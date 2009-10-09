Wines and Beers for Thanksgiving Dinner
What to Serve With Your Turkey
It’s the classic holiday dilemma: You’ve got the bird, now what beverage should you pair with it? Any one of the wines―red or white―or beers that follow will answer that question nicely. (To find stores near you that carry the wines, go to wine-searcher.com or winezap.com.)
Click here for the latest Thanksgiving red and white wine recommendations from the Real Simple Food Department.
Inexpensive yet Interesting
From left:
2008 Colores del Sol Malbec Reserva
Serve this lush Argentine wine, packed with dark cherry flavors, alongside cheese before dinner. Keep it flowing when guests sit down for turkey.
To buy: $12.
Redhook ESB Original Ale
Similar to the brew called extra special bitter in English pubs, this amber ale has a subtle sweetness and a toasty malt flavor that can seduce even the beer-averse.
To buy: $8 for six 12-ounce bottles.
2008 Big Woop! White Wine
A mellow counterpoint to rich side dishes, this easy-drinking blend of Chardonnay, Viognier, and Pinot Gris grapes comes in a party-sized one-liter bottle.
To buy: $13.
2007 Red Diamond Merlot
Plummy and oh so juicy, this Washington State wine has a medium body and a smooth finish. And at this price, you might consider making it your house red.
To buy: $10.
Guaranteed Crowd-Pleasers
From left:
2008 Josef Leitz Dragonstone Riesling
The bright acidity and the winning flavors of cherry, apricot, and fennel will make this German classic a surefire hit.
To buy: $18.
2008 Roero Arneis Pertinace
Crisp apple and melon notes help this light and zingy Italian white go down nicely with everything from a green salad to creamy mashed potatoes.
To buy: $16.
Samuel Smith’s Organic Cider
This hard apple cider (with 5 percent alcohol) has a slight fizz and a tangy aftertaste. Serve it ice-cold.
To buy: $4 for an 18.7-ounce bottle.
2006 Michele Chiarlo Barbera d’Asti
Well-balanced, with appetizing scents of dried fruits, this ruby red pick has a freshness that provides a welcome contrast to a heavy holiday supper.
To buy: $14.
Perfect for Wine Lovers
From left:
2007 Nicolas Potel Bourgogne Rouge Cuvée Gérard
This Pinot Noir from Burgundy delivers a lively mix of ripe red raspberries and cherries. Delicate earthy notes add a hint of texture.
To buy: $22.
2006 Tenuta dell’ Ornellaia Le Volte
You’ll find flavors of sweet fruit, licorice, and a touch of pipe tobacco (that’s a good thing, we promise!) in this powerful Tuscan red.
To buy: $25.
2008 Chehalem Pinot Gris
From Oregon’s Willamette Valley, this fresh and clean (yet rich) white has strong aromas of pear, lemon, and ginger and a delightfully zippy finish.
To buy: $19.
Estrella Damm Inedit
Redolent of coriander, orange peel, and anise, this creamy Spanish beer should be served in wineglasses, the better to appreciate its light effervescence.
To buy: $10 for a 750-milliliter bottle.