38 Cute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids
When it comes to Valentine gifts for kids, the idea can often leave parents stumped.
Whether your child is a precious newborn or a sassy tween, Real Simple’s Valentine’s Day gift guides will eliminate the age-old question, “What can I buy them that they don’t already have?” Here you’ll find an abundance of Valentine's Day gifts for kids, from the sentimental (Why You’re So Awesome journal) to the shareable (sets of heart-shaped conversation heart crayons), to the soothing (soft alpaca hats and hand-crafted slippers).
Surprise your little one with kitschy items the whole family can partake in with an emoji cookie cutter (perfect for some bonding time in the kitchen) or a set of Mad Libs Valentine letters, complete with stickers and United States post office regulation paper that can actually be sent out in the mailbox. There are some cozy items, too: a pair of girls’ heart-printed leggings, and a teddy bear nightlight to keep her feeling safe and secure until sunrise. Don't worry–there are plenty of Valentine gifts for boys, too, like an adorable Valentine's Day shirt that will show him for the Prince Charming he truly is. And, of course, what gift guide would be complete without some tempting edible treats? Satisfy his sweet tooth with a colorful (and delicious!) box of gluten-free Mama Bear and Baby Bear gummy candies.
No matter what you choose, one thing is for sure: Your hunt for the best Valentine's Day present ends here.
Never Not Loving You Wall Art
A graphic poster fits the bill for kids of any age: The word art will add a pop of color to your toddler’s playroom, a sweet message to your teen’s locker, or even a reminder of home to a new college undergrad. The poster measures 11-inches wide and 14-inches high and is printed on recycled paper using vegetable inks. We think this particular print would look especially striking in a bold pink or yellow frame, too.
To buy: $24; shopsummerstyle.com.
Owl Necklace
Teach your little one about the value of community and being a global citizen with a Valentine gift that gives back. This delicate, gold-plated owl necklace is part of a larger initiative to support Queen Anne Helpline, an organization that helps prevent homelessness and offers financial and supportive services to families in need. With this necklace around your daughter’s neck, she can be reminded every day that one person can help make a difference. Besides this piece, 50% of all the brand’s profits goes toward different causes, meaning you can give back every time you gift charms, necklaces, and bracelets from Altruette.
To buy: $35; altruette.com.
Dual Heart iPhone and Micro USB Charging Cable
If your teen or tween seems to have a lot of devices on his or her hands all of a sudden, this adorable charger makes for a very practical Valentine’s Day gift. The large USB plugs into a computer, compatible wall outlet, or charging block to send power to both connectors—one made for gadgets that support lightning cables (iPhones and iPads), another made for devices with micro USB ports (Kindles, GoPros, and more). On the next family road trip, she’ll be able to read her Kindle and take pictures of the sights with her iPhone—without ever losing power.
To buy: $15; kikkerland.com.
Tumbling Tower Building Blocks
A colorful game that’s easy to stow away when not in use will make parents and kids happy this February 14. Playing couldn’t be any simpler: First, create a tower with the stackable bright, colorful rectangular blocks, then roll the dice to see which color block you must remove. If a player knocks down the tower when removing a block, that person loses the game. (Parents need not worry: The blocks are lightweight and won’t injure small hands when they tumble.) When solo, kids can use the blocks to create other designs and towers, too.
To buy: $12 for 48 pieces; amazon.com.
Peacock Dress-Up Kit
For the little one with a vivid imagination or a penchant for putting on plays in the basement, you'll want a gorgeous cape and crown set fit for a mini queen. The outside of the cape features sequined layers of pink, blue, and white, with a sparkly pink ribbon to tie it shut. The peacock-inspired tiara mixes fringe and bedazzled fabric for a glittery cherry on top. We wouldn’t blame her for wanting to wear this beautiful cape and crown everywhere she goes.
To buy: $128; anthropologie.com.
