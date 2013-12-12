Creative Homemade Valentine’s Card Ideas
Dashing out to the convenience or grocery store may seem like the easiest way to get a batch of Valentine's Day cards for your significant other, your galentine, or even your kids’ classes, but we’re here to fill you in on a little-known secret. Making your own homemade Valentine’s Day cards to go with that perfect store-bought present doesn’t have to be all that intimidating. We’re making it easy for you by providing the ideas—silly puns (“you light up my life” paired with candles; “I’d be lost without you” paired with a compass; “you're just my type” paired with Scrabble letters) that will not only make your Valentine laugh, but will also show them just how much you care. Sure, you’ll need some time and a few basic supplies to create these ideas, but making even two dozen—enough for an entire classroom—shouldn’t take more than an hour or two, max. Make it a fun activity for the whole family: You can take on the task of printing or writing the text on each card, and your child can take on the task of gluing on various trinkets and shapes. But don’t say we didn’t warn you: These DIY Valentine’s Day cards are so creative, your loved ones are going to expect something even bigger and better next year.
You Won My Heart
You are both winners when it comes to the game of love, but this playful Valentine's Day card reminds your significant other that they definitely have your heart. To create this DIY Valentine, we printed the words “you won my heart” on white cardstock and then folded it in half (you could also write the words with marker, a crayon, or a colored pencil). Then, we created a little game of tic-tac-toe with a fine-tipped permanent marker and some heart stickers—though you could use any sticker or another color pen, too. For a homemade Valentine's Day card no one will guess you made yourself, tuck the card into a red envelope. And to make your Valentine feel like a real winner, why not cook them a homemade dinner?
Bright Idea
Turn a birthday party prop into a loved one’s bright spot on February 14. All you’ll need to make this homemade Valentine’s Day card is a blank note card, glue, and a felt tip marker. If you don’t have any blank cards on hand, simply fold a piece of construction paper or cardstock, and then get started. We used pink candles and a red pen to create a look that’s distinctly Valentine’s-themed, but multi-colored candles would look great, too—use whatever you have on hand rather than shop for something specific. We suggest using a hot glue gun—since this type of glue dries almost immediately, the candles are less likely to roll.
Makes My Heart Race
For the one who makes your heart race, make a Valentine’s Day card that will have ’em holding on for the wild ride. Start with a blank note card (or, really, any folded paper you have on hand), and then get to work crafting. You’ll need a toy car (pick one up from your local dollar store or grab a long-forgotten one from your child’s toy box), some glue, and a crayon. Print or write out the words “you make my heart race,” then attach the car with a dab of hot glue. Finish your masterpiece off with some skid marks from the car’s tires.
Be Mine
Reminiscent of the tree carvings you may have made as a kid, this homemade Valentine card puts those complex feelings into a single—and very sweet—message. You’ll find little wooden birch rounds at a craft store, but bonus points for being resourceful and finding a replacement in your own backyard. Just draw a heart and arrow on the wood round, use hot glue to attach it onto a blank note card or a folded piece of cardstock, and then scribble “wood you be mine?” We can pretty much guarantee your significant other will readily give you an enthusiastic “yes” to that question.
Play Your Cards Right
If you’d bet your money (and your heart) on your significant other when the stakes are high, give this clever card a try this Valentine’s Day. If you don’t want to steal the King of Hearts—or the Queen of Hearts, for the ladies—from a deck of cards (though maybe you already have a deck that’s missing a few!), a quick Google search will yield an image you can print and fake instead. Once you have your card handy, glue or tape it to a blank card or folded piece of paper, and write “King [or Queen] of my heart.”
You Are Amazing
There’s no way of getting around this one because it’s true: Your significant other or best friend is downright amazing. Tell them exactly that with this cute Valentine card idea on February 14. This one also works for a full classroom of kids—you can get heart-shaped mazes for less than 50 cents each online. Simply glue one of the flat mazes to a blank note card or folded piece of cardstock, then write “You are a-maze-ing” with a crayon or marker (you could also use your printer to spell out the message in any font of your choice before gluing on the maze). Pair with one of these Valentine’s Day gifts for her, and you’ll be set for the big day.
