What Is Friendsgiving? 3 Facts You Didn’t Know About the Tradition

Few things beat a table of great food surrounded by your closest friends, which is why Friendsgiving has become such a popular tradition in recent years. And while Friendsgiving may be common to your and your friends now, the tradition is actually new enough that the term hasn't quite made it into the dictionary yet: “Friendsgiving” is still among Merriam-Webster’s “Words We’re Watching.”

While the show Friends is known for popularizing the idea, the word “Friendsgiving” really dates back to 2007. Let us take you through what we know about Friendsgiving and where the idea came from...

What Is Friendsgiving, Exactly?

The name Friendsgiving is a mashup of “friends” and “Thanksgiving,” and the idea is to spend an evening with the holiday’s classic dishes and your best buds. There isn’t a strict, enduring set of guidelines—Friendsgiving is a totally customizable modern tradition that’s taken off in recent years.

When Is Friendsgiving?

While some celebrate Friendsgiving before heading home for the occasion, others gather their friends together in lieu of sharing the meal with relatives.

How Did Friendsgiving Start?

There is no official origin story for Friendsgiving. Some might say a hit TV show brought the potluck dinner into the mainstream, but there are a few other, more official theories about who (or what) started the feasting frenzy.

Friends

While the iconic show is included in several explainers for the informal U.S. holiday, the word “Friendsgiving” is never mentioned in Monica’s apartment. So, perhaps the concept can be dated back to November 1994, when the first season’s Thanksgiving episode aired. Everyone had different reasons for avoiding going home for the holidays, and even though there were some hiccups (Read: almost burning down the apartment), they toasted to “a lousy Christmas and a crappy New Year” together.

The Twittersphere

It may have been spoken, but the first written forms of the word were found in 2007, according to Merriam-Webster. At the time, Usenet and Twitter showed mentions of “Friendsgiving” from their users.

Bailey’s Irish Cream

The word popped up in a few lifestyle pieces over the next couple of years, but there was a particular surge in 2011, when Baily’s Irish Cream promoted an ad campaign, “Friendsgiving with Baileys,” according to Merriam-Webster’s findings. The liqueur company asked several influencers to participate by featuring their product in a meal with friends. The result? A national spotlight on the ultimate potluck feast.

Whether it was your favorite friend group or perhaps your liqueur of choice, Friendsgiving is a fun option for celebrating good food and, of course, beloved friendships.

