5 Table Runners You Can Make in Three Steps or Less
Dress up your Thanksgiving table with one of these easy DIY runners. Pair it with a plain tablecloth and a simple centerpiece—your table will be all set for a festive (and delicious) feast.
Leaves
What You’ll Need:
Colorful canvas fabric or felt
Magna-Tac glue
Scissors
How-to:
- Cut out leaf shapes from the fabric (or you can buy pre-made shapes).
- Layer them together in one long strip with glue.
Butcher Paper
What You’ll Need:
Roll of butcher paper
Leaves (they can be real or fake)
Gold spray paint
Scissors
How-to:
- Cut a strip of butcher paper so it fits the length of your table. You might have to trim it to the desired width (depending on whether you want a wide or thick table runner).
- Place leaves all over the butcher paper and spray gold paint all over it.
- Once dry, remove the leaves to reveal the leaf silhouettes.
Faux-Bois
What You’ll Need:
Metallic contact paper
Canvas
Paint
Wood graining tool
Magna-Tac glue
Paintbrush
Scissors
How-to:
- Cut a strip of canvas and trim it to the desired width and length of the table runner.
- Apply the contact paper to the canvas with glue. Cover the contact paper in paint.
- Use the wood graining tool to make a faux bois design. Let dry.
Pom Pom Trim
What You’ll Need:
Strip of burlap, linen, or canvas
Pom fringe trim
Magna-Tac glue
How-to:
- Cut a strip of burlap, linen, or canvas fabric to the desired length of the table runner.
- Attach the pom pom fringe to the edges of the fabric with Magna Tac.
Natural
What You’ll Need:
Various-sized terra cotta pots
Succulents
Pinecones
Fake leaves
Gold spray paint
How-to:
- Spray paint the terra cotta pots and let dry.
- Place the succulents with soil into the pots.
- Arrange the potted succulents along the middle of table with the pinecones and fake leaves.