydrating grooming essentials, is designed to give him his best shave yet. The priming oil is infused with lavender and olive oil to soften coarse hair and prep it for shaving. Aloe vera-rich shave cream works into a thick lather to protect your man's sensitive skin from his razor blade—especially helpful when he’s rushing through his morning routine because he hit the snooze button one too many times! And, finally, the alcohol-free restoring balm guarantees he’ll complete his regimen with a soothing, fresh finish. The trio is designed to last for one month.
To buy: $35; getbevel.com.
Bamboo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
Sitting in an open office day after day can start to wear on you. But a few unique, personal touches can help his space feel a little cozier and a little less like a spot he simply occupies from 9 to 5 (and probably even beyond). This 100-percent bamboo keyboard and mouse duo will differentiate his desk from the others in the room. And big bonus: Neither the mouse nor the keyboard requires a cord, so his desk will stay neater, too. Compatible with most tablets, smartphones, and computers.
To buy: $43; amazon.com.
Carhartt Shoreline Jacket
A jacket that’s midweight, waterproof, and breathable is pretty ideal for anyone. Whether he’s an outdoorsy kind of guy or a city slicker, this jacket will be put to great use (and look cool) no matter what. Not only that, you can’t beat the price for such a quality garment.
To buy: From $120; carhartt.com.
Prowling Foxes Tie
This whimsical tie—a hipper twist on your father’s old classics—will delight any modern man. He can pair it with a light blue button-down shirt and navy suit for an office-friendly look, or wear it dressed down with a casual chambray shirt and khakis. No matter his staple style, this is one tie he’s sure to reach for again and again. The microfiber fabric (stain-resistant!) and an affordable price tag only add to this accessory’s appeal. As an added bonus, it can be converted into a clip-on if your guy needs a quick grab-and-go option.
To buy: $29; ties.com.
"Love Your Face" Jelly Bean Chocolate Cube Letters
What better way to say “I love you” than with these edible, made-to-order chocolates? This charming box of 12 individual candies—spelling out a cheeky phrase (“love your face”)—contains different fruit-flavored and solid chocolate cubes. Though the treat lasts for up to six months, we can’t guarantee your guy won’t gobble them all up immediately. Those in warmer climates needn’t worry about these delicious treats melting in transit—a two-day shipping option, complete with ice packs and insulated mailers, ensures the treat will arrive intact. (Note: Because each item is made to order, buyers should allow three to seven days for production.)
To buy: $28; etsy.com.
Indoor Putting Green
Got a guy who loves to hit the links? Help him practice his swing by getting this indoor putting green. Perfect for a garage, basement or man cave, an indoor putting green is a nifty gift that he probably wouldn’t think to buy for himself—and isn't that what gifts are for?
To buy: $39; amazon.com.
Bonfire Candle
Despite its relatively inexpensive price tag, this rustic tobacco and vanilla scented candle pulls out all the stops. In addition to the present-but-not-overpowering scent, this hand-poured soy wax candle is wrapped in handcrafted leather embossed with the name of the candle. Each 9-ounce amber glass jar also comes with a black metal lid, should he want to safely transport it into another room (or pack it in his overnight bag to enjoy on his next camping trip). Plus, this candle boasts an impressive burn time of over 40 hours. Remind him to save the leather sleeve—discounted replacement jars (sans leather strip) are available for purchase.
To buy: $26; etsy.com.
Magnetic Bottle Opener
How often do you hear, “Where’s the bottle opener?” Put an end to the constant hunt with a clever version of that well-used bar tool. This one, which is made from reclaimed oak bourbon whiskey barrels, features three powerful magnets so it can find a permanent home on the refrigerator (mountable hardware is included for those who’d prefer to hang it on the wall). No matter where he chooses to hang it, the powerful magnet will catch up to 30 bottle caps so any strays don’t end up on the floor. Other styles and finishes, including walnut, are also available.
To buy: $62; amazon.com.
Hammock Table
The only thing that could possibly make hammock lounging even more comfortable? A table to hang right alongside it. This sturdy barn wood table comes with rope, so it can be suspended from a tree limb, beam, or ceiling. If you’re looking for a natural wood element indoors, try replacing a traditional end table or nightstand with one or two of these. A coated finish guarantees it’ll stand the test of time—whether you choose to hang it indoors or out. Note: Due to the nature of barn wood, each table has its own distinct characteristics.
To buy: $114; etsy.com.
Personalized Stainless Steel Collar Stays
These stainless steel collar stays are perfect for the man who spends most of his day suited up in the office. Engrave them with his initials, a special message, or an anniversary date so that when he’s working late, he’ll have a subtle reminder that you love him—a lot. The fact that each collar stay is stamped by hand (and therefore not necessarily straight or even) lends an imperfect charm to this personalized gift. In addition to being a thoughtful token for your guy on Valentine’s Day, these collar stays also make great groomsmen presents (in the event he’s put a ring on it!).
To buy: $20 for two; etsy.com.