52 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend or Husband

Ah, Valentine’s Day—a celebration of love, affection, and appreciation...and Valentine’s Day gifts, of course. Whether you plan to enjoy a romantic dinner for two or a cozy night at home, it’s always nice to spend quality time with your partner and create lasting memories. And if you’re looking to spoil your sweetheart this February 14, we’ve got you covered with some great Valentine gifts for him (plus plenty of Valentine’s Day ideas for her, of course). Real Simple’s editors have searched high and low for the best gift ideas for men (whether he’s your boyfriend, husband, partner, or beau) that are functional, luxurious, and personal, and the list we’ve created truly has it all. Find the greatest gifts for any type of man—from the snazzy dresser or frequent traveler to the beer connoisseur.

Whether he’s an astute businessman who spends most of his days brokering deals in the office, an enthusiastic foodie with an insatiable appetite (no pun intended) for the coolest new snack crazes, a trend-driven designer with a penchant for home decor, or a kid at heart, these choices are certain to satisfy even the most particular man.

Looking for a gift that serves a dual purpose? Perhaps a new smart home device will strike your boyfriend’s fancy. Is your husband a golfer? Let him practice his swing with an indoor putting green. Does your partner love to prepare home-cooked meals? Add a brand new Shun knife to his kitchenware collection. Elevate your man’s sock and underwear drawer with some high-quality items—it may not seem like a super-fun gift, but trust us: He’ll be thanking you for the upgrade. And, for those men in your life who are a bit more traditional, we’ve rounded up some classics: a whimsical tie with a modern twist, a luxe shaving kit, and a practical-but-stylish cooler. So, go ahead and peruse our handpicked list of Valentine’s Day gifts for him to spark some cute ideas for every personality type.

Shopping for your Valentine has never been this easy—this year, it might be even easier than picking Valentine’s Day gifts for kids or Valentine card ideas.

RELATED: Gift Ideas for Women Who Have Everything