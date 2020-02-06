The 10 Best Valentine’s Day Deals to Shop on Amazon

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Amazon has launched special deals in honor of the holiday. The best part? You can take advantage of the savings whether or not you’re shopping for a significant other.

The deals include markdowns on everything from Amazon devices like Echo Buds and the all-new Kindle to beauty finds like an Elizabeth Arden fragrance gift set and NuFace skincare products. For those who love a good kitchen set-up, there are also deals on items like this Godinger copper barware set and a DeLonghi espresso machine. And since it is Valentine’s Day, after all, the retail giant even has lowered the prices on some fine jewelry and watches.

Whether you’re hoping to get in on a good deal for yourself or are ready to do some shopping for your Valentine, now is a great time to take advantage of Amazon’s discounted prices. Keep scrolling to shop 10 of the best deals available right now.