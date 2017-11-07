30 Thanksgiving Table Decor Ideas for 2018

Whether you’re hosting for the first time or the 20th time, let your Thanksgiving table decor set the scene for your fall gathering. You might be a minimalist at heart, prefer a traditional design, or want nothing but glam accents, but whatever your style, we’ve got Thanksgiving table decor ideas for everyone. Use these ideas as inspiration—most of them are easy to pull off so you can spend less time on finding the perfect Thanksgiving table decorations, and more time on perfecting your Turkey recipe.