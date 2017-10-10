46 Thanksgiving Wishes, Messages, and Greetings to Share This Year

You may make a point of spending Thanksgiving with family and/or friends, but that doesn’t mean you don’t still want to send Thanksgiving wishes or happy Thanksgiving messages to anyone who couldn’t join you in-person on Turkey Day. Thanksgiving quotes make great Thanksgiving wishes, but there are also gratitude- or relationship-focused messages you can share to spread the holiday cheer. (And if you want to go above and beyond “Happy Thanksgiving,” you’re in the right spot.)

Unlike holidays that lean more heavily into gift-giving, Thanksgiving is all about human connections: It’s about sharing your gratitude for the wonderful people in your life and all the blessings you enjoy. (It’s also about food.) That’s why Thanksgiving is a great time for conversation starters and heart-warming Thanksgiving episodes of beloved TV shows—plus sending gushy messages of gratitude to everyone in your life.

Whether you’re prepping pre-holiday cards and gifts, putting together signs for your Thanksgiving table decor, or planning out your Instagram captions for your post-dinner family photo posts, give these Thanksgiving wishes a try; you may find yourself getting a little teary-eyed in the process.

For some, sending Thanksgiving greetings might mean sending a simple “Happy Thanksgiving!” text. (Add the turkey emoji for extra credit.) Others might think the Thanksgiving sayings that come to the tip of the tongue are a little too cliché and prefer to send their thanksgiving messages via an elegant stationery note detailing each aspect one is thankful for.

No matter what your style is, Real Simple can help you figure out exactly which Thanksgiving wishes to send to or share with your loved ones. (Figuring out how, exactly, to send them is all you.) At the very least, you can download one of these greetings images to send; a picture says a thousand words, right?