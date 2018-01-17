Le Creuset’s Heart-Shaped Collection for Valentine’s Day Is Giving Us All The Feels

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These decorative dishes will inspire you to cook the romantic meal (or just fondue) at home this year.

With the arrival of January comes the dismantling of the Christmas tree, the packing up of the decorations, and, inevitably, the post-holiday blues. But Valentine’s Day, which will be here before we know it, is the perfect excuse to deck out your home once again—and we’ve found just the cookware to add some romance to your kitchen.

Le Creuset, known for their high-quality enameled cast-iron cookware (and impressive variety of colors) has three adorable Valentine’s Day pieces, each one more swoon-worthy than the last. The Heart Cocotte comes in three colors: cerise, white, and rose, and two sizes: 1 quart (1-2 servings) and 2 ¼ quarts (2-3 servings). It’s ideal for a bubbling pot pie, a cozy stew, or a heart-shaped brownie. The best part? It's on sale for $150-$200, depending on size.

The cutest of the collection is the set of two Heart Ramekins (one pink, one white), ideal for molten lava cakes and croissant bread pudding. They’re freezer, microwave, oven, broiler (crème brulee, anyone?), and dishwasher safe—essentially, you can use it however heart desires. The set of two is $30.

Le Creuset must know the key to our heart is fondue, because the final piece of the collection is a Petit Heart Cocotte Fondue. We love that the cheese (or chocolate!) can either be melted in the microwave or warmed in its stand over the small flame.

RELATED: Valentine's Day Fortune Cookies