10 Creative Valentine’s Crafts for Kids

Roses are red, violets are blue...your little Romeo is ready to woo. How can they prove that their love is for keeps? Start with a handmade bud that will stand the test of time. (Pro tip: It’s best to keep this flower out of water.)

What You Need

Cupcake liners (in assorted colors)

Pipe cleaners (in green)

Craft glue

Craft knife



1. Pile 5 to 6 cupcake liners on top of one another. Using a craft knife, poke a hole through the center of the stack.

2. Take one pipe cleaner and apply a dab of hot glue to one end. Then secure one liner to this glue. Set aside to dry.

3. Once the glue has dried, scrunch the liner closed to create the look of a flower bud.

4. Repeat Step 2 with the additional liners, sliding onto the same pipe cleaner, securing with glue, and scrunching together.

5. Wrap the pipe cleaner around the base of the bloom, and bend the pipe cleaner to create a leaf-shape.