Love Long Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Your little boy will look especially charming in this baseball tee featuring a clever quip. If construction tools aren't of interest, this shirt comes in four other designs and styles, with lines like "Love saves the day" around a firetruck and "total knockout" next to a boxing T-Rex. If everyone he interacts with on Valentine's Day doesn't melt at the sight of him, they probably are just jealous they didn't think of this cute gift for their own kids.
To buy: $20; gap.com.
When an Elephant Falls in Love
From the bestselling author of I Didn't Do My Homework Because... and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to School... comes the beautifully illustrated tale of an elephant with a real crush. The sweet—and very relatable—story helps kids make sense of romantic relationships. In a silly style that’s easy to comprehend, the words on the pages remind readers of all ages that sometimes love can be confusing and hard to express, but good things come to those who are patient and kind. This sweet love story, appropriate for all ages, is sure to land a permanent spot on your family’s bookshelf.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Large Bow Headband
If she hates wearing her hair in a ponytail because hair ties pinch too much, give this sparkly accessory as an alternative. The thin headband won’t pinch or pull but will keep those pretty strands out of her face. Sparkly pink sequins jazz up her school uniform but also look great with her birthday party dresses. The felt-lined band won’t slip or slide, no matter how much running she does during recess.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Who Will My Lover Be? Game Box
For the teen or tween who loves the game MASH (you remember it from middle school: Mansion, Apartment, Shack, House), there’s this modern version with a vintage-inspired look. This game doesn’t require any paper and pencil. Instead, simply tilt the box to move three small silver balls around the game board until each one lands on a characteristic (know it all, generous, nature lover, poet, and more). Wherever the balls land is said to describe your future relationship. The kids will play again and again—with plenty of laughs guaranteed—until they get just what they’re looking for.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Sweet Tote Stencil Kit
Mom or Dad’s little helper will love having a tote of her own to help haul groceries or, if she’s lucky, a sweet little reward for her effort. A blank 100 percent cotton canvas tote comes with permanent non-toxic markers (red, blue, yellow, and black) and a transparent stencil for drawing a heart, ice cream cone, lips, circles, triangles, or even a watermelon onto the surface of the tote. To prevent any creative blocks, the kit also comes complete with instructions that feature design inspiration and tips. Once both sides of the bag are decorated, she can reuse the supplies to design other bags, T-shirts, and more.
To buy: $25; kirakids.com.
Farmer’s Market Fruit Basket
For the tiniest of Valentines, a set of plush velour toys in a fully lined, reusable basket. The fruit (apple, pear, orange, and banana) is easy for little hands to grip, and parents will love to repurpose the wicker and linen basket as a holder for washcloths, ointment, and other changing table necessities. Tuck one of these toys in your purse or diaper bag, one in the stroller, one in the car, and leave one at home to ensure your little one has something to play with no matter where the day takes the two of you.
To Buy: $13; burtsbeesbaby.com.
Teddy Night Light
When the dark of the night still gives him or her a fright, give your Valentine something that’ll help tame his or her fears—and, bonus, perhaps even stop the midnight wake-up calls. This adorable porcelain nightlight plugs into any standard outlet to create a soft glow in your little one's room, the hallway, or bathroom, and is small enough that it's portable if you find you just can't leave home for an overnight trip without it.
To buy: $20; anthropologie.com.
NPW Oh K! Scented Eraser
If you remember how important it seemed to have the latest and greatest school supplies, consider this cool pencil case must-have for your little Valentine. These aren’t just any old erasers—the trio, which comes packaged in mini milk cartons, is scented. Each one has a different fragrance: mango (orange), peach (pink), and lychee (yellow). The rectangular blocks are big enough to last him or her all year, but one thing you may want to keep in mind: He or she will get plenty of requests to share. At just $5 for three, you might consider picking up a few extras.
To buy: $5; amazon.com.
