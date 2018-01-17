Le Creuset’s Heart-Shaped Collection for Valentine’s Day Is Giving Us All The Feels
These decorative dishes will inspire you to cook the romantic meal (or just fondue) at home this year.
With the arrival of January comes the dismantling of the Christmas tree, the packing up of the decorations, and, inevitably, the post-holiday blues. But Valentine’s Day, which will be here before we know it, is the perfect excuse to deck out your home once again—and we’ve found just the cookware to add some romance to your kitchen.
Le Creuset, known for their high-quality enameled cast-iron cookware (and impressive variety of colors) has three adorable Valentine’s Day pieces, each one more swoon-worthy than the last. The Heart Cocotte comes in three colors: cerise, white, and rose, and two sizes: 1 quart (1-2 servings) and 2 ¼ quarts (2-3 servings). It’s ideal for a bubbling pot pie, a cozy stew, or a heart-shaped brownie. The best part? It's on sale for $150-$200, depending on size.
The cutest of the collection is the set of two Heart Ramekins (one pink, one white), ideal for molten lava cakes and croissant bread pudding. They’re freezer, microwave, oven, broiler (crème brulee, anyone?), and dishwasher safe—essentially, you can use it however heart desires. The set of two is $30.
Le Creuset must know the key to our heart is fondue, because the final piece of the collection is a Petit Heart Cocotte Fondue. We love that the cheese (or chocolate!) can either be melted in the microwave or warmed in its stand over the small flame.
Even if you’re not on the market for new Valentine’s Day cookware, one of Le Creuset’s recent launches is likely right for you. In September, the company launched a new hue called Matte Sugar Pink. Similar to Millennial Pink—the “it” color of 2017—the pretty blush hue has a matte, shine-free finish. More recently, they revealed a new color called Provence, which we guarantee will lend serenity to your kitchen. Looking for something out of this world? Le Creuset's new constellation pattern is sure to satisfy.