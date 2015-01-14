A Totally Free, Completely Romantic Valentine’s Day Gift You Can Print From Your Computer
Think outside the flower box with this clever idea.
Stumped on a Valentine’s Day gift this year? Why not forego the traditional chocolates and flowers in favor of a create-your-own-adventure-style coupon? Just print this out (you can download it here), and place it on your Valentine’s pillow. Then he or she can return it, filled out with requests for an entirely customized day. We guarantee you’ll win major points, without going to a single store.
graphic by Onethread Design
Inspired? Keep the DIY love going with our creative homemade Valentine’s Day card ideas, and check out recipe ideas for a complete Valentine’s meal.