Design Your Own Headphones
For the teen discovering a love for music and podcasts, a set of headphones that will truly be uniquely his. The adjustable white headphones, which feature padded ears to provide better sound and extra comfort, come with six craft markers (red, blue, yellow, green, orange, and black) and two mini bottles of craft spray paint for customization. The kit also includes adhesive stickers, so he can create stencils for more precise designs. The headphones, suitable for ages eight and up, are compatible with any device that has a standard 3.5 mm headphone jack. (Note: If he uses the new iPhone to play tunes, he’ll need to use the adapter that came with the phone.)
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
Electric Light Blocks
They've built a wide array of skyscrapers, scenes, and robots using the building blocks he already owns, but this light-up version will bring a whole new dimension to playtime. These interlocking construction blocks light up when placed on the USB- or battery-powered base, so your tot can create structures that glow in the dark. Four modes—always on, 15-minute auto-off, flashing, and fading—only enhance the options. Best of all, the blocks are compatible with other building blocks of the same size so they can mix and match. Available in 32- or 102-piece (two bases) sets.
To buy: From $30; uncommongoods.com.
Unicorn Horn
Play time is always magical as far as she’s concerned, but this fun piece will make her make-believe kingdom feel a little more real. The soft padded unicorn horn comes in a variety of colors—from vibrant shades like bright blue, hot pink, and lime green to metallic, like gold, silver, and iridescent—so you’re sure to find one in her favorite color. Or, you could always go with the rainbow version. At just $3, the generous gifter may just feel compelled to get one as a favor for every kid at the Valentine’s Day class party.
To buy: From $3; etsy.com.
Emoji Hugs and Kisses Stickers
Let your little one express him or herself with a modern twist on a classic arts and crafts supply—emoji stickers! This Valentine-themed selection of almost 300 stickers will no doubt be enthusiastically slapped onto every imaginable surface. Notebooks, folders, and binders will surely receive a handful, and—if you’re lucky—so will a kind thank-you note for you. In lieu of handing out cards at school this year, have your child cut out squares of four stickers to hand out to classmates with a little note scribbled on the back. They’ll appreciate the gesture and might even give one back as a token of their appreciation.
To buy: $7; papersource.com.
Triceratops Booties
These delightful sheep's wool booties, which are crafted by hand, flaunt a triceratops on your little one's toes. The prehistoric shoes are made for babies 6-12 months, so they're the perfect complement for his or her first fierce steps. Because each pair is handmade, your toddler's dinos will be unique to just him or her, and what better way to demonstrate how special someone is to you on Valentine's Day than with a one-of-a-kind gift?
To buy: $25; uncommongoods.com.
Emoji Cookie Cutter
For the budding baker, this emoji heart cookie cutter will certainly bring a little love into your next culinary adventure. You and your child can use it together to cut this cute shape out of your favorite cookie dough recipe, pie crust, or even a freshly-baked pan of brownies. Outline the face with yellow icing and fill in the heart-shaped eyes with red for an adorable afterschool treat. Alternately, you could give the item to a younger child to incorporate into their Play-Doh routine or press into clay and let dry to form a long-lasting ornament.
To buy: $10; etsy.com.
DIY Dollhouse
Sure, playing dolls is fun—but constructing your own dollhouse is taking it to a whole other level. This clever do-it-yourself kit comes with all of the supplies you need (and clear, step-by-step instructions) to build a paperboard dollhouse. Choose from a variety of structures, including a Victorian, a modern apartment complex, and a whimsical English cottage. Stand up paper dolls (and even pets!) are sold separately to complete the fun. They can even be deconstructed and stored flat on a shelf to ensure your child’s playroom or bedroom remains clutter-free. Designed for children ages five and up.
To buy: $44; brika.com.
Love Pencil Set
With this colorful set of pencils, your child will be reminded of your love while scribbling in her diary, writing his latest book report, or sending an old-fashioned letter in the mail. With positive affirmations such as “All You Need Is Love,” this Valentine gift is bound to elicit a little smile while your kid works through the most complicated long division problems. These pencils work on standardized tests too, thanks to a Number 2 graphite core. The set includes two quotes ("All you need is love..." and "...Love is all you need") on red and pink pencils, and each one is embossed with either silver or dark red lettering.