Lost Without You
Not quite sure how you navigated the world before your significant other came into your life? Okay, maybe that’s a little dramatic. But we’re pretty sure you’re glad that the two of you are in this crazy world together. Let them know just how you feel with these clever Valentine's day cards. Simply glue a small compass to a note card and write, “I’d be lost without you.” (You can buy three dozen mini plastic compasses for about $5 on Amazon) Pair the card with a colorful red envelope and set it atop the gift you got for them. (Need some help shopping? Try these great gifts.)
Well Matched
Once you’ve found your perfect match, let him or her know exactly how you feel by turning those sentiments into this handmade Valentine’s day card. Start with a blank note card and an old matchbook—the fewer matches left the better; we like the symbolism of two. Use a permanent marker to write “we’re a perfect match” on the top of the matchbook or on the card itself. Then, use white craft glue to attach it to the paper. Write your own heartfelt message inside the card, and then tuck it into an envelope before presenting the handmade card on February 14.
For Keeps
There’s only one way to gain access into that heart—give the key to the one your heart belongs to. We used a red one to celebrate the traditional colors of the holiday, but any old key will do. A vintage skeleton key would be exceptionally pretty, but you can find fun designs for less than a dollar at any hardware store. Before gluing the key to the Valentine’s Day card (we recommend using hot glue for this project), print or write the words “you hold the key to my heart” on a blank note card or a folded piece of white or colored cardstock.
Bee Mine
You probably already know the answer to this question, but February 14 provides the perfect opportunity to reaffirm your feelings and give each other a little extra attention. This playful card, which features a plastic bee, is a new way to ask the age-old question: “Will you be mine?” If you want to mail your card (or can’t find a plastic bee), try stickers or even a print-out of an illustrated bee instead. We like the idea of finding a cheery yellow envelope to go with this particular Valentine’s Day card, though any color will do.
Perfect Fit
It can take years to find someone you really click with. When you do find the one, show them how much you care with this clever Valentine’s Day card. Grab two pieces from an old puzzle (hopefully one that’s already missing a few pieces) you have tucked away somewhere—just make sure they fit together! Then, glue each one to a folded piece of cardstock (or a blank note card, if you have one). For the best effect, place the puzzle pieces so they aren’t quite touching. Once the puzzle pieces are in place, write the words “we just fit.” We’re pretty sure that’s one statement they’ll definitely agree with.
Rules of Attraction
Hugs, kisses, and hopelessly stuck on you: To create this fun card, you’ll need to grab two colorful plastic alphabet magnets. If you don’t have any and don’t want to purchase a set just for this craft, try adhesive letters or stickers for a similar effect. No matter which option you choose, all you need to do to create this creative Valentine’s Day card is glue or stick letters onto a blank white note card or a piece of folded cardstock, then write out your sweet message: “stuck on you.” We can pretty much guarantee they already know that—but tangible evidence can’t hurt, especially on Valentine’s Day.
Just My Type
Whether you’re both writers, love to play Scrabble together on Friday nights, or simply want to tell your significant other what a great match they are, this sweet homemade Valentine card will do the trick. We know you probably don’t want to sacrifice any tiles from the board game, so we did some research: You can buy extra tiles for less than $10. As an alternative, you could also use typewriter stickers. Or, particularly if you’ve waited until the very last minute, you can print out a picture of an old-fashioned typewriter, cut around the edges, and glue it onto the card. Searching for the right words to pen on the inside of the card? Get inspired by these romantic Valentine’s Day poems and quotes.
Nuts For You
If your best friend or significant other cracks you up with clever text messages or a solid string of jokes during dinner, you’ll gravitate towards punny Valentine's Day card. Buy a bag of unshelled peanuts, and then glue a duo onto a piece of folded white cardstock or a blank notecard. Use a permanent marker (or pre-print the message in any font you’d like) to spell out “I’m nuts for you.” This card won’t fit in an envelope, so it’s best suited for a gift bag—you could also leave it out on the counter for a post-work surprise. If you want an appropriately adorable gift to accompany your card (especially for one of your children), try these cute Valentine’s ideas.
Watch 5 Adorable Valentine’s Day Cards Made from Everyday Items
Here are five of our favorite homemade Valentine cards of all time. Bonus: they're all crafted from supplies you likely already have lying around the house or can pick up at the local dollar store. While these card ideas may be inexpensive and easy-to-make, no one will guess it.