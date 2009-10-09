Wines and Beers for Thanksgiving Dinner

From left:

2008 Colores del Sol Malbec Reserva

Serve this lush Argentine wine, packed with dark cherry flavors, alongside cheese before dinner. Keep it flowing when guests sit down for turkey.

To buy: $12.



Redhook ESB Original Ale

Similar to the brew called extra special bitter in English pubs, this amber ale has a subtle sweetness and a toasty malt flavor that can seduce even the beer-averse.

To buy: $8 for six 12-ounce bottles.

2008 Big Woop! White Wine

A mellow counterpoint to rich side dishes, this easy-drinking blend of Chardonnay, Viognier, and Pinot Gris grapes comes in a party-sized one-liter bottle.

To buy: $13.



2007 Red Diamond Merlot

Plummy and oh so juicy, this Washington State wine has a medium body and a smooth finish. And at this price, you might consider making it your house red.

To buy: $10.





