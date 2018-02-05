Last-Minute Valentine’s Gifts You Still Have Time to Order
Don’t worry if the holiday snuck up on you, it's not too late to order from these retailers.
It feels like Christmas was just yesterday, but now February 14 is right around the corner. If Valentine’s Day arrived faster than you expected this year, shop these retailers that are offering shipping deals and last-minute delivery. With these adorable finds, your loved one will think you’ve been planning their present for months.
RELATED: 43 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend or Husband
1
Letterpress Valentine's Cards
Valentine's Day is not the holiday to skimp on a card. Make sure your S.O. knows just how much you care by getting a beautiful letterpress one. No matter if your couple style is funny, serious, or sweet, Paper Source has a card to match. Plus, from now through Wednesday, Paper Source is upgrading all Standard shipping to Ground Shipping for free to make sure your order will arrive in time. They also have 125 stores around the country so serious present procrastinators can stop by the day before.
To buy: $5; papersource.com.
2
Instant Pot Duo Plus Programmable Pressure Cooker
Forgot to get your loved one the Instant Pot they asked for during the holidays? Now's your chance to make it up to them. For delivery on or before February 14, Williams-Sonoma suggests placing orders by 2 a.m. EST on Sunday, February 11. You still have some time to make your final decisions, but order earlier so you have time to wrap it before the big day.
To buy: $130; williams-sonoma.com.
3
Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace
Our digital assistant editor, Tamara Kraus, buys this necklace for all of her friends—and they all love it. This necklace also has a celebrity following, with everyone from Taylor Swift to Bachelor contestants rocking one. If you're afraid to pick out jewelry for your loved one or Galentine, you can't go wrong with this crowd-pleasing piece. Plus, shipping for the necklace is free, and some areas offer in-store pickup at your local store when you order online.
To buy: $60; nordstrom.com.
4
Whiskey Stones Gift Set
A popular gift on Uncommon Goods, this whiskey stones gift set has an impressive number of positive reviews. If you're shopping for someone who already has a complete bar, order the set of nine stones ($20), and for those whose cabinets aren't as well-stocked, order the complete set of stones and glasses ($58). To make sure your order will arrive before February 14, order by February 6 and choose Standard Shipping at checkout. Procrastinated a little longer? Order by February 12 and select Express Shipping.
To buy: from $20; uncommongoods.com.
5
Sisters Are Awesome T-Shirt
For a gift that spreads love and acceptance this Valentine's Day, shop the Awesome Company, an online gifting company committed to empowering and employing those on the autism spectrum. Whether your loved one thinks sisters, ballet, or sharks are awesome, you can customize the perfect shirt for them. For delivery on or before February 14, order by midnight on February 11.
To buy: $26; theawesomecompany.com.