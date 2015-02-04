The jury is still out on whether some of these foods actually increase lust, but they definitely are linked with a host of health benefits—so consider this your perfect Valentine’s Day menu.

1. Chocolate

We don’t need a holiday (or a reason, really) to indulge, but there are plenty of benefits to digging in to the box of chocolate. Studies have shown certain flavonoids may boost your memory, lower cholesterol, and prevent blood clots. While excessive sugar isn’t doctor-recommended, calories don’t count on Valentine’s Day, right?

2. Oysters

3. Strawberries

How did chocolate-covered strawberries become an aphrodisiac? It’s almost impossible to flirt when you have chocolate all over your teeth. Regardless, research has linked St. Valentine’s favorite berry to boosts in red blood cells—which increase energy levels and combat anemia—and lower cholesterol. Combine that with the above benefits of chocolate, and this treat packs a seriously healthy punch.

4. Honey

Who knows if this sugary condiment will add any romance (although it contains boron, which has lead to increased testosterone levels in rats), but researchers in Dallas have shown that it may help ward off resistance to antibiotics, making it a key ingredient in fighting infection. Additionally, in 2001, the British Medical Journal published findings suggesting that honey could help to prevent heartburn.

5. Pine Nuts

Nut consumption has been linked to reduced mortality rates—adults who ate a handful every day were 20 percent likely to die from a host of causes, including cancer. Pine nuts are also high in manganese—which aids in bone development—and pinolenic acid, which helps you feel full.

6. Fennel