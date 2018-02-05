Last-Minute Valentine’s Gifts You Still Have Time to Order

Valentine's Day is not the holiday to skimp on a card. Make sure your S.O. knows just how much you care by getting a beautiful letterpress one. No matter if your couple style is funny, serious, or sweet, Paper Source has a card to match. Plus, from now through Wednesday, Paper Source is upgrading all Standard shipping to Ground Shipping for free to make sure your order will arrive in time. They also have 125 stores around the country so serious present procrastinators can stop by the day before.



To buy: $5; papersource.com.