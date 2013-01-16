38 Cute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids

When it comes to Valentine gifts for kids, the idea can often leave parents stumped.

Whether your child is a precious newborn or a sassy tween, Real Simple’s Valentine’s Day gift guides will eliminate the age-old question, “What can I buy them that they don’t already have?” Here you’ll find an abundance of Valentine's Day gifts for kids, from the sentimental (Why You’re So Awesome journal) to the shareable (sets of heart-shaped conversation heart crayons), to the soothing (soft alpaca hats and hand-crafted slippers).

Surprise your little one with kitschy items the whole family can partake in with an emoji cookie cutter (perfect for some bonding time in the kitchen) or a set of Mad Libs Valentine letters, complete with stickers and United States post office regulation paper that can actually be sent out in the mailbox. There are some cozy items, too: a pair of girls’ heart-printed leggings, and a teddy bear nightlight to keep her feeling safe and secure until sunrise. Don't worry–there are plenty of Valentine gifts for boys, too, like an adorable Valentine's Day shirt that will show him for the Prince Charming he truly is. And, of course, what gift guide would be complete without some tempting edible treats? Satisfy his sweet tooth with a colorful (and delicious!) box of gluten-free Mama Bear and Baby Bear gummy candies.

No matter what you choose, one thing is for sure: Your hunt for the best Valentine's Day present ends here.