To buy: $8 for 6; etsy.com.
Heart Print Pajama Set
Give your little sleepyhead these heart-print hedgehog pajamas, and she’s sure to rise and shine on the right side of the bed. The cotton fabric, banded cuffs, and elasticized waistband will keep her comfortable from story time to sunrise. Despite being long sleeved, she can wear these the whole year through and will especially enjoy them on an unusually chilly summer night. You’ll appreciate that they’re machine washable, too.
To buy: $27; gap.com.
Bunny Baby Slippers
Constructed of recycled and discarded wool sweaters, these delightful baby bunny slippers not only keep tiny feet warm, but also inevitably charm everyone around. Fetching details include hand-sewn faces, scalloped stitching, and, for an added surprise, carrots under the soles. These sweet slippers are also perfect for gifting at a baby shower or your first meet-and-greet with a loved one or friend’s new addition. Because each pair is handmade, each item is as unique as your little one is and may have slight variations in appearance. For a young boy, consider lion or Dalmatian booties instead.
To Buy: $32; uncommongoods.com.
Why You’re So Awesome Journal
With ego-boosting prompts (“You are awesomely talented at _____” and “You have the funniest _______”), it will be a breeze to think up more than a hundred reasons why your kid rocks. It's a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day gift they're sure to cherish for many years to come. For a fun twist (and a gift that keeps on giving), present this hardcover book with only one entry, and then surprise them every morning at breakfast with an additional page filled in.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Girls’ Graphic Print Leggings
She can dress to impress during the cold, winter months with a knit pair of graphic leggings that have playful hearts and sayings all over. Thanks to the black base color and multi-colored designs, this fun pair will go with just about anything in her closet.
To buy: $10; forever21.com.
Heart Memory Game
Banish boredom with a Valentine gift made especially for your kid. This customized memory game features a set of 24 cardboard tiles that come neatly packaged in a 3.5-inch square box adorned with a heart. The game can be personalized with up to 12 photos of your child and his or her favorite things (family members, pets, familiar places, and more). Creating this unique gift couldn’t be easier: Simply drag and drop a selection of photos (from your computer, Facebook, or Instagram) via the customize link, choose matte or glossy as your choice of finish, and voila! Available in either pink or blue.
To buy: From $20; pinholepress.com.
Heart Crayons
Treat your child and his or her classmates to the fun of classic conversation hearts this February—without the unwanted sugar rush. Made of melted Crayola crayons, each set in the pack (which comes with 18 sets) has four colored crayons wrapped and ready for your little one to pass out at school on Valentine's Day. There's a section at the top of the packaging for your kid to sign the Valentines, which have two sayings (unless otherwise requested): "Wishing You A Colorful Valentine's Day," and "Color Your Heart Out Valentine."
To buy: $36 for 18; etsy.com.
Superhero Lollipop Craft Kit
Donned with a cape and a mask, even an ordinary lollipop can save snack time. These clever kits contain enough materials (multicolored masks, capes, and stickers) to turn 12 suckers into superheroes, making them a great Valentine's Day idea for school because the kids can make a few for themselves and some for their friends. A seven-ounce bag of lollipops is included, though you can get creative and adorn any similarly sized (or flavored) pops of your choosing. Hot glue is recommended for assembly, so be sure to have an adult on hand to supervise. Extra pieces will be sent, too—just in case.
To buy: $10 per dozen; orientaltrading.com.
Mama and Baby Bear Gummies
If your Valentine has an allergy, opt for this box of gluten-free Sugarfina gummy bears. The acrylic cube contains a wide assortment of fruit flavored candies—from smaller Bing cherry “Baby Bears” to bigger Mandarin orange “Mama Bears.” Have fun picking out your favorite colors and flavors with your little ones. They’ll have fun role-playing and showcasing all the members of their family in size order, even down to their beloved teddy bear. These candies are just the right way to show your kids their mama (or papa) bear cares—hopefully, they’ll even share a few with you!
