5 Table Runners You Can Make in Three Steps or Less

By Sarah Yang
Updated November 07, 2017
Emily Kinni
Dress up your Thanksgiving table with one of these easy DIY runners. Pair it with a plain tablecloth and a simple centerpiece—your table will be all set for a festive (and delicious) feast.
Leaves

Emily Kinni

What You’ll Need:
Colorful canvas fabric or felt
Magna-Tac glue
Scissors

How-to:

  1. Cut out leaf shapes from the fabric (or you can buy pre-made shapes).
  2. Layer them together in one long strip with glue.
Butcher Paper

Emily Kinni

What You’ll Need:
Roll of butcher paper
Leaves (they can be real or fake)
Gold spray paint
Scissors

How-to:

  1. Cut a strip of butcher paper so it fits the length of your table. You might have to trim it to the desired width (depending on whether you want a wide or thick table runner).
  2. Place leaves all over the butcher paper and spray gold paint all over it.
  3. Once dry, remove the leaves to reveal the leaf silhouettes.

Faux-Bois

Emily Kinni

What You’ll Need:
Metallic contact paper
Canvas
Paint
Wood graining tool
Magna-Tac glue
Paintbrush
Scissors

How-to:

  1. Cut a strip of canvas and trim it to the desired width and length of the table runner.
  2. Apply the contact paper to the canvas with glue. Cover the contact paper in paint.
  3. Use the wood graining tool to make a faux bois design. Let dry.
Pom Pom Trim

Emily Kinni

What You’ll Need:
Strip of burlap, linen, or canvas
Pom fringe trim
Magna-Tac glue

How-to:

  1. Cut a strip of burlap, linen, or canvas fabric to the desired length of the table runner.
  2. Attach the pom pom fringe to the edges of the fabric with Magna Tac.

Natural 

Emily Kinni

What You’ll Need:
Various-sized terra cotta pots
Succulents
Pinecones
Fake leaves
Gold spray paint

How-to:

  1. Spray paint the terra cotta pots and let dry.
  2. Place the succulents with soil into the pots.
  3. Arrange the potted succulents along the middle of table with the pinecones and fake leaves.
