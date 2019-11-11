Everything You Need to Know About Thanksgiving This Year

Image zoom Getty Images

’Tis the month of Thanksgiving, and all of us pilgrims are starting to gather around our hearths to figure out how to carve a turkey and share our Thanksgiving wishes. Just kidding—most of us don’t have ancestors who traveled over from England on the Mayflower, so I guess we’re not technically pilgrims.

While we may not all be pilgrims, we are all wondering a lot about Thanksgiving this month as we prepare to feast, host Friendsgiving, and brainstorm conversation starters for the family feast. People all around the country have been Googling numerous Thanksgiving-related questions, including “When is Thanksgiving?” and “Why did the pilgrims celebrate the first Thanksgiving?”, which just goes to show that you can celebrate Thanksgiving and share Thanksgiving quotes for your whole life and still not know much about the holiday.

Listen—you’re busy right now. You’ve got enough on your plate tackling all the best Thanksgiving episodes of your favorite shows, planning Thanksgiving table decor, and prepping for Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday. Let this be a source of Thanksgiving relief for you.

Below, find the answers to the most common Thanksgiving questions people ask around this time of year. We’ve covered everything from the history behind the American tradition to specifics about the meal’s star player: the turkey. Read on, and then prep for Thanksgiving Day 2019 knowing you’re well-prepared.