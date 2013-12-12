Creative Homemade Valentine’s Card Ideas

Dashing out to the convenience or grocery store may seem like the easiest way to get a batch of Valentine's Day cards for your significant other, your galentine, or even your kids’ classes, but we’re here to fill you in on a little-known secret. Making your own homemade Valentine’s Day cards to go with that perfect store-bought present doesn’t have to be all that intimidating. We’re making it easy for you by providing the ideas—silly puns (“you light up my life” paired with candles; “I’d be lost without you” paired with a compass; “you're just my type” paired with Scrabble letters) that will not only make your Valentine laugh, but will also show them just how much you care. Sure, you’ll need some time and a few basic supplies to create these ideas, but making even two dozen—enough for an entire classroom—shouldn’t take more than an hour or two, max. Make it a fun activity for the whole family: You can take on the task of printing or writing the text on each card, and your child can take on the task of gluing on various trinkets and shapes. But don’t say we didn’t warn you: These DIY Valentine’s Day cards are so creative, your loved ones are going to expect something even bigger and better next year.