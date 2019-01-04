52 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend or Husband
Ah, Valentine’s Day—a celebration of love, affection, and appreciation...and Valentine’s Day gifts, of course. Whether you plan to enjoy a romantic dinner for two or a cozy night at home, it’s always nice to spend quality time with your partner and create lasting memories. And if you’re looking to spoil your sweetheart this February 14, we’ve got you covered with some great Valentine gifts for him (plus plenty of Valentine’s Day ideas for her, of course). Real Simple’s editors have searched high and low for the best gift ideas for men (whether he’s your boyfriend, husband, partner, or beau) that are functional, luxurious, and personal, and the list we’ve created truly has it all. Find the greatest gifts for any type of man—from the snazzy dresser or frequent traveler to the beer connoisseur.
Whether he’s an astute businessman who spends most of his days brokering deals in the office, an enthusiastic foodie with an insatiable appetite (no pun intended) for the coolest new snack crazes, a trend-driven designer with a penchant for home decor, or a kid at heart, these choices are certain to satisfy even the most particular man.
Looking for a gift that serves a dual purpose? Perhaps a new smart home device will strike your boyfriend’s fancy. Is your husband a golfer? Let him practice his swing with an indoor putting green. Does your partner love to prepare home-cooked meals? Add a brand new Shun knife to his kitchenware collection. Elevate your man’s sock and underwear drawer with some high-quality items—it may not seem like a super-fun gift, but trust us: He’ll be thanking you for the upgrade. And, for those men in your life who are a bit more traditional, we’ve rounded up some classics: a whimsical tie with a modern twist, a luxe shaving kit, and a practical-but-stylish cooler. So, go ahead and peruse our handpicked list of Valentine’s Day gifts for him to spark some cute ideas for every personality type.
Shopping for your Valentine has never been this easy—this year, it might be even easier than picking Valentine’s Day gifts for kids or Valentine card ideas.
Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker Bundle
Lightweight and approved by real espresso snobs, this portable brewer allows him to enjoy an excellent cup of espresso wherever he goes. It’s intended for campers and outdoorsy types, but he can bring this to the beach, on a picnic, or wherever else he’d like to enjoy a fresh shot. This bundle comes with a travel case, too, so he can protect his mini espresso machine from bumps or falls while on the go.
Indie Boards and Cards Terraforming Mars Board Game
Give him a new activity to do at home with you or with friends. This strategic world-building board game has players develop habitable territory on Mars, with several different goals to achieve and paths toward winning to take. He’ll be hooked after one game, and you’ll both be ready to stay in and play this winter and spring.
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
Whether he’s set to work from home for the long-haul or he’s a frequent traveler who likes to work from planes and trains (and airports), he’ll appreciate this hyper portable, low-profile keyboard. It has ultra-quiet keys so his typing won’t disturb those around him, and it can pair with most Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices, so he can use it with his computer, his tablet, and even his phone.
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
As far as gifts for boyfriends go, this one is a goodie. Regardless of his outward demeanor, he’s probably a softie at heart. Help him dress the part with this soft, thick, oversized robe. Your man will feel like he’s wearing a big hug all day long—and if he thanks you with a few hugs for you, too, all the better.
Café Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker With WiFi
If he’s a man who loves a good taste with good taste, he’ll be pumped about this Valentine’s Day gift. Yes, it makes a good drip coffee (and he can even control it through his voice assistant), but it also looks streamlined and modern thanks to the matte black finish and metallic details, so he’ll get a doubly satisfying experience with every use.
MeUndies Men’s Boxer
Between the incredibly soft fabric, the no-roll waistband, and the enormous range of prints, patterns, and colors, at least one pair of these boxers will impress him. Pick a playful pattern for a Valentine’s Day treat, or go for a more classic, solid color to give him an essential he’ll want to wear every day. (Fair notice—he’ll be wanting more pairs before you know it.)
Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Give him a fresh (but not unfamiliar) game for his beloved Nintendo Switch this Valentine’s Day. He likely has fond memories of playing Super Smash Bros. when he was younger. Now, he can relive the fun (and action) on a new platform, with new characters and techniques that refresh the game without taking away the fun. Plus, he can take this version on the go, too, for even more fun.
Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things by Josh Clark, Chuck Bryant, and Nils Parker
Chances are, he’s a man with many interests and plenty of curiosity. Help him learn more about the world around him—and give him a good-looking addition to his bookshelf or nightstand—with this tome, which features the personalities behind the beloved podcast of the same name exploring even more stuff we should all know.
Feat BlanketBlend Hoodie
This is bound to be the softest hoodie you’ve ever given him. Replace his worn-out loungewear with this soft, fluffy option, which is made to get softer with every wash and has a smooth combed cotton interior for maximum comfort.
Havly Seriously Black Classic Bath Towel
Perhaps his towel always ends up bunched on the floor; perhaps it looks a little dingy. (Hey, it happens.) Solve both problems with this ultra-practical Valentine’s Day gift for him: These towels are made to last up to 1,000 washes, so they’ll be fresh and plush for years to come, plus they have a sturdy loop for easy hanging. The chic black color means they’ll look clean for longer, too.
Darn Tough Vermont Men’s Warlock Crew Light Hiking Socks
He’ll say goodbye to frustrating socks forever after this Valentine’s Day with these lightweight Merino wool socks, which have phenomenal wicking power and top durability—plus a performance fit that won’t slip, bunch, or rub. They’re sleek enough to wear for work (whether at home or in the office) and outdoor adventures alike, too, so they’re sure to get plenty of wear.
Sugarfina Casamigos Collection: “Give It a Shot” Tequila Cordials
These bite-size indulgences have a dark chocolate shell and a liquid center filled with real tequila that will transport your man straight into vacation mode. Place a box on his pillow or slip one into his briefcase for a tasty surprise. If you’re having dinner together this Valentine’s Day, save them for after the meal and crumble several onto a scoop of vanilla ice cream.