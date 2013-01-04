10 Creative Valentine’s Crafts for Kids
Need some unique crafts to keep the kids entertained this February 14? These easy-to-throw-together ideas are surprising, a little silly, and sure to delight your little sweeties. What's not to love?
It's Love, Actually
Whether you're hosting a party for the class or simply hanging out at home, this February's celebration is all about one specific four letter word.
Handmade Party Invite
Even a low-key get-together should be unforgettable. Call on the kids to help create this hands-on invitation, which, we admit, may get a little messy (get the how-tos).
Milly Minis Cece combo dress, millyny.com.
Party Cup Stickers
Every festive occasion needs a signature drink. Whether you're serving chocolate milk or apple juice, turn paper cups into adorable party props with these festive stick-on (and downloadable) labels (get the how-tos).
On girl: Mimivail pink wool dress, mimivail.com.
Hot pink heart straws, shopsweetlulu.com.
Blooming Cupcake Liners
Roses are red, violets are blue.... this little Romeo is ready to woo. How can he prove that his love is for keeps? Start with a handmade bud (get the how-tos) that will stand the test of time. (Hint: It's best to keep this flower out of water.)
On boy: Washed oxford shirt, landsend.com; Crewcuts polka dot tie, jcrew.com.
Pixie Stick Heart
Cupid has some cute competition. Make an assortment of mini hearts (get the how-tos) and let the kids give them to friends, classmates, and family members. (Bet Grandma is waiting for her special delivery.)
On girl: Crewcuts sparkly top, jcrew.com.
X and O Treats
Snacktime just got mushy. With these festive-shaped treats, it'll be love at first bite (get the how-tos).
Sweetheart Hair Pin
Surprise your little lady with an accessory that coordinates with the party theme (get the how-tos).
Heart balloon, mignonkitchenco.com.
Pasta Valentine
Playing with food is strongly encouraged for this crafting session. Create homemade and heartfelt sentiments out of uncooked, heart-shaped pasta (get the how-tos).
Sewn Heart
There’s sew much love that goes into making this pint–size paper heart. It’s actually quite simple if you download our easy-to-print template (get the how-tos).
Glittery Snow Globe
Turn an empty household jar into a memorable holiday keepsake in a few simple steps (get the how-tos).
Color Your Own Cookies
Traditional party fare—with a twist! Before digging into those sugar cookies, let your mini Picasso do a little drawing (or scribbling) with food-safe markers (get the how-tos).
How to Make a Handmade Valentine’s Day Party Invite
Even a low-key get-together should be unforgettable. Call on the kids to help create this hands-on Valentine party invitation, which, we admit, may get a little messy.
What You Need
Paper
Envelopes
Washable hand paint
Invite (download it here)
Newspaper
1. Download and print the invite.
2. Place newspaper on a flat surface. Let your child dip hand into the paint, pressing handprint on the invite. Set aside to dry.
3. Fill in party details.
How to Make Party Cup Stickers
Every festive occasion needs a signature drink. Whether you’re serving chocolate milk or apple juice, turn paper cups into adorable party props with these festive stick-on labels.
What You Need
Cups
Designed labels (download here)
Labels (We used Avery 22820 glossy oval labels, avery.com.)
1. Download the labels and print on the stickers. (The labels will come with printing instructions.)
2. Pop on cups or let kids pick their own.
How to Make Blooming Cupcake Liners
Roses are red, violets are blue...your little Romeo is ready to woo. How can they prove that their love is for keeps? Start with a handmade bud that will stand the test of time. (Pro tip: It’s best to keep this flower out of water.)
What You Need
Cupcake liners (in assorted colors)
Pipe cleaners (in green)
Craft glue
Craft knife
1. Pile 5 to 6 cupcake liners on top of one another. Using a craft knife, poke a hole through the center of the stack.
2. Take one pipe cleaner and apply a dab of hot glue to one end. Then secure one liner to this glue. Set aside to dry.
3. Once the glue has dried, scrunch the liner closed to create the look of a flower bud.
4. Repeat Step 2 with the additional liners, sliding onto the same pipe cleaner, securing with glue, and scrunching together.
