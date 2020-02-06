The 10 Best Valentine’s Day Deals to Shop on Amazon
From beauty products to smart devices.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Amazon has launched special deals in honor of the holiday. The best part? You can take advantage of the savings whether or not you’re shopping for a significant other.
The deals include markdowns on everything from Amazon devices like Echo Buds and the all-new Kindle to beauty finds like an Elizabeth Arden fragrance gift set and NuFace skincare products. For those who love a good kitchen set-up, there are also deals on items like this Godinger copper barware set and a DeLonghi espresso machine. And since it is Valentine’s Day, after all, the retail giant even has lowered the prices on some fine jewelry and watches.
Whether you’re hoping to get in on a good deal for yourself or are ready to do some shopping for your Valentine, now is a great time to take advantage of Amazon’s discounted prices. Keep scrolling to shop 10 of the best deals available right now.
1
Amazon Echo Buds
Amazon’s wireless earphones have active noise reduction technology and are compatible with Alexa, so you can complete tasks and ask for information while remaining hands-free. They offer up to five hours of music playback when fully charged; if you only have time for a quick 15-minute charge, that still gives them enough juice to work for two hours.
To buy: $90 (was $130); amazon.com.
2
Elizabeth Arden Red Door Fragrance Gift Set
Treat yourself (or the one you love) to a luxurious Elizabeth Arden fragrance set while it’s 20 percent off. The set comes with an eau de toilette spray, bath and shower gel, and body lotion, all scented with notes of freesia, red rose, and sandalwood.
To buy: $44 (was $55); amazon.com.
3
The Diamond Channel Brilliant Cut Diamond Bezel-Set Necklace
This diamond necklace is subtle and timeless. It features a genuine-certified, yellow gold, bezel-set, 0.2-carat diamond, and it’s $63 off right now.
To buy: $207 (was $270); amazon.com.
4
Godinger 9 Piece Copper Barware Set
This copper barware set is just the thing for aspiring mixologists. It would look stylish propped up on a bar cart in the living room or kitchen and comes with a shaker, ice bucket, tray, and set of tools with a stand.
To buy: $55 (was $130); amazon.com.
5
Amazon All-New Kindle
The all-new Kindle has thousands of positive reviews and features an adjustable front light for easy reading both indoors and outside. You can highlight passages, look up definitions, and translate words as you go. Plus, it works with Audible to let you easily switch between reading and listening to your favorite stories.
To buy: $65 (was $90); amazon.com.
6
NuFace Smoothing Collection
Right now, you can stock up on luxury beauty products from brands like NuFace for so much less than usual. This set comes with the NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device and the Smoothing Facial Serum that improve visible signs of aging over time using microcurrents. You’ll also get a cute compact mirror and a handy duster bag.
To buy: $107 (was $149); amazon.com.
7
Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch
This popular watch from Timex won’t be in stock until early March, but you can still order it now while it’s 45 percent off. It offers a sleek design and accurate time-keeping. Plus, it’s water-resistant.
To buy: $63 (was $120); amazon.com.
8
DeLonghi EC155 Espresso Cappuccino Maker
Coffee lovers, now’s the time to invest in your very own espresso machine. The De’Longhi kitchen appliance makes authentic Italian espresso that’s perfect for whipping up barista-level cappuccinos and lattes.
To buy: $82 (was $98); amazon.com.
9
The Diamond Channel 14K Gold Earrings
Diamond stud earrings are classic, and this pair is available in white gold or yellow gold. It features round diamonds in your choice of carat weights, from as little as 0.2 carats to as many as 1.5 carats. No matter which style you choose, it’s 15 percent off.
To buy: $540 (was $635); amazon.com.
10
Babylisspro TT Tourmaline Titanium Travel Dryer
This compact travel hair dryer has a folding handle for easy packing and is infused with tourmaline crystals to banish static electricity and reveal shiny hair. Using far-infrared heat, it dries hair quickly and protects against heat damage.
To buy: $25 (was $33); amazon.com.