To buy: $8; sugarfina.com.
Giant Cupcake Pan
Swap boxed chocolates for homemade sweets and help the kids bake and decorate a dessert that’s big enough to feed the whole family (plus some!). This set includes two pans—one that’s shaped like the actual cupcake, and one that molds the top of the cake to look like tiered frosting. Make sure to stock up on extra sprinkles and an assortment of candies to transform this gigantic 3D cupcake into the ultimate treat. If watching their eyes widen with surprise when you approach the table sounds like more fun to you, this life-sized cupcake is sure to be a welcome surprise after dinner. With a pre-made cake mix, you can quickly assemble it while the kids are occupied with their homework.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
Dear Valentine Letters Mad Libs
Your kids will love rewriting mushy Valentines with this classic word game; in fact, the entire family can make a night out of crafting absurd love notes. The book even comes with custom stickers to seal each funny Valentine so they can be given to friends or secret admirers, or simply placed on family members’ pillows. United States post office regulation paper will ensure that these silly Valentines reach their intended destination if you choose to send them in the mail. Likewise, they can be a fun idea for your child at recess—no doubt their classmates will be clamoring around for their very own special note.
To buy: $6; amazon.com.
Fuzzy Pencil Case
Send your student to school after Valentine's Day with this supremely soft pink fringe pencil case in her backpack. Make the gift even sweeter by filling the pouch with her favorite candies. This zippered pencil case can be spot cleaned with mild soap and water—an important feature when it eventually gets stained from an errant cap-less marker. The pouches are available in turquoise, citrus yellow, and bold purple as well, should you decide to order more than one for all of her special trinkets and valuables. It’s also a good opportunity to teach her about giving back—every time you buy an item from Yoobi, another item is donated to a classroom in need.
To buy: $3; yoobi.com.
Tuxedo Bib
If baby squirms in just about anything besides a soft cotton onesie, let this clever bib serve as his go-to formal wear. It’s just fancy enough for dinner with the parents, and still keeps messes off the outfit underneath. Even better? This is one tuxedo that’s machine washable.
To buy: $25; etsy.com.
Non-Toxic Nail Polish Set
This set of three kid-friendly nail polishes from Piggy Paint is offered in an assortment of pretty colors—including one very special purple glitter shade. Because they are non-toxic (and made in the United States), you can paint these on the smallest of fingernails and not worry about one inevitably making its way into a mouth. Each bottle contains a half-ounce of low-odor polish that dries to a durable, glossy finish—though you may want to add a top coat to ensure longevity throughout her busy week of school and activities. Use the brand’s non-acetone remover to clean off polish while soothing cuticles with aloe vera and vitamin E.
To buy: $20; target.com.
Peter Rabbit Library Boxed Set
Introduce your child to the ageless literary world of Peter Rabbit and his group of furry (and feathered) friends with this hardcover 23-volume set. They’ll delight in Beatrix Potter’s engaging tales of adventure complete with text and illustrations alike. Peter Rabbit made his first publication debut over 110 years ago and continues to mesmerize children today. If your child is as enthralled by this library boxed set as you were as a youngster, consider surprising him or her on the next birthday or holiday with the accompanying soft plush toys and a collection of dishware sure to make mealtime extra special.
To buy: $49; amazon.com.
Rose Bunny Hat
Crafted from 100-percent baby alpaca wool, this sweet pink bunny hat is handmade in Bolivia by a Fair Trade women’s collective for a product you can feel good about gifting. In addition to its charm, this soft knit hat is also hypoallergenic and eco-friendly. Oeuf makes a variety of other sustainably sourced and responsibly created children’s clothing and accessories in gender-neutral shades of cream, grey, animal prints and, of course, the more traditional blues and pinks. This particular bunny hat also comes in a dark gray, should you decide to select one for your favorite baby boy as well.
To buy: $42; oeufnyc.com.