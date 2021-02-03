Actress Jenny Mollen Shares the Cutest Valentine’s Day Date Idea

If you're deep into quarantining and just trying to stay afloat (home school, anyone?), Valentine's Day probably isn't even on your radar yet—and that's OK. In hopes of some fun, easy, doable inspiration, we chatted with actress and best-selling author Jenny Mollen (wife of 13 years to Jason Biggs) about how the couple is keeping the holiday special, despite the pandemic.

The pandemic has been hard on a lot of partners. How are you two doing?

Jenny Mollen: During quarantine, we were more in love than ever because he got to see a different side of me—he learned I could load the dishwasher. We didn't have any help, so we couldn't fight—we had no time to fight. We function as a really good team; we get sh*t done together. I felt like we were on Survivor.

Are you guys homeschooling your kids? How's it going?

JM: The first round was chill, but now homeschool got real. They are now expecting us to teach them how to read and write. If we get through this alive, we're going on a mom and dad vacay; one week away. I really miss Europe, but at this point, I just want to go somewhere with Jason—even if it's just on the other side of the Hudson—lay, not talk, and drink a fruity cocktail.

Until then, how will you guys celebrate Valentine's Day?

JM: Our son is born on February 15, so he usually snakes it out from under us. But when Jason remembers to do something the day before, it's really special. I love the idea of breakfast in bed. We'll both make stuff because if not, he'd made stuff I think that I would want, but I wouldn't. We'll bring it in, the kids can come in, and hopefully they'll be into the baked goods enough to let us chill and not tap dance for like five minutes. Waffles, coffee, and a chocolate sampler with our children's faces glued to my iPad sounds kind of perfect.

Speaking of chocolate, tell us about your partnership with Godiva?

JM: We're obsessed with chocolate. I like caramel, old-school turtle, dare I say "savory," and Jason likes white chocolate with fruit. Jason—who I nicknamed Jason-steals-food-in-the-night...has always been into chocolate, but he's been particularly into sweets since he stopped drinking. It's his vice, and I'm fine with it.

The Godiva heart is something that you look at when you're younger and think, "one day someone is going to give me that." When you get it, it's a fun and exciting feeling. With a purchase of the heart [this Valentine's Day], you can go online and send a virtual card, which is sweet since you probably aren't seeing everyone you would want to give a Valentine to.