5. Wrap the pipe cleaner around the base of the bloom, and bend the pipe cleaner to create a leaf-shape.
How to Make Pixie Stick Hearts
Cupid has some cute competition. Make an assortment of mini hearts and let the kids give them to friends, classmates, and family members.
What You Need
Construction paper or colorful paper stock
Scissors (you could also use pinking shears or fancy edged scissors)
Metallic ink pens
Pixie sticks
Craft glue
1. Cut out an assortment of hearts from the paper. Fold the hearts in half and make a small circle in the middle (this is where the pixie stick will slide through).
2. Ask kids to design their hearts with drawings or lovable phrases.
3. Slide the pixie sticks through the hearts.
4. On a separate piece of paper, draw and cut out arrow heads and backs. Attach the top and ends of the bows with glue. Set aside to dry.
How to Make X and O Treats
Snacktime just got mushy. With these festive-shaped treats, it’ll be love at first bite this Valentine’s Day.
What You Need
Ingredients for making treats
Valentine-themed cookie cutters
Food coloring (if you wish)
Wax paper
1. Follow the recipe for making the treats (this can be found on the back of the cereal box). Add food coloring to the mixture, if so desired.
2. Cover a flat surface with wax paper. Transport mixture here and flatten out. Create designs using cookie cutters.
3. Set wax paper on a tray and pop into the fridge.
How to Make a Sweetheart Hair Pin
Surprise your little one with a new accessory that coordinates with the party theme.
What You Need
Adhesive felt sheets (in pink, red, white)
Metal single prong hair clip
Scissors (you can also use pinking shears or fancy edged scissors)
Craft glue
Scrapbooking bows (these are small, premade, adhesive backed. Available at your local craft store)
1. Cut out heart shapes from felt. Make an assortment in two sizes.
2. Remove adhesive backing and layer smaller-sized heart on top of the larger size. For extra security, dab an extra bit of craft glue.
3. Once dry, flip over (so small heart facing down) and attach larger heart to the metal clip. Secure and set aside to dry.
4. Finish off by popping the bow on top.
How to Make Pasta Valentines
Playing with food is strongly encouraged for this crafting session. Let the kids create homemade and heartfelt sentiments out of uncooked, heart-shaped pasta (or any noodle that catches your fancy).
What You Need
Construction paper or colorful paper stock
Pasta
Spaghetti (to make the stem)
White craft glue
Crayon or colored pencil
Paintbrush
Newspaper
1. Cover flat surface with newspaper. Ask kids to write (or draw) their messages on the colored paper.
2. Brush glue on one side of pasta hearts with paintbrush. Using the line drawings as a guide, attach uncooked pieces to the paper. Set aside to dry.
How to Make Heart-Sewn Valentines
There’s sew much love that goes into making this pint-size paper heart. (It’s actually quite simple if you download our easy-to-print template, promise.) You can set this craft up, and then the kids can do the sewing themselves.
What You Need
Colorful paper stock
Scissors
Screw punch (awl or thumbtack will also work)
Large blunt needle
Downloadable Heart PDF
Yarn
1. Download and print the heart pdf.
2. Using a screw punch, follow the premade heart shape and pierce holes over each dot.
3. With a large blunt needle, sew yarn through the holes.
How to Make Glittery Snow Globes
Turn an empty household jar into a memorable Valentine’s Day keepsake in a few simple steps.
What You Need
Empty jar (for this project, almost any size will work: olive, baby-food, pickle)
Pipe cleaners
Glitter
Craft glue
Floral foam in thin brick size (available at craft stores)
1. Glue floral foam to the jar’s lid. Set aside to dry.
2. Create heart-shaped designs out of pipe cleaners. Once work is finished, stick into the foam strip.
3. Fill the jar almost to the top with water. Add glitter.
4. Attach lid to the jar; shake it up.
How to Decorate Cookies for Valentine’s Day
Traditional party fare with a twist: Before digging into those sugar cookies, let your mini Picasso do a little drawing (or scribbling) with food-safe markers.
What You Need
Cookies
Food-safe pens
Wax paper
1. Place wax paper on a cool, dry counter or tray. Place cookies on top.
2. Using the special food-safe marker, let kids design their own cookie creations.